ILLINOIS HOUSE 72ND DISTRICT

Mail-in ballots could change results of 72nd District House race

  • Updated
  • 0
Mail-in ballots could change the outcome of the razor-thin Illinois state Representative Democratic primary race for the 72nd House District. 

Gregg Johnson currently holds a narrow 28-vote lead over Thurgood Brooks, with Jeff Deppe trailing in third and 500 votes behind Brooks. 

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said there are 199 vote-by-mail ballots from the 72nd District that still haven't been received by the clerk's office. Of those, 162 are Democratic ballots and 37 are Republican. 

"Right now we are winning this race," Johnson said. "We are up by 28 votes. We think the trend lines will hold where they're at and we are confident.

"I knocked on doors and turned out my last voters up until 6:45 last night," he said. "We do what we always do — we work at the grass-roots level. We make the effort and meet people at their doors."

Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by midnight Tuesday in order to be counted. Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said election results will be certified in two weeks when two election judges — a Democrat and a Republican — will go through all the mail-in ballots on July 13 "and decide which ones have acceptable postmarks."

Johnson, 58, retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections after 32 years, having worked as a corrections officer and then as a supply supervisor while holding a leadership position in his local union. He has long been a proponent of organized labor. He currently works for a small business that provides financial compliance and other services that helps union officers fulfill their responsibilities to their membership.

Johnson said he worked hard to win his race and remains confident. 

"We had a large team of volunteers and AFSCME members," he said. "We had a lot of other volunteers from the community as well. We've been working for 10 years to build the party and change things. 

"Not only do I feel confident my lead will hold, but I have a lot of confidence in our county clerk's office. I'm going to let them do their job."

