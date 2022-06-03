 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the Democrats running for Senate District 41

100520-qc-nws-earlyvoting-002

Joel Orozco helps his mother, Martha, vote during early voting for the 2020 general election at the Scott County Auditor's Office in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Two Democrats are on the ballot for Senate District 41, which covers rural northwestern Scott County and all of Cedar County, with different philosophies on how Democrats should operate as the minority party. 

Nikole Tutton, a Mechanicsville Democrat and human resources consultant in diversity and inclusion, said the Iowa Democratic Party hasn't been forceful enough in outlining harms in Republican policies. 

"If I'm in the minority, so be it, but I'm gonna shake some bushes," Tutton said. "...I'm gonna stick an amendment into every bill I can and just be a thorn in the side of these Republicans who want to be mean and nasty."

Nikole Tutton

Tutton

Deb VanderGaast, a Tipton Democrat, registered nurse, and child care center director, pitched herself as a pragmatic lawmaker, pushing for legislation she's helped craft that would address rising child care expenses. 

"I already have a plan to address my biggest issue," VanderGaast said. "And I've already been collaborating with other current senators to make it happen. So I'm gonna get results."

Deb VanderGaast

Earlier last month, resident Deb VanderGaast announced that she would be running for Senate District 41.

Because of decennial legislative redistricting, no incumbent is running for the district. Sen. Jim Lykam and Sen. Roby Smith have both opted not to run. The winner will face one of two new faces, Kerry Gruenhagen or Alan Weets, who are each running for the Republican nomination. The Iowa Senate is currently split 32 Republicans to 18 Democrats. 

For VanderGaast, child care is a core reason she's running. She's closing her child care center for children with special needs, Tipton Adaptive Daycare, she said, because of a lack of workers and increasingly unsustainable costs — she said she's been operating at loss between $5,000 and $7,000 each month for roughly a year. 

She said she has legislation drawn up that would implement a payroll tax on employers to make more families eligible for the federal Child Care and Development Block grant, which pays child care centers to offset costs for eligible families. 

"Employers are the No 1 beneficiary of childcare," VanderGaast said. "...So they will make back what way probably eight-fold what they pay in a tax when we get our economy working again, we solve our worker shortage and our supply chain issues because families can finally afford to go to work." 

Tutton has a personal motivation for running, too. She said she moved with her son, who has Asperger's syndrome, to Mechanicsville, where she said there were not autism-specific resources for him. 

"I work with families through the Iowa Autism Society just fighting for IEP, individual education programs, for their kid," Tutton said. "The first thing to get cuts are special ed programs." 

She said she wanted to work to increase funding for K-12 schools at a faster clip, block taxpayer funded scholarships for private schools, and pledged to push to bring Medicaid back under state control.

In 2016, Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad shifted Iowa's state-run system to private insurers. In a state audit, Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, found illegal denials of coverage, cases where a judge restored benefits to a complainant, had increased 891%. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has continued to support the privatization, as has the Republican-controlled Legislature. 

Both said they supported raising Iowa's minimum wage, VanderGaast to at least $10 an hour and Tutton said she supports an eventual $15 an hour minimum wage. 

"I am passionate about the issues," Tutton said. "I may not be the most polished politician, or the most well spoken, but I tell you what, it comes from the heart. And no one is more passionate about equality, democracy and justice. than I am."

Democrats running for Senate District 41 primary

Nikole Tutton

Age: 53

City of residence: Mechanicsville

Occupation: Founded and runs Iowa Talent Consortium, a human resources consultancy in inclusion and diversity.  

Prior elected office/civic experience: 

Top priorities: deprivatizing Medicaid in Iowa, making mental and behavioral health services more accessible, and raise the minimum wage. 

Deb VanderGaast

Age: 53

City of residence: 

Occupation: Nurse and child care director, owns and runs Tipton Adaptive Daycare, a child care center for children with special needs, which VanderGaast said will soon be forced to close. 

Prior elected office/civic experience: chair of the Tipton Zoning Board of Adjustments, member of Expanding Childcare Assistance Eligibility Workgroup Iowa governor's 2021 child care task force. 

Top priorities: Adding a payroll tax to expand the Child Care and Development Block Grant, addressing affordable child care, raising the minimum wage.

How to vote in the June 7 primary

Early voting

Early voting for the partisan primary elections is underway in Scott County.

In person: You can early vote at the Scott County Auditor's Office, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until Monday June 6. The Auditor's Office will also be open for early in-person voting on Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Find a list of other in-person early voting locations online at the Scott County Auditor's website

By mail: the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail (15 days before the election) has passed. If you already have an absentee ballot, it must be received by the auditor's office before polls close on election day (June 7), a recent change to Iowa election law. 

Voting on Primary Day

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Find your precinct online on the auditor's website. The auditor's office plans to send residents a notice of updated polling places.

