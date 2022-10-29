Meet the candidates for House District 70: Norlin Mommsen and Kay Pence

DeWitt farmer Norlin Mommsen is running to defend his seat in the Iowa Legislature. Kay Pence, a retired telephone technician and union negotiator from Eldridge, is the Democratic challenger.

House District 70 covers parts of Scott, Clinton, and Jackson counties, including DeWitt, Princeton, Maquoketa, and part of LeClaire.

Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa Legislature. He's previously chaired the budget-writing subcommittee for agriculture and natural resources and supports voluntary measures to entice farmers to adopt cover crops and other practices to hold soil in place.

The two disagree on whether the Republican-backed tax cuts that will flatten Iowa's progressive tax to a flat 3.9% will benefit the state.

Pence said the Republicans are "blowing a huge hole in the state budget" while Mommsen touted the changes and said property taxes should be the next tax addressed.

Mommsen is one House Republican who did not support Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' plan to use taxpayer funds to help families pay for private school expenses. He said he supports the philosophy of more options for students but said the governor's proposal did not have enough guidelines for how the money could be spent.

Pence does not support Reynolds' plan.

Pence also supports raising Iowa's minimum wage and funding the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. Voters supported an added sales tax for the fund in 2010, but lawmakers have not approved funding.

Norlin Mommsen

Party: Republican, incumbent

Residence: DeWitt

Occupation: corn, soybean, and cattle farmer on a century farm

Age: by Election Day, 65

Prior experience: I have been on the Clinton County Farm Bureau board of directors, Clinton County Soil and Water commissioner, Iowa Center for Ag Safety and Health member, church council member, 4-H Youth board member, Clinton County Justice Coordinating commission member, Great River Thresher’s board of directors, Community Ambulance Service volunteer and of course being the state representative for District 97 for the past 8 years. As a legislator, I have been on the Agriculture, Transportation, Education, Natural Resources and Appropriations committees. I presently serve as chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Ag and Natural Resources.

Kay Pence

Party: Democrat

Residence: Eldridge

Occupation: retired telephone technician

Age: 67

Prior experience: I have spent my life and career representing the communities I care about. I’ve never been afraid of hard work and pitching in to get things done. My husband of 47 years and I raised three sons. While working full time as a telephone technician, I attended college and earned two degrees in business: a BA from Marycrest University and an MBA from St. Ambrose University.

I later worked for a union where I built my skills as a negotiator, settling differences and bringing people together. I’m proud to say in all my years negotiating union contracts, we always reached an agreement, without a strike. In addition, I have volunteered with various community organizations and held elected or appointed positions: vice president of the Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans, board member of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds, Public Policy Chair of the Davenport/Bettendorf American Association of University Women, Gov. Terry Branstad appointee to the Electrical Examining Board and president of Lake Huntington Homeowner Association.

What would be your No. 1 policy priority if elected this term?

Mommsen: Quality of life issues have been and will continue to be my No. 1 priority. In the past, I have worked with the Department of Agriculture to create a Foreign Animal Disease Preparedness program, a loan forgiveness program for veterinarians who practice in high needs areas, supported local foods programs by increasing funding and scope of these programs, and increased funding for our state parks. Also, the Legislature has worked to improve child care and mental health services. These are areas we must continue to work on to improve the quality-of-life issues for Iowans. This is essential for the future of Iowa.

Pence: Looking out for the interests of all Iowans and our shared environment, not just the rich and powerful.

What do you think needs to change, if anything, in the state’s budget this year?

Mommsen: As always, there are built-in increases due to past legislation, we will need to include in the new budget. The next year's K-12 funding is one of the first bills the Legislature addresses. Any legislative changes that require funding will also need to be included in the new budget. The Legislature has developed a very sound budgeting process for the state. The key is to support the needs of the state while being considerate of the family budget.

Pence: There are many permanent tax credits, exemptions and rebates in the budget. They should all come with sunset language to force a look back to verify if they are working as intended and if they should continue. We need to reform corporate tax credits to assure taxpayer dollars are used for public priorities, not as giveaways to profitable companies that do not need taxpayers’ help. We also need to expand work supports like the EITC and child tax credit that encourages work and helps low-paid Iowans meet a family budget. The state minimum wage of $7.25/hr. needs to be raised to a living wage that encourages work.

Are Iowans being taxed appropriately? If not, what would you support changing?

Mommsen: The last couple of years the Legislature has made major changes to the tax code. The personal exemption has been increased for everyone, taxes on Iowans' retirement funds and inheritance will be eliminated over the next couple years and the income tax rate will be reduced to 3.9%. Next, I believe property taxes need to be addressed. Recently the mental health levy was removed from the property tax rolls, but more work needs to be done in this area to make it a fairer tax for everyone.

Pence: I would flip our current “upside-down” tax system in which middle- and low-income families pay a higher share of their income in state and local taxes than wealthy families. Iowans pay three kinds of state taxes: income, sales and property taxes. The income tax was the only mildly progressive tax we had which was based on the ability to pay. Income taxes generated about half of the revenue in the general budget. And 54% of the general budget goes toward education. Iowans value our public schools. Republicans are blowing a huge hole in the state budget with the goal to eliminate the income tax. They need to explain which taxes they intend to raise to replace the revenue, or which public services they intend to eliminate.

On what policy issues can Democrats and Republicans find common ground?

Mommsen: Almost 90% of the bills lawmakers pass and are sent on to the Governor’s desk are passed on a bipartisan basis. The majority of the bills that are passed along party lines also have amendments from both parties included. Both sides are already working together to make Iowa a better place to live.

Pence: Reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers. As a union representative, I often had to assist pregnant workers in getting accommodations so that they could safely continue working. Sometimes, the accommodations were as simple as extra bathroom breaks, or a chair at the workstation. This legislation has bi-partisan support, yet fails to pass year after year

Iowa faces a child care crisis and a workforce crisis. In Iowa, 28% of child care businesses closed from 2016 to 2021 primarily due to staffing issues. Fixing the child care crisis would go a long way in fixing the workforce crisis. The child care assistance provider rates need to be raised. Iowa estimates that the child care shortage costs the state $935 million annually in lost tax revenue, absences, and employee turnover.

Do you support Gov. Reynolds’ proposal to give 10,000 families scholarships to pay private school expenses?

Mommsen: I did not support the governor's proposal for several reasons. First, it didn’t contain any means to evaluate if students that participated benefited from the program. Second, few guard rails were included as to how the money could be spent. Also, the means as to which students schools would be required to accept seemed confusing. I believe more school choice options can improve the education of our children, but it must be done with the correct guidelines. It is important that we spend taxpayer money wisely and for the betterment of Iowans.

Pence: First of all, these are “vouchers” to be funded with taxpayer money, at the expense of public schools. Every child deserves a high-quality public education. Our schools used to be the envy of the nation. Not anymore. For the past decade, funding has not kept up with costs and it is beginning to show. Rather than abandon public schools, the state needs to adequately fund them. Iowa’s tax dollars should not be used to fund two separate but unequal education systems. Private schools are not required to accept every child, follow the same standards and don’t have publicly elected school boards to monitor how tax dollars are spent. Great schools and a well-educated workforce attract businesses and families alike. We can’t afford to leave public schools behind. The governor's vouchers leave public schools — and Iowa families — behind.

What must be done to better protect Iowa’s land, air, and water?

Mommsen: Iowa is a leader in protecting our natural resources. In 2014, Iowa passed the Nutrient Reduction Strategy. This is a science-based strategy. Next, a couple years ago the Legislature passed SF 512 which created a steady funding stream for the strategy. Farmers with cooperation from cities, counties and businesses have adapted many practices associated with the strategy. Practices like cover crops and edge of field practices like buffer strips, wetlands and bioreactors are being added to the landscape because of these partnerships. An indication that progress is being made can be seen in the expansion of the number of streams in the state where trout are now naturally reproducing. Water sheds, like Buffalo Creek are also coming off the impaired waters list shows progress. The Iowa system is being copied by many other states due to the sound practices developed.

Pence: First, we should follow the voters wishes and fund the Iowa’s Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. Iowa voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment in 2010 to establish this trust fund to protect and improve Iowa’s water quality, soil health, outdoor recreation and economic development. Twelve years later this fund sits empty, even though there is still strong bi-partisan support for the investment.

Iowa is a leader in transitioning to clean renewable energy like wind and solar. We can accelerate Iowa’s transition to renewable energy and energy efficiency by expanding, improving and maintaining access to renewable energy with key policies like net metering, tax incentives, and interconnection to the grid. Incentives for energy efficiency, like replacing less efficient appliances and windows help residents save money and use less energy.

Are Iowa’s election laws fair? If not, what would you change?

Mommsen: Iowa election laws are fair and make it very easy to vote. This is evident in the increasing number of Iowans that participated in the last election. There are several features that are rarely talked about that help make it easy to vote. You can register the day of the election with the proper identification and if you don’t have identification with you when you register, you can have another registered voter verify your identification. These are just two ways that make sure Iowans have the opportunity to vote.

Pence: Not for everyone. All absentee ballots mailed prior to Election Day need to be counted. Bar codes make it easy to verify when absentee ballots are mailed. Absentee voters should not be at the mercy of the postal service and have their ballots discarded if they arrive after Election Day. The 2020 election had record voter turn-out in part because Iowa's Republican secretary of state sent out absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters. This was especially helpful to voters without internet access or a printer. This allowed home-bound Iowans to easily request an absentee ballot. I would encourage the Secretary of State's Office to mail ballot request forms to all registered voters again.

What should the state Legislature do about abortion?

Mommsen: The Legislature has started a process by which all Iowan’s will have the ability to vote on the issue of abortion. I believe we should continue this process.

Pence: Make it easier for parents to choose parenthood. Pass the law to require employers to grant reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers to be able to safely continue working. Raise the minimum wage. Increase affordable housing options. Allow mothers to stay on Medicaid for a year after the birth of a child. Fund family planning services and education to avoid unplanned pregnancies. Increase funding for child care services. Lead by example and offer paid family leave for state employees. Prosecute rape cases and enforce child support orders. Avoid legislation that will drive OB-GYN doctors out of the state making prenatal care harder to find.

Trust women and their doctors to make the right decisions without government intrusion into their health care.

What should the state do to improve mental health services in Iowa?

Mommsen: The No. 1 issue I believe that needs to be addressed is cooperation between providers. The counties provide mental health services through the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region. Our schools have their own programs or can work with the AEA. A big problem I see is that these two groups do not work together at all. Mental health is more than just an individual issue and if we don’t address the total problem, we will always be just trying to put out fires. By having all entities working together we can have a more coordinated system.

Pence: The Medicaid reimbursement rates for psychiatric medical institutions for children need to be increased to better reflect current costs of intensive treatment and to attract providers to Iowa.

Iowa suicide deaths are higher than the national average and have increased every year for the past decade. Almost 65% of our communities do not have enough mental health providers. Rural area are especially hard hit because it is harder to find resources for prevention and treatment is less accessible.

Former President Trump signed bipartisan legislation to launch a 9-8-8 mental health hotline and required states to implement it by July 2022. President Biden allocated $3 million to Iowa for implementation. States are responsible to provide care if the hotline caller needs more than a phone conversation and for continuing the service after the federal funds run out.

Iowa is taking a wait-and-see approach. I believe it is important the legislature act now to fund the congressionally mandated hotline number, train counselors and make more services available in our rural areas.

How can the state attract and retain residents?

Mommsen: This question relates directly to my No. 1 priority — improve Iowans' quality of life. We must promote all the things that make Iowa such a great place to live. Surveys indicate that pay isn’t the No. 1 reason that a person chooses an area to work. The quality-of-life opportunities are a major factor in a resident’s decision to accept a job in a certain area. We must show everyone Iowa is more than corn and bean fields since we are competing against mountains and oceans.

Pence: Restore our leadership role in public pre-K-12 schools and higher education. Invest in clean water and outdoor recreation opportunities. Make Iowa a safe welcoming place for all people. A place where all can thrive.