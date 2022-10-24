Meet the candidates running for Senate District 35 spanning Scott, Clinton, and Jackson counties

In November, Republican state Sen. Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire, is making a first bid for reelection.

Challenging Cournoyer is Democrat Jed Ganzer, an educator from DeWitt.

The two are running to represent the newly drawn District 35, the borders of which include LeClaire and northern Scott County, Clinton County, and Maquoketa.

Cournoyer flipped the seat to Republican control in 2018.

She is a former school board member and chairs the subcommittee that writes the state's education budget.

Cournoyer has touted the state's budget surpluses and Republican-backed tax cuts passed in 2021 that eliminated income taxes for retirees and got rid of a progressive income tax system for a 3.9% flat tax.

Ganzer, a special education teacher in Davenport, says his top priority is funding the state's public education system at a higher rate.

The two disagree on the state providing funding for families to help with private school expenses, a proposal Gov. Kim Reynolds has championed, but has failed in the statehouse in the past two sessions.

Chris Cournoyer

Party: Republican, incumbent

Residence: LeClaire

Age: 52

Occupation: state senator, self-employed website designer, substitute teacher, mother of four children.

Prior experience: I just finished my first term as an Iowa senator, chairing the subcommittee that writes the education budget, vice chair of the Education Committee, vice chair of the State Government Committee, and member of the Natural Resources and Environment and Appropriations committees as well as the Legislative Council. Last year I was voted by my peers to be an assistant majority leader.

Before my election to the Senate, I served six years on the Pleasant Valley Community School Board, and two years as board president. I also served my community in several local and state-wide capacities such as president of the Quad City Engineering & Science Council, reserve deputy in the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, member of the governor’s STEM Council, mentor for Iowa Girls Code High School Computer Science team, FIRST LEGO League robotics coach, Pleasant Valley Junior High and Cody Elementary School PTA president, LeClaire Chamber of Commerce Board member, and volunteer basketball, baseball and soccer coach.

Jed Ganzer

Party: Democrat

Residence: DeWitt

Age: 56

Occupation: special education public school teacher at Davenport West High School for 25 years.

Prior experience: My 25 years as a small business owner of a roofing company gives me experience leading others and understanding the needs of customers.

What have you done to learn more about the job?: I read and follow legislative bills. I attend legislative forums, and I listen to constituents and other senators and representatives. I have also personally knocked more than 4,000 doors and talked and listened to my constituents.

Questions:

What would be your No. 1 policy priority if elected this term?

Cournoyer: I will continue to work on making government more efficient by eliminating burdensome regulations and using technology to streamline processes and reduce taxes. Inflation caused at the federal level has increased the cost of gas, groceries and everyday products. Continuing to reduce the tax burden on Iowans is something we can do as a state to help combat the reckless spending policies of the current administration.

Ganzer: My No. 1 policy is public education, which is important for an educated and productive society. Families want a quality education for their children and grandchildren. It gives all students a fair shot at becoming productive citizens.

What do you think needs to change, if anything, in the state’s budget this year?

Cournoyer: I will work to continue with the fiscally conservative budgeting model that has positioned Iowa well to weather a global pandemic with back-to-back $1 billion surpluses that enabled us to fund government and provide services for our citizens while cutting taxes on Iowans that included the elimination of the retirement income tax, the inheritance tax and the reduction of state income tax to a 3.9% flat tax that will help individuals, families and small businesses.

Ganzer: Public education needs to be funded appropriately.The superintendents I surveyed asked for at least a 3% increase each year, or at the inflation rate. Our schools have been underfunded less than the rate of inflation the last 12 years. Citizens are asking for more school funding as evidenced by the residents of Clinton and North Scott school districts recently passing school bond referendums. Inadequate funding may cause rural schools to consider consolidation. Is Calamus-Wheatland ready to consolidate again? The starting salary for a teacher at Maquoketa is $34,000 a year. Custom Pak starts employees at an approximate annual wage of $36,000 a year. Due to low starting salaries, Maquoketa School District was unable to fill all teaching positions. Does Maquoketa want more students online?

Are Iowans being taxed appropriately? If not, what would you support changing?

Cournoyer: I believe that we can continue to find ways to fund government and services provided to Iowans in more efficient ways to reduce the tax burden on our citizens. I believe that we need to look at how properties are assessed and ways to address property taxes at the local school, city and county levels.

Ganzer: Iowans were being taxed fairly, but now the wealthy will receive the biggest tax cut first. Taxes should go back to the progressive rate that was in existence before. A flat tax is regressive and may cause severe cuts in services. Services that will likely see cuts are mental health, public education, and maintenance of roads and bridges. Kansas cut taxes, and in 2015, schools were forced to close before the end of their school year. The tax cuts were based on modeling by the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Do we want to try this experiment in Iowa, too? Vote in November and we won’t have to.

On what policy issues can Democrats and Republicans find common ground?

Cournoyer: More than 90% of bills passed in Des Moines pass with bi-partisan support so there are many areas where we find common ground such as with maternal health, education and job training, workforce issues, child care, affordable housing, public safety, mental health and economic development.

Ganzer: Democrats and Republicans can come together to make Iowa a place that people want to visit and live. We can build better roads, bridges, and broadband services. We can enhance our state, county, and community parks which will entice people to come to visit and even want to stay here in our beautiful state. We can fund our public schools at a reasonable rate and attract quality teachers. We can agree to make education a priority and once again be a leader in education.

Do you support Gov. Reynolds’ proposal to give 10,000 families scholarships to pay private school expenses? Why or why not?

Cournoyer: I voted for the governor’s proposal because while I believe our public schools do a great job educating and preparing most of our kids for post-secondary success, some kids need a different option and that option should not just be for the kids whose families can afford it. I will continue to send my children to public school, and I believe that most parents will continue to choose to send their kids to the public school where they pay their property taxes. But for those students whose needs aren’t being met at the public school, I believe they should have the choice to try a different option that is not dependent on their ability to afford it. We are fortunate to have great schools with great teachers in eastern Iowa in and around the Quad Cities, and I don’t believe there will be any effect on our local school districts as long as they continue to meet the needs of their students and prepare them for success beyond high school.

Ganzer: I do not support Gov. Kim Reynolds’ school voucher bill by giving families money for private schools. Private schools do have a place in Iowa, but they should not receive public funding. The playing field is not the same: private schools have different rules and do not have to accept all students. Public schools educate all students. Public schools educate more than 95% of our students. The vast majority of Iowans want a great public education for their children. They do not support subsidizing 2% of students taking public dollars to a private school they already attend and paid for on their own before this bill.

What must be done to better protect Iowa’s land, air, and water?

Cournoyer: I believe we should continue to fund our Department of Natural Resources as well as the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the work they do with our regent universities to innovate precision agriculture and the nutrient reduction strategy for water quality and soil conservation.

Ganzer: Nearly 60% of Iowa’s rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs that the state assessed over the past five years for pollution are considered impaired according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in 2020. Iowa should continue and encourage more farm practices that would help with soil runoff and water quality. Cover crops, buffer strips, and no-till are methods and means to help alleviate water pollution and soil runoff. Farmers could be given more financial incentives for these programs. Iowa should fund the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program back to its $20 million a year from the current $11 million a year. Grants are available through REAP for city and county park expansion and enhancements. Farmers are also able to apply for grants for soil and water conservation and enhancement projects and practices.

Are Iowa’s election laws fair? If not, what would you change?

Cournoyer: Iowa’s election laws have been greatly improved in recent years to ensure that it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. We have implemented policies that ensure election integrity, such as Voter ID, paper ballots in all elections that are preserved to ensure accurate results, and vote tabulators that are certified, tested, and audited before and after the election to ensure accuracy. Additionally, Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office gives grants to every county to improve accessibility for voters with disabilities.

Ganzer: Iowa election laws to vote should be fair and easy for all residents. We do not need to shorten the absentee ballot time frame, and we do not need to pull a person’s registration to vote just because they didn’t vote in the last two elections. I believe the early voting period should go back to 40 days instead of the current 20 days. I do agree with restoring felons' right to vote after completing their sentence.

What should the state legislature do about abortion?

Cournoyer: With the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision (by the U.S. Supreme Court), states now decide how abortion is regulated. In Iowa, there is currently an outstanding court case involving the heartbeat bill that we are awaiting a ruling for by the Iowa Supreme Court. So, at this time, I don’t believe any action is needed by the legislature regarding abortion. I will continue to work on maternal health to ensure all women have access to affordable birth control, resources and support for healthy pregnancies, births and post-partum recovery and access to adoption.

Ganzer: For close to 50 years, Roe v. Wade has guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. Iowa should not intervene in a person’s right to privacy in their medical health care decisions, nor should they criminalize the patient or the involved doctor. If Iowa outlaws abortion, we may have an even harder time finding OB/GYN doctors to come to Iowa. Will an ectopic pregnancy be allowed for an abortion, or will we put the mother’s life at risk? Will a rape victim be allowed an abortion? With the unfortunate overturning of Roe v. Wade, these situations and more are now lingering questions for the state to determine.

What should the state do to improve mental health services in Iowa?

Cournoyer: Last year, we removed the mental health levy off of the backs of property taxpayers into a more sustainable funding stream from the general budget with built-in increases. The mental health regional system has come a long way in terms of meeting the needs of local communities for substance abuse, anxiety and depression, suicide awareness, mental health services and crisis interventions for law enforcement, but more must be done to deliver mental health awareness and services in the children’s mental health area to address issues more pro-actively. Having mental health counselors in every school, therapeutic classrooms and mental health training for teachers has helped more kids earlier.

Ganzer: It is apparent that the state’s move to privatize our health services is not working. The for-profit, mostly out-of-state, corporations running our Medicaid are denying services to some of our most vulnerable residents. Corporate costs have gone up 8% each of the last two years, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. I would vote to move back to our original system of state-run Medicaid instead of for-profit corporations. Some progress has been made in using short-term respite centers like the Life Connections peer-run respite center in DeWitt. However, the wait for a bed in a long-term mental health facility is months. To show the discrepancy in the United States, in Iowa there are two beds for every 100,000 residents, and the national average is 12. This is not acceptable and must not continue.

How can the state attract and retain residents?

Cournoyer: Ensuring that we have a great educational system, safe communities and good family-supporting jobs in addition to affordable housing and child care all contribute to what makes Iowa a great place to live, work and raise a family. We must continue to reform our tax structure to be more competitive for individuals, families and businesses. We must also continue to invest in our natural resources and tourism industry that helps showcase Iowa to visitors and gives our residents fun things to see and do around the state. As chair of the education budget-writing subcommittee, I have worked to continue to increase funding and the number of student loan repayment programs for high-demand occupations that are needed across the state such as mental health professionals, OB/GYNs, athletic trainers, occupational therapists, teachers and rural veterinarians.

Ganzer: Let's put Iowa’s public education back at the top. U.S. News and World Report ranked Iowa’s K-12 schools No. 24. In the 1990s Iowa was consistently ranked in the top 5 on the reading and math scores of the National Assessment of Education Progress. Families want strong quality education for their children. Former astronaut, David Hilmers, 1968 graduate of DeWitt High School credited his public education at DeWitt for part of his success. Iowa was once a leader in education. There is no reason to think we cannot be again. Let’s fund our public schools. The REAP program and other programs could increase our parks and outdoor recreation opportunities for families. Investments in recreation will produce revenue in food service, lodging, and gas just to name a few. Young families looking to stay or come to Iowa want these opportunities for their children and themselves.