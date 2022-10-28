Meet the candidates for House District 93 in Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, and LeClaire

The Republican chairman of the Iowa House budget-writing appropriations committee, Gary Mohr, is up for reelection against LeClaire Democrat Ryan Carstensen in a district covering Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, and LeClaire.

Carstensen is the founder of home-building company, Core Designs, and holds an architecture degree from Iowa State University.

Carstensen did not respond to the Quad-City Times' questionnaire.

Mohr is a former Bettendorf City Council member, and has spent six years in the Legislature, rising to chair the House Appropriations Committee, which is charged with composing the state's budgets.

What would be your No. 1 policy priority if elected this term?

Mohr: My top policy concern this next session will be helping Iowans through this record-high inflation by lowering costs for all Iowans. We can do this in a variety of ways. By continuing in our efforts to lower the tax burden on Iowans however we can, by increasing access to affordable child care for working families, and by creating more good-paying jobs in Iowa, to name a few.

What do you think needs to change, if anything, in the state’s budget this year?

Mohr: Quite honestly, Iowa’s budget process is a model that many other states should follow. Since Republicans have been in the majority, we never spend more than we take in, and we are able to properly fund Iowans’ priorities and avoid reckless spending of taxpayer money. In 2020, our budget was named the most resilient budget in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of our budget discipline over the years, Iowans are much better off than many of our peers in other states. I think we should continue the budget process that has already proven to be a success.

Are Iowans being taxed appropriately? If not, what would you support changing?

Mohr: I am always looking at ways we can continue to ease the tax burden on Iowans. With a billion-dollar surplus in the state’s budget, which has given us what I would call an obligation to return that tax money to the taxpayers and lower our taxes. So we’ve done just that. During the last session, we lowered the income tax for all Iowans to a fair and flat rate of 3.9%, giving Iowa the fourth lowest income tax rate in the country. Just as important, we eliminated the tax on retirement income in Iowa. We also found a responsible and creative way to lower the corporate tax in Iowa over time. So we have done great work on taxes in those regards. Now, I’m shifting my focus to property taxes. It has become the tax burden I hear from Iowans about the most. It’s been an extremely difficult issue for us to tackle in the state Legislature in the past. Still, I am determined this session to dig into the details of this issue and deliver some relief for Iowans.

On what policy issues can Democrats and Republicans find common ground?

Mohr: In the past couple of sessions, Republicans and Democrats have been able to find common ground on two big priorities for Iowans. Expanding access to child care and increasing quality mental health services. Together we have almost unanimously passed legislation to address the cliff effect in child care assistance, double the income eligibility for the child care tax credit for families, increase child care assistance rates by $13.4 million, and incentivize businesses to take an active role in making child care more affordable for their employees. On the mental health issue, we have created a children’s mental health framework, passed telehealth payment parity, and established a steady funding stream for the state’s mental health regions. We must continue to find new ways to address both of these issues. I believe we can do this by focusing on the workforce shortages evident in both the child care industry and the mental health industry in Iowa.

Do you support Gov. Reynolds’ proposal to give 10,000 families scholarships to pay private school expenses? Why or why not?

Mohr: I am very interested in passing policies that expand parental involvement in their children’s education and that expand school options for Iowa families. In the Iowa House, I have prioritized returning our kids to the classroom, transparency in education, and accountability for bad actors. I am open to additional proposals such as the governor’s agenda item to lower private school costs for families who need it. However, as is often the case, the devil is in the details. I represent two of the top public school districts in the state of Iowa. I will not support anything that will come at the cost of those excellent public schools. Last session’s proposal from the governor would have taken funding from those school districts and reallocated them to other districts in the state. That I could not support.

What must be done to better protect Iowa’s land, air, and water?

Mohr: As chair of the Appropriations Committee, I oversee the state’s budgeting process. In the past few sessions, we have increased our investments in Iowa’s land, air and water. We increased our investments in state park infrastructure, recreational trail projects and water quality. I believe the state can continue to responsibly invest in the quality of the state’s land, water and air.

Are Iowa’s election laws fair? If not, what would you change?

Mohr: For years, the Iowa Legislature has gone to great lengths to ensure the integrity of our election system in Iowa. Here in Iowa, I believe our elections are fair and accurate. We have proven that you can take commonsense procedures to protect election integrity without sacrificing voter turnout.

What should the state Legislature do about abortion?

Mohr: Currently, Iowa law prohibits an abortion after 20 weeks. Since the recent court cases both federally and here in Iowa have changed the legal landscape surrounding abortion, we have an opportunity to listen to Iowans and ensure that our laws surrounding abortion accurately represent what Iowans believe is right. There are currently more court proceedings taking place surrounding what is commonly referred to as the heartbeat bill. I believe we should wait to see those court proceedings play out, and in the meantime, I will be seeking input from my constituents to hear what they think is the right pathway forward for the state of Iowa in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

What should the state do to improve mental health services in Iowa?

Mohr: As I mentioned above we have done great work over the past few years to expand access to mental health services in Iowa. I believe to continue addressing this issue we must address the workforce shortage in mental health care, particularly in our rural areas. We can continue to incentivize folks to come to get their education here in Iowa and stick around after graduation.

How can the state attract and retain residents?

Mohr: Iowa can attract and retain residents by letting Iowans keep more of their hard-earned money and protecting Iowans’ freedoms as individuals, business owners, and parents! The government should trust you to make your own decisions on what’s best for yourself, your family and your business. This past session I sponsored the original bill in the House to eliminate retirement income from state taxation. The bill passed both chambers and has been signed by the governor. This will go a long way toward keeping our senior citizens as residents of Iowa and will help attract retirees to our state.