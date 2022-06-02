Meet the Scott County Republicans running for Iowa Senate

Two sitting city council members in Scott County are pitching different resumes to voters in a GOP contest for an open state senate seat.

Barry Long, a LeClaire city council member, and Scott Webster, a Bettendorf alderman, are running for Iowa Senate District 47, which includes Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and parts of LeClaire and Davenport. Bettendorf doctor Mary Kathleen Figaro is the Democrat running for the seat. She does not face a primary opponent.

Long is a Republican union member who was inspired to run for LeClaire city council 13 years ago by Sarah Palin and Rush Limbaugh and said he’s with Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ agenda “100%.” Webster is a home-builder and business owner who has experience in crafting and recommending state policy.

There is a little daylight between the two on key issues before the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature. Both say they support taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school expenses, abortion restrictions and lowering taxes, but differ on how far they'd go.

In interviews, however, Long gave a full-throated backing of Reynolds’ priorities. Webster, by contrast, supported Reynolds’ priorities with some caveats.

Long said he “absolutely” would support Reynolds’ proposal for tax-payer-funded scholarships for 10,000 students to pay for private school expenses and “would support 100%” eliminating Iowa’s income tax.

“Right now, I feel that Iowa is in a great position,” Long said, citing the state’s $1.2 billion general fund budget surplus. "I think Iowa right now is very well-run. I support Kim Reynolds’ agenda 100%.”

Lawmakers failed to come to an agreement for the second year on the Reynolds-backed bill that would’ve diverted state per-pupil funds for scholarships for 10,000 students to offset the costs of switching to private schools.

Webster said he supports using public funds for helping families with private school expenses, but was concerned about sending leftover per-pupil aid to districts with fewer than 500 students, a change Reynolds proposed this year to try to win over some rural Iowa Republican lawmakers who feared the plan would pull students and resources from rural schools.

“I was concerned with that,” Webster said. “I don't understand why we would create a bill that would send that $2,500 to rural counties. I would much prefer to see that money stay within that school district.”

Long said he'd support the educational savings accounts regardless of whether the provision for rural schools was in it.

"I don't believe this bill was designed to take away from public schools," Long said.

On another Republican priority, asked if he supports eliminating Iowa’s income tax completely, Webster said: “If we had the revenue from other sources to be able to make the state budget work, I would.”

Iowa lawmakers passed major tax legislation this session that would gradually reduce state income taxes to a 3.9% rate for the vast majority of workers. Lawmakers also eliminated taxes on retirement income.

Webster says what differentiates him is his experience on state boards and committees. He is the former president of the Iowa Homebuilders Association and has been a member of the Iowa League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee since 2019.

“I obviously come from a bigger city than my primary candidate. So I'm used to a little bit bigger budget and a little bit more of the bigger city concerns," Webster said. "I think I can relate with the smaller cities that are within the district because I have relationships there, too."

On a local issue, Long emphasized that as a council member, he voted against bringing speed cameras to Interstate 80 near LeClaire. Proponents say speed cameras reduce crashes and make it safer for police departments to enforce speed limits in high-traffic areas. Critics say the speed cameras are an overreach and used as a cash grab by cities and companies that install them.

“I do not believe in big government,” Long said. “If I was elected to the Senate, I would sponsor a bill that would ban all speed cameras in the state of Iowa.”

When asked about speed cameras, Webster said he didn’t like them, but they are sometimes used for legitimate safety purposes.

“I don't think they're a good thing in most cases,” Webster said. “But some smaller cities may have a use for them in lieu of hiring extra police officers. But if we make a compromise to keep them, it's got to offset property taxes. It's got to pay for public safety.”

