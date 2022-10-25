Meet the candidates for Senate District 47: Mary Kathleen Figaro and Scott Webster

In an Iowa Senate race without an incumbent, two Bettendorf residents are competing for a newly drawn seat.

Bettendorf physician Mary Kathleen Figaro and Bettendorf city council member Scott Webster are on the ballot for District 47, which covers Bettendorf, Eldridge, LeClaire, and parts of Davenport.

The new district is a conglomeration of other previous districts. State Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport represented much of the district. He opted to run for state treasurer this year. Eldridge was previously represented by Mark Lofgren, a Muscatine Republican who is not up for reelection this year.

Figaro, a physician, has made health care a central focus of her campaign. She supports codifying Roe v. Wade, upping Iowa's Medicaid rates, and improving access to mental-health care.

Webster has pitched his experience as a home builder, Bettendorf city council member, and as a member of state policy boards as evidence he could hit the ground running in Des Moines. He supports reducing taxes and red tape and supports the 2019 fetal heartbeat bill currently under litigation that bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected.

Mary Kathleen Figaro

Party: Democrat

Residence: Bettendorf

Occupation: Physician

Age: 51

What prior experience do you have that would qualify you for the office? As a physician for 26 years, I know how to problem solve. When a patient comes into my office, I listen to their problems, make a diagnosis, and create a treatment plan that is patient-centered. As state senator, I will always listen first to my constituents’ problems before I craft solutions that will meet their needs.

I have spent my career finding solutions that lower barriers to health care and make it easier to afford life-sustaining drugs like insulin. I worked to promote prevention of chronic diseases as an educator and a physician. As a member of the AMA, I have advocated for lowering the price of insulin at the national level and have worked with other physicians as part of coalitions that sought to stop unnecessary and non-medical changes to prescriptions by insurance companies. I have also advocated for decreasing the burden of red tape that physicians face, with 80% of their time spent documenting and only 20% of the time helping patients improve their health. I changed my practice to a direct-care model in order to spend more of our time together, crafting solutions that work for my patients. As senator, I will fight for accessible care for all Iowans, no matter their background.

Scott Webster

Party: Republican

Occupation: Home builder

Residence: Bettendorf

Age: 42

Prior experience: I am proud to serve my community on the Bettendorf City Council, and I have learned a lot about the issues affecting our area and the things that matter most to people here. Listening is a critical skill for me on the City Council, and I believe it is also an important skill I will need as an Iowa senator. In order to properly represent the people of Bettendorf, Eldridge, Pleasant Valley, Riverdale, and LeClaire and be the voice they deserve, I need to know what their concerns are.

Questions:

What would be your No. 1 policy priority if elected this term?

Figaro: I believe that health care decisions should be between a patient and a doctor, without interference from the government. Women who suffer rape, incest or have pregnancies that will not result in an infant that can survive deserve a way to end a pregnancy. Women who undergo IVF for fertility often have more than one embryo implanted and always after 6 weeks, they can have a reduction, which means removing one of the embryos to help another survive. A woman has a low chance of successful pregnancy with three fetuses and risks her life. If abortion is illegal after 6 weeks of pregnancy, the process of embryo reduction cannot take place at 9-10 weeks and women who seek fertility treatment will risk both their lives and the lives of their multiple fetuses. I will oppose any legislative decisions that threaten a person’s health care choices or bodily autonomy.

Webster: As a small business owner, I know the challenges small business owners across the state are dealing with on a daily basis. Inflation is a massive burden, not just for families, but also for small businesses and employers. In the Iowa Senate, my main goal will be to combat inflation by encouraging economic development, easing the tax burden, and controlling state spending. Those policies help make Iowa a place that will let small business owners do what they do best – create jobs and opportunities for Iowans.

What do you think needs to change, if anything, in the state’s budget this year?

Figaro: Forty percent of Iowa’s budget is from the federal government. The largest expenditure is public education. Public education is the basis for the state’s future. I believe even more should be invested in education to assure that the state’s young citizens are fully prepared for the challenges and the opportunities of the 21st century. In addition, Medicaid has not had a rate increase for 9 years and would do well to increase its payments to health care workers. Both patients and physicians are harmed by short appointments and repeated visits with only one issue addressed to satisfy insurers’ unwillingness to pay for integrated, holistic care for patients and patient-centered treatment plans that take more than 10 minutes to develop.

Webster: Iowa is in such a strong position because of its careful, responsible budgeting practices. The state must continue to be fiscally disciplined in the future so we can ease the burden on taxpayers. Taxpayers already spend a lot of money on some important areas, but to keep our state in this position, we need to be vigilant against any wasteful spending, budgeting conservatively, and make sure money is going where it is needed.

Are Iowans being taxed appropriately? If not, what would you support changing?

Figaro: Our state will see the most benefit for the most people if taxation rates are better correlated to a resident’s income bracket; that would be best for Iowans and Iowa families. A 4% tax with $25k per year earning is far different than 4% of a $1.2 million per year salary. Those making lower wages would see an increase in taxes while those at the highest income brackets would get a substantial benefit with recently passed legislation. Those on a fixed income after retirement should not have their taxes raised on their housing. A flat tax is the opposite of fairness, it deprives our middle class of their fair share, while diverting more tax benefits to corporate interests and those who earn the most.

Webster: One of the biggest issues hitting Iowa families right now is inflation due to Joe Biden’s reckless spending at the federal level. Inflation is hitting every part of the family budget, and now Iowans are worried about how it will affect property values. Many Iowans have already expressed their frustrations about the rise in property taxes, and inflation will only worsen it. I will support tax relief for Iowa’s families, and continually be looking at how we can ease that tax burden on them.

Iowa has made great strides in becoming more competitive with the states around us. The elimination of the inheritance tax and the move to a flat tax will make us more competitive with Illinois and other states as we work to attract people and opportunities to Iowa. I will support policies to both reduce the tax burden on working families and help Iowa grow.

On what policy issues can Democrats and Republicans find common ground?

Figaro: Polls show that many issues today are supported by a majority of members of both Democratic and Republican parties, for instance, lowering drug costs, health care reform, high-speed public internet, funding child care, paid family leave, higher minimum wages. The most significant issue that both party members agree on is the need to repair our aging infrastructure for water, roads, railways. Our aging grid will not allow new energy technologies to be used efficiently. For instance, EV vehicles, if they comprise more than 2-4% of the vehicles on the road, will outstrip our ability to charge them overnight without stressing our grid. We also all agree that energy independence is a crucial issue.

Webster: As a city council member for the past eight years, I have worked on a large number of issues that affected our community. I was one of eight elected officials working to improve the City of Bettendorf, and even with wide-ranging views on issues, we worked together. I believe the same can be true for Democrats and Republicans on any level. Many issues affecting Iowans can be and are addressed in a bipartisan way.

Do you support Gov. Reynolds’ proposal to give 10,000 families scholarships to pay private school expenses?

Figaro: Public dollars belong in public schools. We all can play on public golf courses, which are maintained by the various cities. However, we do not ask, nor are we given vouchers to help us afford private golf courses, the reason is that public money is not used for private spaces without oversight. In the same way, but for a much more important reason, school tax dollars should only be used in public institutions.

Webster: Education is about students. It’s about teaching them the fundamental skills, like reading, math and science, they need to succeed and preparing them to thrive in the careers of the future. Education should be about student outcomes, and parents know their children best and how to achieve those outcomes. I believe in empowering parents to have a voice in their child’s education, whether that be what their child is being taught or if they believe a different school is a better fit for their child and their learning needs. It is a reasonable policy for parents to have the ability to use their tax dollars to find the best educational fit for their children. I attended public schools and so do my children. I am confident public education in Iowa will continue to thrive and I will support reliable increases in funding for public schools.

What must be done to better protect Iowa’s land, air, and water?

Figaro: Getting rid of the 160,000 lead pipes in Iowa, as mentioned in an opinion piece I wrote for Quad-City Times, would be a good start. Lead affects everyone. The smaller the human body, the worse the effect. The CDC says no lead levels are safe for infants or young children. They’re much more likely to suffer lead-based damage to the brain, kidneys, nervous system, or even death. A recent study found 76% of Iowa children under age six had detectable lead in their bloodstreams; the 4th worst in the nation.

Webster: Agriculture is the backbone of Iowa’s economy. Iowa farmers feed people all over the world, and they know how to take care of the land. The state has focused on promoting voluntary conservation practices, and the number of those participating grows and grows every year. The water quality plan adopted by the state has seen many landowners participating in an effort to improve conservation practices. I look forward to continuing to work on water quality projects and implementing ongoing voluntary measures.

Are Iowa’s election laws fair? If not, what would you change?

Figaro: Every effort should be made to make voting as easy and convenient as possible for all registered Iowa voters. We need to reverse recent law changes that restrict early and absentee voters.

Webster: I support the changes made over the last several years to update Iowa’s election laws, make our elections more secure, make sure they are fair for everyone, and ensure it is easy to vote but hard to vote illegally. Important changes, like requiring an ID at the polls, ensure the security of our elections and increase the confidence Iowans have when they cast their ballots.

What should the state Legislature do about abortion?

Figaro: We should support amending the state constitution to codify the right of women to choose an abortion as a fundamental human right. This can only be accomplished if we elect state leaders who believe in safeguarding reproductive rights.

Webster: As a pro-life candidate, I support the heartbeat bill that is currently in the courts. The heartbeat bill protects life at the sounds of a heartbeat and it includes exemptions for rape, Life of the mother, and incest. I would like to see some clarity from the courts on that bill before moving forward with any legislation.

What should the state do to improve mental health services in Iowa?

Figaro: Mental health conditions are the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths among pregnant women and new moms. Mental health conditions are a major scourge for our young people and we need better and more mental health services. A scarcity of mental health professionals in Iowa leaves patients scared, alone, and out of options. Personalized treatment plans are crucial but less likely with the current level of staffing for both inpatient and outpatient services. I intend to make improving mental health access and quality a priority for our state.

Webster: Mental health is an increasingly important issue. Many Iowans of all ages struggled through the pandemic when normal support systems were not in place. I know a number of changes have happened recently to the mental health structure in Iowa and I look forward to watching the progress of those changes to see how it affects access and quality of care.

How can the state attract and retain residents?

Figaro: Iowa has many beautiful public spaces and our two rivers draw visitors from other regions of the country. To retain residents, the amenities are not enough. We must have a pathway from birth through death that includes opportunities to learn a profession or trade, meet others to develop strong friendships and relationships, start a family and repeat the process in the next generation in order to increase our population. While our population has held steady for the past two decades, that growth has mainly come through immigration into our state. I would like to see people who are born here want to remain Iowans for life. I also want to reduce the massive brain drain that puts Iowa in the top 10 states to lose college graduates to other states. If we emulate states that have a net influx of college graduates, we may learn strategies to enhance our future together.

What steps have you taken to learn more about the job?

Figaro: I have spoken with current senators and I have consulted with colleagues who are policy experts from around the country, including: economists, lawyers, technology security specialists, journalists, and other state-wide elected officials to fine-tune my knowledge of the state legislative process. I also maintain a daily reading schedule to sharpen and cultivate my understanding of lawmaking and ethics, including philosophy and religion.