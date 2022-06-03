Meet the Democrats running for Senate District 41

Two Democrats are on the ballot for Senate District 41, which covers rural northwestern Scott County and all of Cedar County, with different philosophies on how Democrats should operate as the minority party.

Nikole Tutton, a Mechanicsville Democrat and human resources consultant in diversity and inclusion, said the Iowa Democratic Party hasn't been forceful enough in outlining harms in Republican policies.

"If I'm in the minority, so be it, but I'm gonna shake some bushes," Tutton said. "...I'm gonna stick an amendment into every bill I can and just be a thorn in the side of these Republicans who want to be mean and nasty."

Deb VanderGaast, a Tipton Democrat, registered nurse, and child care center director, pitched herself as a pragmatic lawmaker, pushing for legislation she's helped craft that would address rising child care expenses.

"I already have a plan to address my biggest issue," VanderGaast said. "And I've already been collaborating with other current senators to make it happen. So I'm gonna get results."

Because of decennial legislative redistricting, no incumbent is running for the district. Sen. Jim Lykam and Sen. Roby Smith have both opted not to run. The winner will face one of two new faces, Kerry Gruenhagen or Alan Weets, who are each running for the Republican nomination. The Iowa Senate is currently split 32 Republicans to 18 Democrats.

For VanderGaast, child care is a core reason she's running. She's closing her child care center for children with special needs, Tipton Adaptive Daycare, she said, because of a lack of workers and increasingly unsustainable costs — she said she's been operating at loss between $5,000 and $7,000 each month for roughly a year.

She said she has legislation drawn up that would implement a payroll tax on employers to make more families eligible for the federal Child Care and Development Block grant, which pays child care centers to offset costs for eligible families.

"Employers are the No 1 beneficiary of childcare," VanderGaast said. "...So they will make back what way probably eight-fold what they pay in a tax when we get our economy working again, we solve our worker shortage and our supply chain issues because families can finally afford to go to work."

Tutton has a personal motivation for running, too. She said she moved with her son, who has Asperger's syndrome, to Mechanicsville, where she said there were not autism-specific resources for him.

"I work with families through the Iowa Autism Society just fighting for IEP, individual education programs, for their kid," Tutton said. "The first thing to get cuts are special ed programs."

She said she wanted to work to increase funding for K-12 schools at a faster clip, block taxpayer funded scholarships for private schools, and pledged to push to bring Medicaid back under state control.

In 2016, Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad shifted Iowa's state-run system to private insurers. In a state audit, Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, found illegal denials of coverage, cases where a judge restored benefits to a complainant, had increased 891%. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has continued to support the privatization, as has the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Both said they supported raising Iowa's minimum wage, VanderGaast to at least $10 an hour and Tutton said she supports an eventual $15 an hour minimum wage.

"I am passionate about the issues," Tutton said. "I may not be the most polished politician, or the most well spoken, but I tell you what, it comes from the heart. And no one is more passionate about equality, democracy and justice. than I am."

