Meet the candidates vying for House District 81

Two political newcomers are seeking elected office in House District 81, which covers the northwest quadrant of Davenport.

Craig Cooper, the Democrat in the race, is a former journalist and corporate communications employee for Genesis. Luana Stoltenberg, a Republican, is an author, speaker, and anti-abortion activist.

Cooper has focused on preventing further abortion restrictions in Iowa and upping the state's funding rate for K-12 schools.

Stoltenberg has received endorsements from social conservative group the Family Leader as well as a public show of support from the governor. She's focused her campaign on further restricting abortion and eradicating what she calls "critical race theory" and "pornography" in school libraries and curriculum.

What would be your No. 1 policy priority if elected this term?

Cooper: Protection of women’s reproductive freedom is on the ballot. At the doors of hundreds of residences in Iowa House District 81, I have heard from what appears to me to be a wide majority of voters who want control of their own bodies without legislative meddling. Abortion access in Iowa should be legal and available, safe, and a private matter. I will be a champion in the Iowa House for reproductive freedom.

Stoltenberg: My No.1 priority if elected will be education. Students and teachers need to be safe in our schools. Teachers need to have tools and ways to discipline unruly and violent students in their classrooms with the backing of their administration. Parents deserve to know what their children are being taught and have a voice in their children's education. Pornography needs to be removed from school libraries and classrooms. Critical Race Theory (CRT) needs to be banned as well. It does not represent our history factually and is teaching racism and hatred to our children and indoctrinating them with false information. Education is not one size fits all, so parents should have a choice about where their children and tax dollars go.

What do you think needs to change, if anything, in the state’s budget this year?

Cooper: A portion of the healthy surplus of more than $1 billion should be used for increases in school funding and support of educators. Other priorities are building a workforce for the future; training and retaining health care professionals; and, attracting new tech and “green’’ industries. Democrats are the progressive party exploring and advocating for the future.

Stoltenberg: I think legislators have done an excellent job this year balancing the $8.209 billion state budget, so I would not change anything. Schools have received a 2.5% increase and state universities and community colleges have received an increase of $12 million. The Department of Public Safety, (our fire, police, and first responders) received a $3 million increase. Legislators balanced the budget with an excess for cash reserve and economic emergency funds.

Are Iowans being taxed appropriately? If not, what would you support changing?

Cooper: Taxation rates should be fair for all Iowans. The wealthiest Iowans should pay an equitable share of their income in taxes.

Stoltenberg: Iowa is heading in the right direction concerning taxes. This past session lawmakers passed tax reform that will lower Iowans' income tax to 3.9% over the next 5 years. They eliminated taxes on retirement income. (Pensions, 401Ks, IRAs and other qualifying retirement funds). Iowa’s property tax is currently the 11th highest in the nation, at 1.53% with a national average of 1.07%. I would support a plan to reduce property taxes in Iowa. I would also support legislation to freeze property taxes for retirees.

On what policy issues can Democrats and Republicans find common ground?

Cooper: I believe there could be paths to bipartisan compromise regarding public school funding and achievement. Iowa public schools have a tradition of high achievement but can’t regain that respected national ranking with continued under-funding. Public schools don’t have to be, and shouldn’t be partisan. Quality, high-achieving schools benefit all Iowans and make Iowa more attractive to new Iowans. I also believe there are possible roads to compromise on more affordable housing, attracting clean new industries, and environmental projects to sustain clean air, water, and land.

Stoltenberg: I would hope Democrats and Republicans can find common ground on all policy issues. We are there to work for the betterment and safety of the people. We should be willing to listen to one another and work together to resolve issues and help the people of Iowa and not our own egos and agendas.

Do you support Gov. Reynolds’ proposal to give 10,000 families scholarships to pay private school expenses? Why or why not?

Cooper: No. Taxpayer revenue should continue to be used for public schools. Parents who want a private school experience for their students should continue to be responsible for the costs. Iowa needs more funding for public schools, not less. A voucher program could result in the closing of schools, including the closing of rural schools, which are often the identity and pride of rural communities.

Stoltenberg: Gov. Reynolds was proposing establishing Education Savings Accounts (ESA) for 10,000 students, 5,000 students at 400% below the poverty level, and 5,000 students with IEPs or special needs. Those Education Savings accounts would follow the individual student, not follow an institution. Iowa pays about $7,500 per student to the school. This proposal would have taken $5,400 of the $7,500 to pay a school of the child’s parents' choice. Parents know the best environment their children learn in. The money could also go to educational therapies like tutoring, cognitive skills training, or software. The public school would still get to keep the rest of the $7,500, which would be $2,100 without having that child in the school. This allows those who are at a disadvantage to have the opportunity for an education their children need. This proposal also creates competition for public schools, which will help them strive for excellence, and be more accountable with our tax dollars. The only part of the bill I did not agree with was some of that $5,400 would go to rural schools that may not be in the district, and have no cost related to that child.

What must be done to better protect Iowa’s land, air, and water?

Cooper: New pipeline scrutiny is needed to closely evaluate the impact on the environment prior to the approval of pipeline construction. What are the impacts and risks of new CO2 sequestration pipelines and what are the benefits? I do not support the infringement on tribal lands for any pipeline projects. I will always take into consideration our responsibility to generations following us to practice environmental stewardship. Iowa needs to continue to work with agriculture to mitigate the runoff of chemicals into state waters. Also, I support increased funding of state parks and recreational facilities.

Iowa is a leader in wind energy. Can we also lead in other environmentally friendly measures protecting the environment for future generations of Iowans?

Stoltenberg: To better protect Iowa's water, we can create more wetlands, ponds, and terraces to filter runoff water from farmland and fields that carry pollutants and chemicals. To better protect the land, we can encourage conservative easements. We can incentivize practices that help the soil breathe, like minimum or no tillage methods, as well as ground cover that stops soil erosion. To better protect our air quality, we can plant more trees and vegetation, and provide more compost centers to eliminate the need to burn yard waste.

Are Iowa’s election laws fair? If not, what would you change?

Cooper: Iowa should return to 2020 rules. The participation of voters in 2020 set records nationally. That should be the goal. Voter access for all should be the point of the democratic (small d) process and should be expanded. Iowans should have convenient, secure access to voting.

It is irresponsible to question and obscure the results of fair, free elections. That irresponsibility has been apparent since 2020 and was a primary factor in the attempts to overthrow the presidential election. By the way, the results of that particular election were not even historically close.

Stoltenberg: I believe Iowa elections officials, including our secretary of state, have worked hard to make our elections fair and accurate. We require identification for every ballot, so every ballot is legitimate and accounted for. We use paper ballots, not machines that are connected to the internet, which provides less fraud. County auditors also do audits of votes after elections, which have produced results showing accuracy. Iowa provides satellite voting locations 20 days before the election, as well as absentee voting, and voting at the auditor's office, so there are plenty of options and opportunities for citizens to vote. There is always work to be done to make sure that elections are fair, accurate and accessible. We must keep our voter rolls clean and up to date, removing voters that have moved or are deceased.

What should the state Legislature do about abortion?

Cooper: Iowans should be able to determine their own reproduction path and schedule. Abortion should be available, safe and private.

Stoltenberg: Iowa's constitution states: “All men are, by nature, free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights - among which are those of enjoying and defending life and liberty...” The Declaration of Independence states, “...they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” When I am sworn into office, I will take an oath to support and defend Iowa's constitution. Science proves that life begins at conception and is a separate and unique individual. If it is not a baby, why are abortion providers selling these baby body parts for a profit? Iowa can create harsher punishment for the crime of rape and incest. We do not sentence the rapist to death, so why would we sentence the innocent child to death? We must provide better options and care for women rather than putting them through trauma, risk for physical injury, and killing her child. As a legislator, my job would be to protect the most vulnerable of its citizens, as well as protect women from the abuse and destruction abortion causes them. We can create true choices like affordable adoption and birth control and help with child care for working parents.

What should the state do to improve mental health services in Iowa?

Cooper: Iowa is 47th in the number of psychiatrists per capita in the country. One suggestion would be to pay a portion of college debt for psychiatry students who agree to practice in Iowa for a determined number of years. I would also propose an expansion of telemedicine across Iowa and fair compensation for providers of telehealth. Iowa can do better in meeting behavioral health needs. Culturally, we also need to reduce the stigma often attached to behavioral health disorders. MENTAL HEALTH IS HEALTH. Stigma can be a hurdle blocking Iowans from seeking the health they need. Your Life Iowa, a telehealth service of the Iowa Department of Public Health, is 24/7, free and confidential. This is an important service the Legislature should support.

Stoltenberg: State legislators increased funding for better access to mental health services last session, as well as requiring insurance companies to cover mental health and telehealth services even if the providers are not located in Iowa. Isolation during COVID-19 increased mental illness as well as drug and alcohol abuse along with suicides. To improve Iowan’s mental health, we must keep our churches, schools, and communities open. We must protect our children from trauma, and mental abuse that is being taught in the schools. We need to ban boys from participating in girls' sports, the opposite sex having access to locker rooms/restrooms, gender identity confusion, and sexualization and pornography at an early age. Depression and suicide rates are up in our youth because of all the confusion and pressures to conform. Iowa can utilize and incentivize mental health programs and organizations like NAMI, that provide free support groups for parents and caregivers of youth, and adults living with a mental health condition. Iowa can also create more awareness of mental health and promote the 988 suicide and crisis Lifeline.

How can the state attract and retain residents?

Cooper: Recruit and assist companies focused on renewable resources. We need to imagine a skilled workforce for 2030 and beyond. Iowa is already a leader in wind energy. We can be a leader again in public schools, which will attract new residents. Work on the electric car infrastructure and better access to passenger rail should also be goals.

Stoltenberg: Iowa legislators have just eliminated taxes on retirement funds and earnings so that will retain some of those who would have moved away to other states to avoid paying those taxes. We can attract and retain residents by striving for the best schools, with school choice. Create a thriving economy, and good paying jobs by being business friendly. Having safe neighborhoods by loving our fellow Iowans and backing the blue. Working together for great parks, amusement, and entertainment.

What steps have you taken to learn more about the job?

Cooper: I have a natural curiosity about how organizations are structured and how they function. I have also sought out help and advice from current and former Quad-Cities representatives and senators. I know most of the local legislators and candidates and have no hesitation to ask for their opinions and guidance. I have researched issues, read bills, and followed debates on some issues. I closely followed the state’s response to the pandemic and the unfortunate and dangerous politicization of the response.

Stoltenberg: Some steps I have taken to learn more about the job are I have met and talked with leaders and legislators in our state about critical issues facing Iowans in the next couple of years. I have gone to educational events and seminars and have been reading and learning about current events and issues in Iowa. I have been door-knocking to talk with people in the 81st District about what is important to them. We have had several meet and greet events so we can hear citizens' concerns.