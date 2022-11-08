Mariannette Miller-Meeks wins reelection to Iowa's 1st Congressional District

First-term Republican congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her reelection bid Tuesday night against Rep. Christina Bohannan, a Democrat from Iowa City, the AP projected.

With 17 out of 20 counties reporting, Miller-Meeks was ahead 53.37% to Bohannan’s 46.54%. Miller-Meeks led in all counties except Johnson County. After losing Scott County in 2020, Miller-Meeks won it in 2022 with 52.8% of the vote, mirroring her district-wide win.

Miller-Meeks won her first election by the slimmest of margins — by six votes in 2020 after months of recounts. But in 2022, voters gave Miller-Meeks a more comfortable victory.

Miller-Meeks took the mic just before 11 p.m. alongside her family for an acceptance speech. She told her supporters at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport “it feels a lot better to win by 6%.”

Miller-Meeks told reporters afterward she hoped results on Tuesday's results would be a "wake-up call for the president," and said she would work to lower diesel prices in her second term.

The Bohannan camp held their watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City.

Miller-Meeks has hammered on the national GOP message of reigning in federal Democrats' spending in an effort to reduce inflation, support law enforcement and tamp down crime. She's also hit on border security and touted bans on transgender girls competing in girls sports, and has called for investigations into, among other topics, FBI conduct and the origin of the coronavirus.

Miller-Meeks, who directed the Iowa Department of Public Health from 2010 to 2013, and was a practicing ophthalmologist in Ottumwa, has been critical of pandemic school closures in 2020 and proposals to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for schools and large employers.

Miller-Meeks' primarily resides in Ottumwa, but since district boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census, Miller-Meeks also claims a second residence in LeClaire.

Bohannan focused her campaign on access to health care, abortion, and public education as well as her background. Bohannan grew up in a trailer in a small town in Florida, and described on the campaign trail how her father, sick with emphysema, lost his health insurance, which was critical to her family. She was the first in her family to graduate college. She studied engineering and law at public universities and has worked as a University of Iowa professor teaching First Amendment and competition law.

Bohannan has campaigned on her support for codifying Roe v. Wade and criticized Miller-Meeks for cosponsoring a proposal that would declare personhood begins at conception. Miller-Meeks has said she supports a national 15-week ban on abortion with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.

Bohannan also has campaigned on lowering prescription drug prices, and has criticized Miller-Meeks for voting against a measure in the Inflation Reduction Act that would've capped the price of insulin.

Bohannan has also promoted endorsements of two former congressmen — Democrat Dave Loebsack and moderate Republican while in office, Jim Leach — as evidence she'd work across the aisle.

In interviews with voters on Tuesday in Davenport, several cited high prices of gas and food and crime as important to their vote for the next member of Congress representing southeast Iowa. Many said they weren't familiar with the candidates themselves, but voted based on party messaging.

Jennifer Villinis, 62, of Davenport, said she voted a straight Republican ticket, even writing in names for races that didn't feature a Republican. She said she hopes the GOP can win control of Congress, bring down prices and bolster law enforcement to reduce crime.

Michelle Spiegel, 45, of Davenport, said she typically votes Democratic. Issues important to her are the environment and access to health care, especially contraception.

From January 2021 to Oct. 19, Miller-Meeks raised about $4 million in her reelection bid, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Bohannan during that time period raised $2.9 million.

The new 1st Congressional District covers 20 counties in southeast Iowa: Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Jones, Cedar, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, Johnson, Washington, Henry, Lee, Iowa, Keokuk, Jefferson, Van Buren, Mahaska, Marion, Warren, and Jasper counties.

Boundaries of the congressional districts were redrawn as a part of an every-10-year process after the census.

In 2020, running against former state senator from Clinton County Rita Hart, Miller-Meeks won in all but Scott, Johnson, and Clinton counties. In that race, Hart carried Scott County 47,562 to Miller-Meeks' 42,046 votes and Clinton County 12,997 to Miller-Meeks' 10,945.