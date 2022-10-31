Meet the candidates for Scott County attorney

Two candidates are seeking to fill Scott County Attorney Mike Walton's job as the top prosecutor heads into retirement.

Caleb Copley, a Davenport Democrat and current senior assistant Scott County attorney, and Kelly Cunningham Haan, a Bettendorf Republican and current first assistant attorney in Muscatine County, are running for the office.

Cunningham Haan has emphasized her decades of experience as a prosecutor. She said she's chiefly concerned with attacks on law enforcement dampening police-recruitment efforts and with too few criminal cases going to trial.

Copley points to his time working in the Scott County Attorney's Office and said his top priorities are reducing gun violence in the Quad-Cities and expanding the office's digital-evidence capabilities.

What would be your No. 1 priority if elected this term?

Copley: To meaningfully reduce gun violence in the Quad-Cities. That starts by successfully implementing Group Violence Intervention (GVI), which is a proven strategy for reducing gun violence.

Cunningham Haan: I am extremely concerned with the conduct of those who have been active in their attacks upon law enforcement and our communities. The lack of respect shown by individuals for the rule of law as evidenced in their brazen attacks on citizens, businesses and our public safety personnel has compromised our communities. Additionally, these attacks on law enforcement have resulted in officers choosing to leave their careers early rather than waiting until they reach retirement age. As a result, there are a number of openings within our local departments that these agencies are struggling to fill. We need adequate staffing within these departments to ensure the high level of enforcement action we have always enjoyed in Scott County. One of the ways to encourage individuals to join our local law enforcement agencies is by having a county attorney who works hard to establish a reputation for strongly backing law enforcement in the work they do for and on behalf of our community. Throughout my career, I have always had a strong reputation among law enforcement officers for being that individual. Given such, I have been repeatedly asked by members of our local law enforcement to run for the office of Scott County Attorney. Our local law enforcement has seen over the years how my strong support and enthusiasm in supporting their work has helped them to grow and thrive in their efforts at fighting crime. This is what I will bring to the table.

What changes would you make to the Scott County Attorney’s Office and how it operates?

Copley: The changes I plan on making are centered on adapting, innovating, and improving the office. The way cases are prosecuted has changed significantly just within the last 10 years. The amount of digital evidence present in our cases is continually growing. Juries expect to see it in trials. We have adapted to this changing trend by hiring a digital evidence specialist who works with law enforcement, our prosecutors, and our defense attorneys to ensure our digital evidence is easily obtainable and readily accessible for all the case parties. We have already seen improvement in the discovery process as it has become much more efficient. Presently I am working with our office on selecting and implementing a digital evidence management system that will allow the attorneys and staff to better sift through all of the data involved with our cases. Based on what we have learned from other counties that have adopted similar systems, we are hopeful that this will help our office save money as we won’t be buying as many USB storage devices and CDs for burning and copying digital files.

In terms of innovation, I plan on bringing an analytical approach to the office through intelligence-driven prosecution. I intend on hiring a crime analyst to help implement this approach. The goal? To become proactive in our response to changes in crime and the criminal justice system. By better understanding the people, locations, and problems driving crime in specific neighborhoods, not only will our response to crime get better, but we will have more opportunities at preventing it. More information about the office’s workflow and how our resources are being allocated will help us eliminate inefficiencies and maximize productivity.

Improving the office starts with the people. The last few years have brought about a lot of personnel changes and we now have a lot of newer attorneys and staff in the office. I want to invest in our team members as workers and individuals. That includes more training opportunities that will help them be more successful in their work. I intend on growing our office by adding additional attorneys and staff throughout my first term to help prevent the burnout that we are seeing at prosecutor offices throughout the country. My office is going to prioritize collaboration: collaboration within the office, collaboration with our courthouse staff and defense bar, and collaboration with our law enforcement partners and our community leaders. The ultimate goal is a more effective and legitimate system of justice that works better for everyone in our community.

Cunningham Haan:

I believe in the importance of supporting the people who work for you. Healthy work environments help a workforce to thrive. In order to grow professionally, staff need to know they have the ability to make decisions about the matters they handle. An environment where every decision is scrutinized creates a sense of paralysis. The result is an unhealthy work environment and impacts the ability of the workforce to grow in their skill set. I will strive to create an environment where my staff feel supported and can grow in their skill sets for the benefit of the community and the law enforcement officers we serve.

I believe that the curbing of crime and community protection is achieved by taking cases to trial. Over the course of my 32-year career, my willingness to go to trial on cases I've been assigned has had a significant impact in removing individuals from our community who continually commit crimes. Additionally, it sends a strong message to those who commit crimes, that I am not willing to take the easy way out with plea negotiations that fail to adequately punish an individual for the crimes he or she has committed. Certainly, plea negotiations are an integral part of any criminal prosecution, and there is value to such, providing the agreement takes into consideration the nature of the crime committed, the criminal history of the individual charged, and the impact of said crime on the community. Given my strong belief that the trial process acts to deter crime, I will encourage, teach and mentor staff to be more active in taking cases to trial. I have seen over the years how this approach works. By virtue of my extensive experience as a prosecutor, I have the benefit of a strong historical perspective and I know what does and doesn't work in the criminal justice system. The proven approach I have taken as a prosecutor has led to the deterrence of criminal activity in our community. I can't tell you the number of times I've been approached by individuals I've prosecuted, who thanked me for being a tough prosecutor. They've told me that their fear of me holding them accountable made them turn their lives around to become productive members of our community. The old adage of "spare the rod and spoil the child" does not work. When individuals are simply slapped on the wrist, placed on unsupervised probation, allowed to violate the conditions of their probation multiple times with minimal consequences being imposed, and then allowed to remain on probation, they will continue to commit crimes. Currently, that is what I am seeing in the criminal justice system. When I first started my career as a prosecutor, there was a high level of accountability set in place for individuals who committed crimes. It was rare that any given individual would have more than one open prosecution going. We have evolved to a point in the criminal justice system that individuals are continually placed on unsupervised probation, held in contempt when they violate the terms of their probation agreements, as opposed to revoking their probation and sending them to jail or prison. Given this current trend, it is very common for individuals to have multiple criminal cases pending, while also being on probation for prior cases that have been resolved. I want to change this practice and will do so by setting a strong tone at the top as Scott County's chief law enforcement officer.

Is the Scott County Attorney’s Office appropriately equipped and funded to handle the county’s caseload? If not, what would you change or what changes would you advocate for?

Copley: An outside work analysis study concluded that we are not. Specifically, that study found that we need an additional eight attorneys to match staffing levels at other County Attorney Offices in Iowa and to address rising caseloads. As someone currently working in the office I can confirm that we need more attorneys and staff. This has been an ongoing issue that existed well before COVID-19. While we physically do not have the office size for eight additional attorneys, we do have room for three. Just three additional attorneys would go a long way in helping with the significant caseload we have. I would also like to expand the number of investigators, victim witness coordinators, and digital evidence specialists in the office to help assist with faster and more effective case resolution. As mentioned previously, I also want to give our team more training opportunities to help grow and empower our attorneys and staff in their work. These things would of course necessitate a larger budget that I would look to expand slowly over time, keeping in mind that we are not the only office that needs more resources and people.

Cunningham Haan: During my long-standing tenure with the Scott County Attorney's Office, the office was always adequately staffed and we had the resources needed to handle the county's caseload. When improvements were needed to be made to existing systems and/or programs, the necessary changes were always implemented to accommodate the changing needs of the office. For example, an evidence storage system was devised to ensure the chain of custody for evidence was transferred to our office, which was to be introduced as exhibits at trial. Additionally, the necessary software was purchased to provide access to surveillance footage from squad cars and the body-worn cameras of officers for viewing. When the delinquent fine program was established, staffing and software programs were allocated/purchased to operate this program.

How can the Scott County Attorney’s Office contribute to reducing or preventing violent crime?

Copley: Reducing and preventing violent crime starts with addressing gun crime, as that is what is driving violent crime numbers overall in our community. There will be zero tolerance for gun violence and the groups that perpetrate violence in Scott County. Reducing and preventing violent crime requires collaboration between our law enforcement entities, our social service providers, and our community leaders. Our office is already contributing to these efforts by being a partner with Davenport’s Group Violence Intervention strategy. Since returning to the office in January, I have become our go-to gun crime prosecutor, a member of the GVI (Gun Violence Intervention) Executive Committee, and our office’s representative for our National Public Safety Partnership. Through GVI, law enforcement partners, social service providers, and our community leaders are actively working together to meet with individuals most at risk of becoming involved in group violence. We offer support to those that want it, but hold accountable those who continue to engage in violence. I intend on continuing to take a proactive approach in responding to the issue of violent crime in our community.

Cunningham Haan: I believe that the curbing of crime and community protection is achieved by taking cases to trial. Over the course of my 32-year career, my willingness to go to trial on cases I've been assigned has had a significant impact in removing individuals from our community who continually commit crimes. Additionally, it sends a strong message to those who commit crimes, that I am not willing to take the easy way out with plea negotiations that fail to adequately punish an individual for the crimes he or she has committed. Certainly, plea negotiations are an integral part of any criminal prosecution, and there is value to such, providing the agreement takes into consideration the nature of the crime committed, the criminal history of the individual charged, and the impact of said crime on the community. Given my strong belief that the trial process acts to deter crime, I will encourage, teach and mentor staff to be more active in taking cases to trial. I have seen over the years how this approach works. By virtue of my extensive experience as a prosecutor, I have the benefit of a strong historical perspective and I know what does and doesn't work in the criminal justice system. The proven approach I have taken as a prosecutor has led to the deterrence of criminal activity in our community. I can't tell you the number of times I've been approached by individuals I've prosecuted, who thanked me for being a tough prosecutor. They've told me that their fear of me holding them accountable made them turn their lives around to become productive members of our community. The old adage of "spare the rod and spoil the child" does not work. When individuals are simply slapped on the wrist, placed on unsupervised probation, allowed to violate the conditions of their probation multiple times with minimal consequences being imposed, and then allowed to remain on probation, they will continue to commit crimes. Currently, that is what I am seeing in the criminal justice system. When I first started my career as a prosecutor, there was a high level of accountability set in place for individuals who committed crimes. It was rare that any given individual would have more than one open prosecution going. We have evolved to a point in the criminal justice system that individuals are continually placed on unsupervised probation, held in contempt when they violate the terms of their probation agreements, as opposed to revoking their probation and sending them to jail or prison. Given this current trend, it is very common for individuals to have multiple criminal cases pending, while also being on probation for prior cases that have been resolved. I want to change this practice and will do so by setting a strong tone at the top as Scott County's chief law enforcement officer.

What have you been doing to learn more about the job?

Copley: I have learned more about being a county attorney by working directly with the county attorneys who have held the office for the last 44 years, as well as the first assistants who have held the position for the last 15 years. When I made the decision to run for county attorney, I wanted to be ready to lead from day one. Having so much experience supporting me and providing guidance on what to expect, potential pitfalls, and ideas for change, has been vital in helping prepare me for the job. However, I didn’t stop with our office. I have also reached out to attorneys in other counties to learn about similar issues they are dealing with in the profession and how best to address them. I have attended virtual training sessions on leadership and issues surrounding best employee hiring and retention practices hosted by the Prosecutors’ Center for Excellence and National District Attorneys Association.

Cunningham Haan: Given that I worked for the Scott County Attorney's Office for 22 1/2 years, I am very familiar with the office and how it is run. Additionally, my experience as a first assistant in two separate prosecutor's offices, coupled with my experience as senior litigation counsel for a state agency, has provided me with the experience and knowledge needed to work with and supervise staff, run an office, act in an advisory capacity to the Scott County Board of Supervisors and the various county agencies. Additionally, my experience in civil litigation will benefit the Scott County Attorney's Office which handles civil litigation for various county agencies.