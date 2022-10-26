Meet the candidates for Senate District 41, covering Cedar, and parts of Scott and Muscatine counties.

Two newcomers are on the ballot for a newly drawn senate seat stretching from Davenport northwest across Cedar County.

Republican Kerry Gruenhagen, a farmer from Walcott, and Democrat Deb VanderGaast, a registered nurse and former child care center director from Tipton, are running for the office.

Sen. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, opted not to re-enter the race, which contains a more rural district than he previously represented. Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, who was drawn into the district, is running for state treasurer.

Iowa Democrats called the seat "one of the most competitive districts in the state," in a news release after VanderGaast won the primary.

Kerry Gruenhagen

Party: Republican

Occupation: farmer and small business owner

Residence: Walcott

Age: 52

Prior experience: As a 5th generation farmer, and a small business owner, I have spent most of my 52 years in the Walcott community. I've been a member of the Muscatine County Farm Bureau since 1994, including as a board member and in various leadership positions. I am an organizer and former co-host of the Quad City Conservative Breakfast Club, an informational discussion group.

Campaign website: kerry4iowa.com

Deb VanderGaast

Party: Democrat

Occupation: registered nurse and child care director

Residence: Tipton

Age: 54

Prior experience: Wrote multiple Iowa bill proposals, including the Epinephrine in Schools Act of 2015; IA Governor’s Childcare Task force, Expanding Childcare Assistance Eligibility Work group, 2021; Cedar County Democrats Central Committee, social media administrator, 2017-present; Tipton Zoning Board of Adjustments, chairperson, 2017-2022; Tipton School Improvement Advisory Committee, 2022; National Parent Advocate and Featured speaker at Child Care Aware of America Child Care Day on the Hill, U.S. Capital, 2017.

Questions

What would be your No. 1 policy priority if elected this term?

Gruenhagen: From my time talking to Iowans across the district, it is clear to me the No. 1 issue on the minds of voters is inflation and the rising cost of living. If elected to the Iowa Senate, controlling spending and promoting economic freedom would be at the top of my list things to accomplish. Greater economic freedom in Iowa gives everyone a chance to define and pursue their own success and careers and allow small businesses to innovate and grow. When we focus on responsible budgeting, cutting burdensome regulations, and make Iowa a competitive state for business, we make the state a better place to raise a family, start a business, earn a living, and give Iowans a better chance at prospering and thriving.

VanderGaast: Increase funding for public schools through a minimum 4% annual state funding increase with poverty factor supplementary weighting, and voting down the school vouchers for private schools. Iowa schools have dropped from No. 1 in the nation to 24th, and families are leaving Iowa as a result.

What do you think needs to change, if anything, in the state’s budget this year?

Gruenhagen: National Democrats have shown us what happens when you recklessly spend taxpayer money. Iowans are currently experiencing the highest inflation we have seen in decades. Iowa Republicans have done a great job of budgeting conservatively, making it possible to provide both historic tax relief and budgets that fund the most important functions of government. With inflation ravaging family budgets, tax relief and controlling state spending are important now more than ever. In the Iowa Senate, I will stand strong against wasteful spending, and make sure the priorities of Iowans are being funded with consistent and reliable funding, while also passing conservative budgets to continue reducing the tax burden so Iowa’s hard-working families can continue to keep more of what they earn.

VanderGaast: Increase the annual state school funding to at least 4%.

Are Iowans being taxed appropriately? If not, what would you support changing?

Gruenhagen: This past year, Iowa had a budget surplus. A budget surplus means an over-collection of taxes by state government. While major income tax reform was passed this year, we should always be looking at ways we can cut taxes and give Iowans more of their money back to them. There are important functions of government, like public safety and law enforcement, education and health care, and I support reliable funding for those sectors. At the end of the day, that money belongs to Iowans and we should be doing whatever we can to control the growth of government and state spending so Iowans who earned it can keep more of it.

Many voters also tell me they are concerned about how much their property taxes could rise next year because of the impact inflation is having on property values. Another goal of mine is to control the growth of property taxes, especially so seniors and family farmers can continue to live and work on their land.

VanderGaast: No. The flat tax being implemented benefits wealthy individuals while providing minimal benefits to the working class. It also increases our dependence on regressive taxes, such as sales taxes and fees, to fund our government, which disproportionately burdens low-income Iowans. A progressive income tax ensures that all Iowans pay their fair share and that our state government has the funding needed to fulfill its basic functions and obligations.

On what policy issues can Democrats and Republicans find common ground?

Gruenhagen: On most issues that come up at the Capitol, I believe Democrats and Republicans can work together. It is usually hot-button issues, like the taxes and government spending, that Democrats and Republicans don’t see eye-to-eye on. People running for office, whether Republican or Democrat, want to make Iowa a better place and want to serve their community. We all want to see Iowa succeed and help make Iowa a great place for everyone, sometimes we just have different ideas about the best way to do it.

VanderGaast: The child care crisis is an issue that affects families, employers and communities across the state, and both parties agree addressing it is a high priority. Unfortunately, an effective bipartisan solution has not been identified yet. Addressing our infrastructure needs, slowing Iowa’s population loss and stopping abuse of eminent domain are also issues that both parties should be able to find common ground on.

Do you support Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to give 10,000 families scholarships to pay private school expenses? Why or why not?

Gruenhagen: Education Savings Accounts (ESA) as proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow those children who are struggling to learn while on an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), or have limited income, to have options for tutoring programs, obtain additional learning materials, or pursue a different learning environment at an accredited school. The ESA will serve to strengthen public schools as our children have more options to meet their educational needs.

As a parent of children that attend public schools, I believe in a strong public school system. As a parent of a child that was once placed on an IEP, who didn’t flourish until she was enrolled in the Barton Reading System of a local tutor, I understand that all children do not learn the same. I support those teachers who want to provide a quality learning environment for their students, even as they face the challenge of an inconsistent discipline policy. I also believe empowering parents and allowing them to use their tax dollars to find the best education possible for their children is in the best interest of parents, students, schools and all Iowa. Each year, Iowa taxpayers spend billions of dollars on public education. It’s an investment in Iowa students and their futures. The funds Iowans are dedicating to education should follow that student wherever they go. Iowa deserves a strong public school system, and parents deserve to use their tax dollars for an education that is the best fit for them.

VanderGaast: I do not support taking public tax dollars away from public schools to fund private schools. Our public schools are already struggling after years of annual state funding increases that do not keep up with the rate of inflation. Parents and private schools are already supported by our tax dollars through the Iowa Tuition Tax Credit and funding for textbooks, busing and special education. The other problem is that the vouchers and resulting loss of funding and enrollment could force rural schools to consolidate or close, which threatens the economy and viability of rural communities. People and businesses will not relocate to a town that does not have a school. Vouchers will also increase segregation in public schools because private schools are not required to enroll minorities, low-income or children with disabilities or other educational challenges. Those children will be left behind in severely underfunded schools that are ill-equipped to meet their needs. The resulting long-term social and economic disparities with have devastating effects on Iowa’s economy and population.

What must be done to better protect Iowa’s land, air, and water?

Gruenhagen: Iowa has made great strides in improving water quality over the last several years. Voluntary adoption of conservation practices is expanding around the state. I support continued efforts and funding to establish bioreactors, buffer strips, cover crops, and other conservation programs. Many rural Iowans are rightly concerned about government mandated practices that only serve to increase the cost of production and the cost of food at a time when inflation is already at record highs.

VanderGaast: Iowa has been investing in ethanol to reduce vehicle emissions, which creates income for farmers, but is not having a meaningful impact on global warming. We need to invest in the infrastructure needed to allow Iowans to shift away from our reliance on fossil fuels towards green, renewable energy. This includes a network of quick charge stations for electric cars in urban and rural areas, zoning regulations that permit solar and wind energy production, and helping farmers to modernize their equipment and farming practices to ensure their long-term financial viability and adoption of sustainable farming methods.

Are Iowa’s election laws fair? If not, what would you change?

Gruenhagen: Iowa has come a long way in protecting the integrity of our elections. I supported the implementation of voter ID, to ensure Iowans could have confidence when they cast their vote and know their vote will count and matter. We should always be looking to make sure Iowa’s election laws are secure and fair. Since 2017, Iowa has seen record turnout in each of the last three elections. When people have confidence in the security and reliability of their elections, they are more likely to vote.

VanderGaast: Multiple Republican-controlled states passed election laws after the 2020 election to make it harder to vote absentee and to increase requirements for voter ID. These changes disproportionately affect people of color, low-income voters, people with disabilities and other groups that are more likely to vote for Democrats.

By shortening the early voting period to just 20 days and requiring all absentee ballots be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, it significantly increases the likelihood an absentee ballot won’t be counted. By restricting who may return an absentee ballot, many people with disabilities will no longer be able to vote. I would like to rescind the new voting laws and return to the 2020 voting laws. There was no documented voter fraud in Iowa to justify the new laws, and they appear to be purely a partisan attempt to suppress certain classes of voters.

What should the state Legislature do about abortion?

Gruenhagen: Abortion is one of the most important issues all state legislatures will consider after the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer. Now that the power to decide the issue is back with the states, state representation is more important now than ever. I am pro-life and will support policies in the Legislature to protect the unborn. Currently, the heartbeat bill, passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, declaring life starts at the sound of a heartbeat, is being reviewed in the courts. I support Gov. Reynolds' request for the court to lift the injunction and allow that law to be implemented. I hope to see some resolution by the Iowa courts on the laws currently enacted.

VanderGaast: How a woman feels about having an abortion is different for each woman. It is affected by her personal beliefs and her life circumstances. Therefore, any decision to have an abortion or to continue a pregnancy should be her own decision and should not be made by legislators based on presumed emotional consequences of her decision.

As a legislator, I also need to consider the rights of all Iowans to body autonomy, privacy and religious freedom. To create law based on the beliefs of one religion is a violation of the separation of church and state. What is universally accepted is that a pregnant woman is a living person with the same rights as every other person. As a legislator, it is my obligation to protect the rights of the woman seeking abortion care, regardless of her reasons for seeking that care.

I will oppose any bills to restrict access to abortion. Banning abortions will result in women dying from back-alley or self-induced abortions and medical conditions that make pregnancy dangerous. Women with non-viable pregnancies will be forced to carry the pregnancy to term just to watch their child suffer and die after birth.

What should the state do to improve mental health services in Iowa?

Gruenhagen: The Legislature just recently reworked the mental health system to eliminate the property tax levy for mental health and move funding to the statewide level. That policy change has only been implemented for a short period of time and those reforms need time to work. Additionally, the state recently created its first children's mental health program. I will continue to evaluate the mental health progress to identify opportunities to ensure services are available, while controlling costs for taxpayers.

VanderGaast: First, we need to make sure that all Iowans have reliable access to mental health services, including people living in rural areas. The increased use of and insurance payments for telehealth due to the pandemic should become permanent policies so that transportation, child care and work hours no longer are a barrier to receiving regular mental health services. For telehealth to be accessible and reliable, we need to ensure all Iowa communities have fast, reliable broadband.

We also need to address the shortage of mental health professionals. Tuition forgiveness programs for mental health providers that practice in Iowa helps to attract and retain mental health professionals. Tort reforms will help to attract more health professionals to Iowa, especially in specialties that have more risk for law suits, such as obstetricians.

How can the state attract and retain residents?

Gruenhagen: Iowans already know all the benefits of living here. We have great, close-knit communities, we're hard-workers, and are always looking out for our neighbors. Like I mentioned earlier, economic freedom is important for me, and encouraging economic freedom in Iowa is one of the best ways we can make this state a place Iowans do not want to leave, and make it an attractive place to prospective Iowans.

One of the most important policies to keep and attract people is the elimination of the state tax on retirement income. Too many Iowans have been forced to leave for other states that do not tax that income. This state is now better positioned to keep the people in the state. I will work to control spending and ensure the elimination of that tax is implemented.

VanderGaast: People used to move to Iowa for our high-quality schools, low cost of living and safe, friendly communities. I was one of those people. We need to work toward building back the strengths we once had that made Iowa a desirable place to live. Investing in our schools, valuing our teachers, making childcare affordable and accessible, investing in public infrastructure, such as parks, libraries and trails, adequately funding law enforcement and emergency services to keep our communities safe, and maintaining our roads, bridges and utility infrastructure so that Iowans can get safely to work and businesses can produce and ship their products.

We also need to stop making partisan legislation that creates division and hate in our population. We need to go back to being the kind of place that earned us the reputation of “Iowa Nice”, and that starts with our state leadership.

What have you done to learn more about the job?

Gruenhagen: I am preparing for the job of being an Iowa senator by listening to the people of Senate District 41. I’ve spent a lot of time getting out into the many different communities in Scott, Muscatine and Cedar counties, talking with people, listening to their concerns, and discussing solutions to those concerns. As someone running to represent them and be their voice at the state Capitol, listening is the most important thing I can do.

VanderGaast: As a child care advocate and author of multiple policy proposals that have resulted in several bills and one Iowa law, I have followed the legislative process and Iowa bills closely for over a decade, and have corresponded with multiple Iowa legislators during the process of developing these bills and promoting their passage out of committee. I have also taken nursing leadership classes that included health care legislative advocacy and policy proposal activities.