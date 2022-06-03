Meet the Republicans vying for Senate District 41

Alan Weets, a Republican candidate for Senate District 41, which covers Cedar County and northwest Scott County, said he'd support higher taxes on out-of-state property owners, an unusual position for a Republican in Iowa, where the GOP passed major income tax reductions in the past two years and favored attracting business.

Weets is one of two farmers and first-time Republican candidates vying for the seat that lacks an incumbent. Kerry Gruenhagen, of Walcott, is his primary opponent.

The winner will go on to face one of two Democrats competing for the nomination — first-time candidates Nikole Tutton, of Mechanicsville and Deb VanderGaast, of Tipton. Because of decennial legislative redistricting, no incumbent is running for the district. Sen. Jim Lykam and Sen. Roby Smith have both opted not to run.

"I would like to see us change our property tax code to have an in-state and out-of-state one," Weets said. "That way, if you live outside of the state and let's say you own ag land, you own housing, you own something of that nature that is vital to our economy and to our culture, I think that I would classify that as an investment."

Gruenhagen, in an email, wrote that if elected, he wants "to prioritize tax relief for hard-working Iowans and controlling government spending with responsible, conservative budgets."

Gruenhagen farms in Scott and Muscatine counties and has investments in Davenport and was endorsed by the Iowa chapter of Americans For Prosperity, a libertarian conservative political advocacy group founded by David and Charles Koch.

Weets pointed to his relative youth — he's 33, and doesn't yet have a family, so he could dedicate a lot of time to being a lawmaker.

On education, Gruenhagen and Weets both said they support the concept of taxpayer-funded savings accounts for 10,000 students to switch to private schools, a key sticking point in the Iowa Legislature this past session.

Weets said, however, he wanted to expand it beyond 10,000 students.

Gruenhagen wrote: "While public schools are important for our communities and educating the next generation, they are not the solution for every child. Education Savings Accounts offer a flexible option of tutoring, learning materials, or even a voucher for those students who are struggling."

Gruenhagen said his daughter found a local tutor that taught the Barton Reading System after struggling with an individual education plan and within two years she was reading at grade level.

Weets also said one of his top priorities is preventing Iowa teachers from "indoctrinating" Iowa students.

Some Senate Republicans, most notably Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, pushed a measure that would've charged teachers with felonies who distributed books deemed to be "obscene." Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law in 2021 a measure that prevents schools from teaching "divisive concepts," including that Iowa or the U.S. are fundamentally racist. Some educators say the new bill has caused confusion on what they can teach, and chilled discussion.

Weets said he'd support criminalizing "indoctrination" by Iowa teachers though later said he didn't want to "tie teachers hands" or make them feel like they can't teach history subjects like the Civil War or World War 2. He added he thought most teachers have good intentions.

Weets also said he also wanted to set older age limits for talking about sex education and sexual orientation with children.

"If we have someone that is indoctrinating children, whether it be they are pushing, indoctrination as far as economics, as far as cultural values, as far as religion, as far as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, whatever it is... I think that's wrong," Weets said. "And I think that needs to be a criminal offense, yes. And at the same time, I would also like to see our our administration I would like to see it held accountable on that end, because they're allowing it to happen."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.