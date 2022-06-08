Looking ahead: Competitive races in Scott County for the Iowa Legislature

Competitive head-to-head legislative races are shaping up for the November general election in Scott County after Tuesday night's primary election winnowed the fields.

In particular, two newly drawn senate districts in Scott County that don't feature incumbents have drawn statewide attention — Senate Districts 41 and 47.

Voters in District 47 will decide between Democrat Mary Figaro and Republican Scott Webster, who won the Republican primary against Barry Long on Tuesday.

The district includes Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and parts of LeClaire and Davenport.

Figaro, a Bettendorf doctor, has a financial edge over Webster, a Bettendorf alderman and home-building company owner.

In the first four months of her campaign, Figaro raised $35,700 in contributions, and put another $68,000 of her own funds toward her campaign. In the same time period, Webster raised $6,200, and gave $5,000 of his personal funds to his campaign.

To start campaigning for the general election, Figaro had a chest of $101,100 on-hand at end of May and Webster, who competed in a primary, had $3,700.

Webster acknowledged the funding disparity, but said he'll focus on reaching voters and fundraising in the district ahead of the general.

According to registered voter statistics from June, Republicans have a slight edge in number of registered voters compared to Democrats in the new district. The no-party bloc, however, is the largest.

Webster said he's running on a platform of low taxes, limited government, pro-business, and supporting first responders.

"We think we'll get a lot of support across the parties and independent voters," Webster said.

Webster was elected to Bettendorf City Council in a 2014 special election and was reelected in 2015 and 2019.

Figaro, an endocrinologist, owns and runs her own practice, which she opened three years ago. She said she wants to bring her experience as a doctor to the legislature, and make decisions based on research and collaboration.

She said her top priorities are investing in public schools, promoting physical and mental health, including attracting physicians to Iowa, and promoting policies that encourage higher wages.

"So parents can go to little league game because they’re not working three jobs," she said. She didn't go as far as endorse raising the minimum wage.

She criticized Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal to fund families' expenses to switch to private schools with taxpayer funds without holding the private schools to the same requirements as public schools.

In Senate District 41, which covers northwestern Scott County, including parts of Davenport, north and eastern Muscatine County, and all of Cedar County, will be a contest between Democrat Deb VanderGaast, a Tipton registered nurse and child care center director, and Republican Kerry Gruenhagen, a Walcott farmer.

Because of decennial legislative redistricting, no incumbent is running for the district. Sen. Jim Lykam, a Democrat, and Sen. Roby Smith, a Republican, both opted not to run.

During the campaign, VanderGaast pitched herself as a pragmatic lawmaker if elected. She's advocated for changes to Iowa's child care system to keep child care centers afloat and said she already has legislation she can work with lawmakers to enact a payroll tax on employers to expand eligibility for a child care grant. For VanderGaast, child care is a core reason she's running. She's closing her child care center for children with special needs, Tipton Adaptive Daycare, she said, because of a lack of workers and increasingly unsustainable costs.

Gruenhagen said his top priorities included supporting law enforcement, "giving more power to parents in education," anti-abortion restrictions, and further tax reductions.

Gruenhagen farms in Scott and Muscatine counties, has investments in Davenport and was endorsed by the Iowa chapter of Americans For Prosperity, a libertarian conservative political advocacy group founded by David and Charles Koch.

Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls released a statement congratulating VanderGaast on winning the primary race for a senate district, and called Senate District 41 "one of the most competitive districts in the state."

The new district is closely split between active registered Republican, Democrats, and no-party voters, according to June totals from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office — of 36,503 active registered voters, 31.9% were Democrats, 31.3% were Republicans, and 35.95% were no-party.

In a Davenport House District, Republican author and anti-abortion activist Luana Stoltenberg won her primary to face Democrat Craig Cooper in November. House District 81 covers northwest Davenport.

In other match-ups

For House District 70, which covers northern Scott County and parts of Clinton and Jackson Counties, Republican incumbent and DeWitt farmer Norlin Mommsen faces a challenge from Eldridge resident Kay Pence, a union representative.

In House District 93, which includes Bettendorf and LeClaire, incumbent Republican Gary Mohr will face LeClaire's Ryan Carstensen, a Democrat.

House District 94, a new district that includes portions of Davenport and Bettendorf, all of Eldridge and parts of northern Scott County, will feature an incumbent Democrat Phyllis Thede and Republican Davenport businessman Mike Vondran, who ran unsuccessfully for Iowa House against Thede in 2020, under a different district.

Incumbent Democrat Monica Kurth and Democratic Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken, are both running unopposed so far for House District 98 and 97 respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.