Meet the candidates for House District 94:second match-up of Phyllis Thede and Mike Vondran

Voters along the border of Davenport and Bettendorf will see the same candidates on the ballot for Iowa House as they did two years ago.

This time, though, the district's boundaries are not the same.

Rep. Phyllis Thede, a Democrat who's served in the statehouse since 2009, has focused on pushing for more funding for public education and is fiercely critical of Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal to use taxpayer money to subsidize private schools.

Vondran, CEO and owner of TAG Communications, has said his priorities are economic development and "workforce readiness." Vondran didn't say whether he supports the governor's private school proposal.

Thede beat Vondran by double-digit percentage points in 2020. At that time, the district squarely covered Davenport and Bettendorf. Now, the district has narrowed in Davenport and Bettendorf and reaches up to include Eldridge and rural parts of Scott County.

Meet Phyllis Thede Party: Democrat Occupation: retired Davenport school district employee and state representative Residence: Bettendorf What prior experience do you have that best speaks to your qualifications for the position? I have served as a legislator for the last 14 years (7 terms) serving on various committees Appropriations

Administration and Regulations (Ranking member)

Natural Resources

Local Government

Natural Resources and Budget Subcommittee My experience in the Legislature has been helpful to my community. I have been strong on these issues: public education, water quality, mental health, our public parks, and small business. Campaign website: www.phyllisthede.com

Meet Mike Vondran Party: Republican Age: 61 Occupation: small business owner, TAG Communications, for 32 years. Prior experience: My 32 years of experience as a small business owner, long time community advocate, organizer, volunteer, and nonprofit Founder.(Founder of HAVlife Foundation, Chair of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, Board member and president of Mississippi Valley Fair Board) What steps have you taken to learn more about the job? Many listening and learning sessions with current legislators, community members, business leaders, local mayors and municipality leadership and managers. I have held numerous resident meet and greet listening sessions plus twice weekly public open coffees since June. As a result, I have learned a great deal of detail in terms of role, responsibility, plus want and needs for representation from district residents and business. Campaign website: iowansformikevondran.com

What would be your No. 1 policy priority if elected this term?

Thede: NO VOUCHERS. Public money needs to stay with public schools.

Vondran: Become a vocal participant in representing every resident and business perspective of District 94. The new district now includes a large rural body. The district now represents Iowa’s 3rd, 15th and 69th largest and fast-growing communities along with a substantial rural residential group. It is truly a slice of Iowa pie and far more representative of the entire state. As a result of this redistricting, I believe economic development and workforce readiness will be my No. 1 priority.

What do you think needs to change, if anything, in the state’s budget this year?

Thede: When creating new programs, we need to fund the program. When this doesn't happen, it is left up to the community to support the program with existing dollars that are being used for something else.

Vondran: We need to continue our sound fiscal management, while continually being open to reviewing and discussing improved investments in Iowa and service to our residents. View our budget as an investment rather than spend, and focus on delivering value to our residents and businesses all the while maintaining confidence in a future with reduced taxation.

Are Iowans being taxed appropriately? If not, what would you support changing?

Thede: Taxes are a difficult piece to remedy. What tax are we concerned about, who does it affect, and whom are the winners and losers in the changes we make? We need further study to help craft a better tax structure. An accurate picture helps make for better decisions.

Vondran: I will work to reduce the tax burden on all Iowans and Iowa businesses. I believe we can move toward a State without personal income tax. It is within reach due to the hard work and sound financial management of the current administration.

On what policy issues can Democrats and Republicans find common ground?

Thede: NO. In this environment, I believe it's impossible.

Vondran: I am confident we can find many opportunities, as long as our focus is service to the people of Iowa and not political parties.

Do you support Gov. Reynolds’ proposal to give 10,000 families scholarships to pay private school expenses? Why or why not?

Thede: NO. Currently the state supports non-public schools in this manner: books, technology and transportation

Vondran: I believe in parental control of their child’s education. I applaud the surge of parental involvement. Parents should be treated as partners and not problems in this arena. The time is right to have serious discussions, debates, and planning for the best outcomes possible for every young Iowan. We now have a start to the conversation; I look forward to being a part of an outcome-driven discussion that will serve not only the present but the future of Iowa as well.

What must be done to better protect Iowa’s land, air, and water?

Thede: While we have tackled some challenges in the areas mentioned in the question, we currently could do more. By reducing our carbon footprint, we lessen the damage to land, air, and water.

Vondran: This is a great opportunity for both sides of the aisle to come together in building a vision for Iowa, built on a foundation of real understanding of perspective. Time to bring rural and urban constituents to the table at the same time as the impact is no different in the long view. We will make Iowa land, air, and water a priority.

Are Iowa’s election laws fair? If not, what would you change?

Thede: NO! Elect Democrats to make elections fair for everyone.

Vondran: I believe Iowa election laws are in a good place. It has never been easier for Iowans to participate, and I believe recent voter turnouts show that.

What should the state Legislature do about abortion?

Thede: This should not be considered in the Legislature. Let doctors and patients/family work through this extremely tough issue. This is not lawmakers' area of expertise. Our concern should be budgets for the state.

Vondran: A majority of Iowans believe there should be some level of restrictions on abortion. Multiple pieces of abortion legislation are working their way through the court system presently. Ultimately, I believe the overall question of a right to an abortion should go to the voters of Iowa.

What should the state do to improve mental health services in Iowa?

Thede: Collaborate with other agencies, better diagnosis, faster track for help, reduce costs for patients.

Vondran: Iowa ranks 14th in the nation in terms of adult mental health, according to Mental Health America. This means we have a lower prevalence of mental health challenges than say Indiana which ranks 43rd. I don’t have a simple answer, but I believe we can improve our basic services to all Iowans. While the “rankings” show us relatively low, we can’t be lulled into complacency. Mental health issues affect every Iowa household. To some degree, the stigmas associated might well be a part of our better ranking. The work is in recognizing our need, and building a vision and plan of service so that all Iowans can be confident in having better outcomes, and a better life. While we ask directly this question of mental health, I also believe we must maintain this work for all health-related issues to ensure every Iowan has access to basic services that promote mental and physical health.

How can the state attract and retain residents?

Thede:

Tourism (Entertainment), including more museums

More diversity and culture

Affordable housing

Good paying jobs

Encourage minority owned businesses

Vondran: Working with our economic leaders locally and at the state level to leverage a common Iowa focus more cohesively. We must create a business climate that will grow, retain, and attract quality businesses. I will work hard to support innovation, enhance education and prepare Iowans with the skills necessary to build a strong workforce.