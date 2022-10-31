Meet the candidates running for Scott County auditor

The Scott County Auditor's Office is charged with organizing all elections in Scott County, as well as completing some financial and record-keeping duties. Kerri Tompkins, a Republican and appointee, is running for her first term in her own right, and Democrat Ashley Schimanski is challenging her for the position.

Tompkins was appointed in May 2021 by the County Board of Supervisors on a party-line vote. Tompkins served as a Davenport City Council member for six years and was most recently a business manager at MindFire Communications, a full-service advertising agency in LeClaire. Democrats criticized the process of her selection as secretive. Supervisors Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe submitted her name Monday night before a Tuesday morning meeting, delayed at Tompkins' request while she notified her employer, the supervisors said. Democrats urged supervisors to conduct a special election for the seat.

This is Tompkins' first time running for the auditor's position. Since her appointment, she's administered the 2021 city and school elections and the June 2022 primary election. If elected, Tompkins said she wants to work toward easier online access to historical data and documents.

Ashley Schimanski is a former hospice worker and small-business owner, according to her website. If elected, she said she would push to allow other county employees be poll workers to ease staffing shortages.

In addition to administering elections within the county, the auditor also prepares and processes payroll for all county offices and departments, publishes records and other legal notices, and oversees certain contracts and financial disclosure documents.

Meet Ashley Schimanski Party: Democrat Residence: Davenport Occupation: Candidate for Scott County Auditor, former hospice care worker What prior experience do you have that would qualify you for the job? Schimanski: My life experiences working in hospice care will give me the opportunity to transfer the tools that I used in that position to the Auditor’s Office. The position required detailed-oriented record keeping, which was essential to the patient’s care as well as the record-keeping process. As we transferred into HIPPA, those requirements were essential to maintaining confidentiality for each patient. It also helped me to expand on a trait that I already possessed, which was compassion for those around me in need. Moving into the auditor’s position, while there may be a learning curve, as there is with all new jobs, it will be more of a streamlined transition. This will happen because my two strongest attributes are maintaining accurate records and record keeping as well as compassion. Working in the Auditor’s Office, an elected position, I will be in the role of managing those in the different divisions of the office. I want to bring my experience to the election side of the office, where it is most needed at this pivotal point in voting because of the laws and rules that are being governed by those changes. What have you done to learn more about this job? Schimanski: I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet Roxanna Moritz, the former Scott County Auditor, and some others that have knowledge of the Auditor’s Office. Roxanna has shared many news articles and different nonpartisan organizations to follow. I know I’m constantly researching all the new materials that have come out regarding the 2020 election. That material has given me insight into how we need to continue to move forward with safe, fair and honest elections. While we follow the law and advocate for our voters, poll workers and staff, we need to keep everyone safe. This position requires a person that is not just looking at a job or an elected position but rather one that is passionate about democracy and the opportunities that are given to us through our voice at the ballot box. Yes, there are many areas outside of elections that the Auditor’s Office is responsible for and must continue to be innovative in, but the position of Commissioner of Elections is one of passion, drive and desire to see that all citizens who are legally able to are engaged in the process, which means it is not a 9 to 5. This will be a new position for me, and with any new position comes learning. I’m excited to learn and grow with the Scott County Auditor’s Office.

Meet Kerri Tompkins Party: Republican Residence: Davenport Occupation: Scott County Auditor What prior experience do you have that would qualify you for the job? I bring more than 20 years of management experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. In addition, I served on Davenport City Council for six years (three terms) and ended my term as Mayor Pro-Tem. My education includes a Master of Social Work from St. Ambrose University with a concentration on administration.

What would be your No. 1 priority if elected this term?

Schimanski: The most important priority is to ensure that safe, fair and honest elections occur in accordance with the law while still being an advocate for our voters in Scott County.

Tompkins: My vision is to incorporate the use of more technology throughout the office to increase efficiency and provide better customer service. One example is to scan historical data to be more accessible to the public online. Currently, many documents are only available in the office. Once these are scanned, customers will be able to have immediate access without leaving their home or office. In addition, I would like to increase collaborative efforts throughout the community for educational and partnership opportunities.

What changes would you make to how the Scott County Auditor’s Office operates?

Schimanski: I would advocate having other county employees be able to chair or be election workers on Election Day. Other counties in other states have looked at this as well. They would be paid for their regular job, and in addition, they would receive poll worker pay. This is a way to manage and maintain a strong base of workers that you can utilize in all elections. Elections have a great deal to do with impressions, and the most important issue is to ensure that all poll workers are adequately trained for all elections, whether that is a city, school, state or federal election. I would also like to see a centrally located facility to adequately store, manage and train workers. Currently, the machines are stored in one location and poll workers are trained in another location. Each time you must send an employee to the warehouse you are not utilizing the employee adequately. Time is important, and if you are sending someone 15 to 20 minutes away from the administration building that is time that could be better spent doing the job. It would be beneficial to be able to work, store and train in all one location. I would also like to see the Scott County Board of Supervisors support further educational opportunities for all election staff as well as payroll and accounts payable. We don’t want to become stagnate. We need to learn new and inventive ways to do the jobs we are tasked with more efficiently. Continuing education is important in all aspects of the Auditor’s Office.

What lessons have you learned from your first year in office? What changes would you make going forward to how the office operates as a result?

Tompkins: Change is inevitable, especially in this role. It is important to keep up with the laws, but it is always OK to say, “I am not sure” and get back to people. I have already made numerous changes upon starting this position. One area of focus was the creation of a management team to support the office and build a team culture. Cross-training has also been implemented to ensure shared knowledge and cross-departmental support. Due to ongoing change, I think it is helpful to utilize the expertise already within the office during busy times. Current staff members are committed to the office and willing to assist in keeping up with changing workflow. This also provides more opportunities for staff growth and internal office advancement. I believe in being proactive with change and therefore, if elected, I will continue to monitor positions within the office and modify them as necessary. I feel it is important to adjust so the community can be served to the best of our ability and not be limited by today’s means.

Do you think the Auditor’s Office is appropriately equipped and funded to handle the county’s elections? If not, what would you change or what changes would you advocate for?

Schimanski: We need to look at new equipment. Technology is something that changes vastly. The lifespan of most election equipment is approximately 10 years. Therefore, it is time to start budgeting for election equipment that will be needed in the future.

Tompkins: Yes, I think the office is appropriately equipped and funded for county elections at this time. Again, numerous changes have already been implemented upon my starting in this role via staff and improved efficiencies. My first task was to hire a new election manager, due to a retirement. Then, I reviewed each position to identify service gaps and streamline tasks for improved efficiency. One area of change was to reduce the level of office management (via retirement) to instead provide a full-time election security staff as I believe security should be an area of focus. Additional monitoring would continue, if elected, as laws and technology change.

What should the Auditor’s Office do to encourage higher voter turnout?

Schimanski: We must work harder as a county to increase voter trust and engagement in our elections. My desire is to be out in the community gaining the trust of our citizens. This can be achieved by empowering citizens to become educated about how elections are run and the security measures put in place to ensure that we have met all the requirements to have accurate elections. As the auditor, I will reach out to as many organizations as I can to have continued conversations, as well as a working relationship with them that will give us the opportunity to continually discuss the importance of actively participating in our democracy. We need to empower the community through voter education. We need to make our community aware of ALL elections and the role that they play by continuing to be involved in their school, city, county, state and federal elections. Their voices and their votes matter!

Tompkins: I believe voters need to have increased voting opportunities and be thoroughly informed on the process. This includes how to vote, where to vote and the deadlines for the various options.

The use of satellite sites is an example of increasing voting opportunities. Satellite sites are early, in-person voting locations throughout the community to improve accessibility to voters. It has been over 10 years since Scott County had satellites for a primary election in a general election year, but they were available to Scott County voters this past May.

The law only requires notifications via newspapers. However, in order to thoroughly inform voters in Scott County, I initiated a postcard as another communication tool. This was mailed to every household with a registered voter in September. The postcard detailed important dates with contact information to assist voters in preparing to vote. In addition, social media has been created and enhanced for further communication opportunities.

To encourage Iowa youth to exercise their right to vote, Iowa law allows voters to register at the age of 17. I worked with staff on creating a QR code, which has been distributed to local high schools. Most teens today carry cell phones and can now register without putting their phones down. This is another example of encouraging voter turnout.

How should the Auditor’s Office handle accusations of voter fraud or questions of the integrity of Scott County’s elections? Further, what does the county do to ensure elections are secure? Can it do more?

Schimanski: I feel the key is being transparent with Scott County citizens. Elections consist of many moving parts. I don’t feel you can instantly make someone understand the integrity of our elections. This takes time and trust. My biggest goal is for continuous education not only for myself but the citizen of Scott County. That way as elections evolve, we can evolve together. The Scott County Auditor’s Office takes several steps to ensure elections are secure. Voters must show their voter identification to receive a paper ballot. This ensures one vote per person. Paper ballots are another key component in tracking and auditing elections. Ahead of every election, the Auditor’s Office checks the operating system. They make sure no devices have been attached to manipulate elections and the machines don’t connect to the internet. All information is stored on both printed receipts and USB drives. After the election, the poll workers run a report comparing paper receipts with total paper ballots. If they match, the poll workers sign off on the paper receipts and transfer the information from each polling station to the Auditor’s Office via secure transportation.

Tompkins: Accusations should be thoroughly reviewed by the appropriate stakeholders (sheriff, county attorney, etc.) for validity and then dealt with according to the law. Voter integrity and process questions are answered on a routine basis via email, telephone and/or in person. We are happy to answer questions and explain the process followed in Scott County. We also encourage people to get involved as poll workers to learn the process firsthand.

The county provides numerous measures to ensure election security. Some examples include using paper ballots, conducting a pre-test of the voting equipment and completing a post-election audit. In addition, I implemented a required process of scanning each computer used on Election Day. This scan will identify any tampering, which would then be turned over to the authorities.

The pre-test of the voting equipment and the post-election audit are both open to the public. Test ballots are created for the pre-test to ensure each race is voted. The ballots are then tested on each machine to confirm the paper printout matches the ballots tested. Again, the public is invited to observe and participate in both marking ballots and testing a machine of their choice.

A post-election audit is conducted within days of an election. The state randomly chooses a precinct to audit and Scott County uses poll workers from another precinct. They hand count the ballots and compare their results to the machine results from election night. If there is a discrepancy that cannot be accounted for, an administrative recount may be necessary. Since I have been in office, the results have matched in Scott County.

As technology advances, there will be more opportunities for increased security. This is an area to be monitored and adjustments made as necessary. If elected, I will continue to make this a priority as I have already identified the need for a full-time security staff member.