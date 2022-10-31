 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the candidates for Scott County attorney

Two candidates are seeking to fill Scott County Attorney Mike Walton's job as the top prosecutor heads into retirement.

Caleb Copley, a Davenport Democrat and current senior assistant Scott County attorney, and Kelly Cunningham Haan, a Bettendorf Republican and current first assistant attorney in Muscatine County, are running for the office. 

Cunningham Haan has emphasized her decades of experience as a prosecutor. She said she's chiefly concerned with attacks on law enforcement dampening police-recruitment efforts and with too few criminal cases going to trial.

Copley points to his time working in the Scott County Attorney's Office and said his top priorities are reducing gun violence in the Quad-Cities and expanding the office's digital-evidence capabilities. 

070122-qc-nws-policeshootupdate-047

Caleb Copley Senior Assistant Scott County Attorney gives details on the officer-involved Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, shooting on June 8, 2022, that killed Jason James Morales, 45, of Davenport.
Kelly Haan

Kelly Cunningham Haan announced Tuesday that she plans to run for Scott County Attorney in the 2022 election cycle.
What would be your No. 1 priority if elected this term?

Copley: To meaningfully reduce gun violence in the Quad-Cities. That starts by successfully implementing Group Violence Intervention (GVI), which is a proven strategy for reducing gun violence.

Cunningham Haan: I am extremely concerned with the conduct of those who have been active in their attacks upon law enforcement and our communities. The lack of respect shown by individuals for the rule of law as evidenced in their brazen attacks on citizens, businesses and our public safety personnel has compromised our communities. Additionally, these attacks on law enforcement have resulted in officers choosing to leave their careers early rather than waiting until they reach retirement age. As a result, there are a number of openings within our local departments that these agencies are struggling to fill. We need adequate staffing within these departments to ensure the high level of enforcement action we have always enjoyed in Scott County. One of the ways to encourage individuals to join our local law enforcement agencies is by having a county attorney who works hard to establish a reputation for strongly backing law enforcement in the work they do for and on behalf of our community. Throughout my career, I have always had a strong reputation among law enforcement officers for being that individual. Given such, I have been repeatedly asked by members of our local law enforcement to run for the office of Scott County Attorney. Our local law enforcement has seen over the years how my strong support and enthusiasm in supporting their work has helped them to grow and thrive in their efforts at fighting crime. This is what I will bring to the table.

What changes would you make to the Scott County Attorney’s Office and how it operates?

Copley: The changes I plan on making are centered on adapting, innovating, and improving the office. The way cases are prosecuted has changed significantly just within the last 10 years. The amount of digital evidence present in our cases is continually growing. Juries expect to see it in trials. We have adapted to this changing trend by hiring a digital evidence specialist who works with law enforcement, our prosecutors, and our defense attorneys to ensure our digital evidence is easily obtainable and readily accessible for all the case parties. We have already seen improvement in the discovery process as it has become much more efficient. Presently I am working with our office on selecting and implementing a digital evidence management system that will allow the attorneys and staff to better sift through all of the data involved with our cases. Based on what we have learned from other counties that have adopted similar systems, we are hopeful that this will help our office save money as we won’t be buying as many USB storage devices and CDs for burning and copying digital files.

In terms of innovation, I plan on bringing an analytical approach to the office through intelligence-driven prosecution. I intend on hiring a crime analyst to help implement this approach. The goal? To become proactive in our response to changes in crime and the criminal justice system. By better understanding the people, locations, and problems driving crime in specific neighborhoods, not only will our response to crime get better, but we will have more opportunities at preventing it. More information about the office’s workflow and how our resources are being allocated will help us eliminate inefficiencies and maximize productivity.

Improving the office starts with the people. The last few years have brought about a lot of personnel changes and we now have a lot of newer attorneys and staff in the office. I want to invest in our team members as workers and individuals. That includes more training opportunities that will help them be more successful in their work. I intend on growing our office by adding additional attorneys and staff throughout my first term to help prevent the burnout that we are seeing at prosecutor offices throughout the country. My office is going to prioritize collaboration: collaboration within the office, collaboration with our courthouse staff and defense bar, and collaboration with our law enforcement partners and our community leaders. The ultimate goal is a more effective and legitimate system of justice that works better for everyone in our community.

Cunningham Haan: 

I believe in the importance of supporting the people who work for you. Healthy work environments help a workforce to thrive. In order to grow professionally, staff need to know they have the ability to make decisions about the matters they handle. An environment where every decision is scrutinized creates a sense of paralysis. The result is an unhealthy work environment and impacts the ability of the workforce to grow in their skill set. I will strive to create an environment where my staff feel supported and can grow in their skill sets for the benefit of the community and the law enforcement officers we serve. 

I believe that the curbing of crime and community protection is achieved by taking cases to trial. Over the course of my 32-year career, my willingness to go to trial on cases I've been assigned has had a significant impact in removing individuals from our community who continually commit crimes. Additionally, it sends a strong message to those who commit crimes, that I am not willing to take the easy way out with plea negotiations that fail to adequately punish an individual for the crimes he or she has committed. Certainly, plea negotiations are an integral part of any criminal prosecution, and there is value to such, providing the agreement takes into consideration the nature of the crime committed, the criminal history of the individual charged, and the impact of said crime on the community. Given my strong belief that the trial process acts to deter crime, I will encourage, teach and mentor staff to be more active in taking cases to trial. I have seen over the years how this approach works. By virtue of my extensive experience as a prosecutor, I have the benefit of a strong historical perspective and I know what does and doesn't work in the criminal justice system. The proven approach I have taken as a prosecutor has led to the deterrence of criminal activity in our community. I can't tell you the number of times I've been approached by individuals I've prosecuted, who thanked me for being a tough prosecutor. They've told me that their fear of me holding them accountable made them turn their lives around to become productive members of our community. The old adage of "spare the rod and spoil the child" does not work. When individuals are simply slapped on the wrist, placed on unsupervised probation, allowed to violate the conditions of their probation multiple times with minimal consequences being imposed, and then allowed to remain on probation, they will continue to commit crimes. Currently, that is what I am seeing in the criminal justice system. When I first started my career as a prosecutor, there was a high level of accountability set in place for individuals who committed crimes. It was rare that any given individual would have more than one open prosecution going. We have evolved to a point in the criminal justice system that individuals are continually placed on unsupervised probation, held in contempt when they violate the terms of their probation agreements, as opposed to revoking their probation and sending them to jail or prison. Given this current trend, it is very common for individuals to have multiple criminal cases pending, while also being on probation for prior cases that have been resolved. I want to change this practice and will do so by setting a strong tone at the top as Scott County's chief law enforcement officer.

Is the Scott County Attorney’s Office appropriately equipped and funded to handle the county’s caseload? If not, what would you change or what changes would you advocate for?

Copley: An outside work analysis study concluded that we are not. Specifically, that study found that we need an additional eight attorneys to match staffing levels at other County Attorney Offices in Iowa and to address rising caseloads. As someone currently working in the office I can confirm that we need more attorneys and staff. This has been an ongoing issue that existed well before COVID-19. While we physically do not have the office size for eight additional attorneys, we do have room for three. Just three additional attorneys would go a long way in helping with the significant caseload we have. I would also like to expand the number of investigators, victim witness coordinators, and digital evidence specialists in the office to help assist with faster and more effective case resolution. As mentioned previously, I also want to give our team more training opportunities to help grow and empower our attorneys and staff in their work. These things would of course necessitate a larger budget that I would look to expand slowly over time, keeping in mind that we are not the only office that needs more resources and people.

Cunningham Haan: During my long-standing tenure with the Scott County Attorney's Office, the office was always adequately staffed and we had the resources needed to handle the county's caseload. When improvements were needed to be made to existing systems and/or programs, the necessary changes were always implemented to accommodate the changing needs of the office. For example, an evidence storage system was devised to ensure the chain of custody for evidence was transferred to our office, which was to be introduced as exhibits at trial. Additionally, the necessary software was purchased to provide access to surveillance footage from squad cars and the body-worn cameras of officers for viewing. When the delinquent fine program was established, staffing and software programs were allocated/purchased to operate this program. 

How can the Scott County Attorney’s Office contribute to reducing or preventing violent crime?

Copley: Reducing and preventing violent crime starts with addressing gun crime, as that is what is driving violent crime numbers overall in our community. There will be zero tolerance for gun violence and the groups that perpetrate violence in Scott County. Reducing and preventing violent crime requires collaboration between our law enforcement entities, our social service providers, and our community leaders. Our office is already contributing to these efforts by being a partner with Davenport’s Group Violence Intervention strategy. Since returning to the office in January, I have become our go-to gun crime prosecutor, a member of the GVI (Gun Violence Intervention) Executive Committee, and our office’s representative for our National Public Safety Partnership. Through GVI, law enforcement partners, social service providers, and our community leaders are actively working together to meet with individuals most at risk of becoming involved in group violence. We offer support to those that want it, but hold accountable those who continue to engage in violence. I intend on continuing to take a proactive approach in responding to the issue of violent crime in our community.

What have you been doing to learn more about the job?

Copley: I have learned more about being a county attorney by working directly with the county attorneys who have held the office for the last 44 years, as well as the first assistants who have held the position for the last 15 years. When I made the decision to run for county attorney, I wanted to be ready to lead from day one. Having so much experience supporting me and providing guidance on what to expect, potential pitfalls, and ideas for change, has been vital in helping prepare me for the job. However, I didn’t stop with our office. I have also reached out to attorneys in other counties to learn about similar issues they are dealing with in the profession and how best to address them. I have attended virtual training sessions on leadership and issues surrounding best employee hiring and retention practices hosted by the Prosecutors’ Center for Excellence and National District Attorneys Association.

Cunningham Haan: Given that I worked for the Scott County Attorney's Office for 22 1/2 years, I am very familiar with the office and how it is run. Additionally, my experience as a first assistant in two separate prosecutor's offices, coupled with my experience as senior litigation counsel for a state agency, has provided me with the experience and knowledge needed to work with and supervise staff, run an office, act in an advisory capacity to the Scott County Board of Supervisors and the various county agencies. Additionally, my experience in civil litigation will benefit the Scott County Attorney's Office which handles civil litigation for various county agencies.

Meet Caleb Copley

Residence: Davenport

Age: 30

Occupation: senior assistant Scott County attorney

Prior experience: I have successfully achieved justice for hundreds of victims and have extensive experience prosecuting major cases. I am the only candidate with experience as both a state and federal prosecutor. This dual experience is invaluable, as it allowed me to participate in all levels of our criminal justice system. Working major cases at both the state and federal level has given me significant trial experience. As a prosecutor in the Scott County Attorney’s Office I have been at the forefront of technological changes in our office, including the introduction of body cameras from the county’s largest police department, the increased digitization of cases, and the ever-growing amount of electronic data present in our cases. I have built meaningful relationships with those currently working in our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies through in-service trainings, direct assistance with investigations, and by being a go-to resource for legal questions.

Meet Kelly Cunningham Haan

Residence: Bettendorf

Age: 59

Occupation: First Assistant Muscatine County Attorney

What prior experience do you have that would qualify you for this job?

I graduated from Drake University Law School in 1988. I began my career as a prosecutor in 1990 and have in excess of 32 years of experience in this field. My career as a prosecutor began in 1990 with the Johnson County Attorney's Office. I was one of the office's primary drug prosecutors. In said capacity, I worked closely with the Johnson County Drug Task Force and the State of Iowa's Division of Narcotics Enforcement. Additionally, I handled all types of cases including OWIS, thefts, burglaries, forgeries, gun-related crimes, crimes of violence, major white-collar crimes, and vehicular homicides. During my 3 1/2 years with the Johnson County Attorney's Office, I tried well in excess of 76 jury trials obtaining convictions in almost every case I tried. I remained with this office until October of 1993 when former Scott County Attorney Bill Davis sought me out to fill an opening within the Scott County Attorney's Office.

I spent 22 1/2 years of my career as a prosecutor with the Scott County Attorney's Office. I was hired as an assistant county attorney and assigned to the felony division. My entire caseload involved felony-level prosecutions. I was eventually promoted to the position of Attorney II by the current Scott County Attorney Mike Walton. The caseload I was assigned included felony drug prosecutions, gang-related crimes, sexual assaults of both adults and children, homicides, major white-collar crimes, gun-related crimes, and crimes of violence including felony-level assaults. I also handled property crimes, which comprised a minor portion of my caseload. On the civil end, I defended against applications for post-conviction relief filed by defendants against their defense attorneys. Of particular import is the expertise I developed as a prosecutor in the area of felony drug and gang-related crimes, which require the introduction of expert testimony to both prove up and educate jurors about these types of offenses. Prosecutors assigned this type of caseload have to develop a unique skill set in understanding the nature of the expert testimony to be offered at trial and how to present such testimony to ensure successful outcomes. My skill set in this area and in trying cases, in general, is extremely strong and has resulted in ensuring successful outcomes in almost every trial I have ever tried. As was true of my tenure with the Johnson County Attorney's Office, I consistently took cases to trial in the Scott County Attorney's Office as opposed to resolving matters with plea agreements. I have always had a reputation for being the prosecutor within the office who regularly went to trial. I have literally tried hundreds of trials in my career. By virtue of my strong support of law enforcement in the work they do and my strong belief in taking cases to trial, my work for and on behalf of law enforcement and the community has had a major impact on ensuring that criminals were held accountable for their actions. I would also note that given the types of cases I worked relative to drug and gang-related crimes, I worked closely with the Vice and Narcotics Units of the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff's Department, the Gang Unit and Special Operations Unit of the Davenport Police Department, the Federal Gang Task Force, the DEA, the State of Iowa's Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group. Given my support for law enforcement and the successful outcomes I achieved in taking these cases to trial, I was presented an award by the Illinois M.E.G. Directors and Task Force Commanders Association for my work in narcotics and dangerous drug enforcement. Additionally, I have been recognized for my work in the field of narcotics enforcement by the Davenport Police Department, the Bettendorf Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Department, and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group. In addition to my responsibilities as a prosecutor within this office, I was assigned to supervise the Delinquent Fine Program which provided a framework for individuals with suspended licenses to obtain their driver's license back, provided they complied with agreements set up for the back payment of delinquent fines. In said capacity, I supervised staff who worked this program.

In March 2016, I returned to my home state following the unexpected deaths of my two maternal aunts. While back in my home state, I worked in two separate capacities. I continued my work as a prosecutor handling similar types of criminal cases, with one of the primary emphases being homicide prosecutions. Given the high homicide rate in the community where I lived, I was one of five first assistants tasked with prosecuting homicides. As a senior attorney within the office, I was also tasked with the responsibility of supervising younger attorneys assigned to my division.

Beyond my work as a prosecutor in my home state, I had the opportunity to join a state agency and worked in the capacity of senior litigation counsel. In said capacity, I handled sexual predator litigation and civil lawsuits filed against four state hospitals. These hospitals were tasked with the responsibility of managing the state's sexual predator treatment program, programming for the profoundly mentally ill, determining the competency of individuals subject to criminal prosecution, and providing housing and programming for the intellectually disabled incapable of being serviced in a community setting. In my capacity as senior litigation counsel for the state agency, I also handled major civil lawsuits brought against the state involving constitutional claims pursuant to 42 U.S.C.1983, a wrongful death lawsuit, and EEOC litigation, to name a few. I also handled administrative appeals brought against the state hospitals as well as litigation filed with the Office of Administrative Hearings. As has been true throughout my career, I was very successful in the legal representation I provided to the state having won every lawsuit I tried for the agency. I also handled appeals for the state agency at the state and federal level.

In April of 2020, I was contacted by the Muscatine County attorney and asked to return to Iowa to work for the office I am currently in. I would note that the Muscatine County Attorney's Office is within the same judicial district as the Scott County Attorney's Office. As such, I have continued to work with the same judges and representatives of the department of corrections I worked with while at the Scott County Attorney's Office. I was hired in the capacity of First Assistant Muscatine County Attorney. As the first assistant, I handle the office's sexual abuse cases, gang-related crimes, and crimes of violence. In addition, I am second in command to the Muscatine County Attorney and help to supervise and mentor younger attorneys within the office. Beyond these professional experiences, I have an extensive background in appellate work. While in law school I was employed with the Division of Labor in the agencies' legal division. I handled the agency's OSHA appeals, wrote administrative rules and regulations, and issued advisory opinions. After I left this agency in 1990, I continued doing appellate work in the capacity of an independent contractor for the law firm of Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham, and local attorneys who would seek out my services to handle their appeals. I began doing civil appeals in 1992 and continued with this work until 2007. I also had an opportunity to work in the capacity "Of Counsel" for Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham while also employed with the Scott County Attorney's Office. Until 2006, attorneys within the Scott County Attorney's Office were allowed to work in private practice, in addition to their responsibilities as criminal prosecutors. During my tenure with Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham, I handled the firm's Iowa personal injury and workers compensation cases.

I have also worked in a number of teaching positions. For many years I provided legal training to reserve law enforcement officers throughout the State of Iowa on behalf of the Eastern Iowa Community College in Davenport. I worked as an adjunct professor for St. Ambrose University teaching business law to undergraduates. I taught business law to students seeking their master's degree at Kirkwood Community College. I was also employed as an adjunct professor at Marycrest University teaching Fundamentals of Trial Techniques and coaching the University's Mock Trial team.

As for community activities, I am a member of the First Christian Church. As a member of this church, I have served my church in many leadership capacities.

