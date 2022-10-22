Meet the six candidates for Scott County Board of Supervisors

In the race for Scott County supervisors, three Democrats and three Republicans are vying for three seats on the five-member board.

The board elects members at-large, which means the three candidates with the most votes will win.

Two incumbents, John Maxwell and Brinson Kinzer, are running for reelection. One supervisor who was up for reelection, Democrat Ken Croken, is running for a Davenport House District seat.

In the past few years, supervisors have made weighty decisions of how to govern the county, such as how to spend $33 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and how the county should address youth crime, and most recently, where utility solar should operate in the county.

The Quad-City Times sent supervisor candidates a survey to get their thoughts on how best to govern the county. Following is more information about the candidates, along with their responses.

Jean Dickson

Party: Republican

Residence: Bettendorf

Age: 54

Occupation: Partner, Betty, Neuman & McMahon, PLC, Davenport

What prior experience do you have that would qualify you for the office?

I have lived in the Quad-Cities since 1993. In 1989, I graduated from Luther College with degrees in political science, English, and Spanish. In 1992, I graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law. While in law school, I was a prosecuting intern under Bill Davis at the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

I am a partner with Betty Neuman & McMahon, where I have been since 1993. I specialize in workers’ compensation and appeals.

"Most pertinent is my community service. I was elected to the Pleasant Valley Community School District Board of Directors in 2013 and served two four-year terms. I currently serve on the Bettendorf Civil Service Commission and the Scott County Examining Board. I volunteer in the jail. I served on the steering committee for CONNECT: Support for Single Moms. I am on the Camp Shalom Board of Directors, and I am parish council president at Our Lady of Lourdes. This leadership has allowed me to develop relationships with county government, citizens, businesses, and municipalities in Scott County.

Brinson Kinzer

Party: Democrat, incumbent

Residence: Blue Grass

Age: 62

Occupation: IBEW Local Union 145 Journeyman Electrician (35) years (Member in Good Standing). I served a four-year apprenticeship with IBEW Local Union 145/JATC from 1985-1989. I hold a Journeyman Class A Electrical License through the State of Iowa. I have worked as a journeyman electrician, field foreman, Service Coordinator (13 years), and am currently the full-time Safety Director, serving in that capacity since 2012.

Prior experience: I served the City of Blue Grass as a city council member for three consecutive four-year terms. I then served the city as the mayor for five years, sought and won a first and second term on the Scott County Board of Supervisors and now am seeking re-election for a third term.

John Maxwell

Party: Republican, incumbent

Residence: Donahue

Age: 61

Occupation: Dairy farmer at Cinnamon Ridge Dairy Farm and small business owner.

Prior experience: I have served almost four years on the county board of supervisors; 11 years on North Scott School Board, including four years as president; six years on the Riverboat Development Authority (RDA, now called the Regional Development Authority); 20 years on the Extension Council; and seven years on the Rotary Board including president.

Joe Miller

Party: Democrat

Residence: Davenport

Age: by Election Day, 52 years old.

Occupation: Tenured professor of marketing and sales at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Prior experience: I have an MBA in Marketing and Finance, a PhD in Marketing, and a Graduate Certificate in Economic Development. My professional history includes working with the public sector in custom-software solutions (regarding tax, property management, and mobile software for Law Enforcement Officers, Fire, and Emergency workers.) I have a crystal-clear understanding of the need to sustain and grow our community in terms of supplying human capital to area businesses and organizations and the need for our community to reflexively respond to these individuals by developing and maintaining our region as a dynamic place to live, work, and raise a family. And of course, this was reinforced further for me during my time in 2021 as an ad-hoc city council member, representing Davenport’s 7th Ward.

Jazmin Newton

Party: Democrat

Age: 38

Occupation: Attorney and owner of Newton Law, PLC.

Prior experience: I am an attorney licensed in Iowa and Illinois with my office located in the heart of Davenport. As a small business owner, I fill the role of human resources director, marketing director and office manager while maintaining fiscal responsibility and providing zealous legal representation to my clients.

I serve on numerous boards and commissions, including but not limited, to the Bi-State Regional Commission, Davenport Affirmative Action Commission, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Q2030, and LULAC Council #10.

My experience as an attorney, small business owner, community leader and social advocate has prepared me well to work effectively with everyone so we can bring about real, positive change which benefits the community. I understand to move Scott County forward, we must work collectively towards our common goals, and I am committed to advocating for all of Scott County.

Ross Paustian

Party: Republican

Age: 66

Occupation: Crop and livestock farmer and state legislator

Prior experience: My experience serving 10 years in the Iowa Legislature gives me insight into how county government is affected by what we do in Des Moines.

Questions

What would be your No. 1 policy priority if elected this term?

Dickson: Keeping property taxes as low as possible while continuing to provide high-level quality services.

Kinzer: No. 1 is public safety. This means fully funding the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and continuing to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars. This can be accomplished without eliminating any current services or future projects. I believe a strong presence of law enforcement is a key component to economic growth and social stability.

Maxwell: Every five years, all the department heads and elected officials get together to decide the county's strategic goals. In 2019, we all decided our priorities would be the Youth, Justice, and Rehabilitation Center, space for Continuity of Government/Continuity of Operations, and cyber security as the top leading candidates. All these priorities are in process at some stage.

Miller: Bringing an evidence-based approach to setting policy in Scott County. The predominant lesson we had to learn again and again throughout the pandemic era is that we cannot afford to set policy based upon what we wish was true. Our decisions have to be based on factors as they actually are.

Newton: If elected, I would immediately advocate for increased transparency and accessibility for our residents. I believe meeting times should be adjusted to allow increased participation, access to the meetings via recordings and the internet should continue and as a Board we should work to enhance our community outreach and visibility.

My No. 1 priority is to make Scott County the bi-state region’s leader in growing the economy and population. It is simply not effective in today’s world to take a day-by-day approach to managing Scott County. The growth in Scott County continues to be outpaced by other similar counties in Iowa. The time to invest in our future is now so we can attract diverse talent and new businesses. . We must build community partnerships, which will fund projects ,which provide a higher quality of life for all residents of Scott County.

Paustian: Find ways to lower the property tax burden on Scott County property owners.

What do you think should be changed, if anything, to the county’s budget priorities?

Dickson: I attended a three-hour Committee of the Whole meeting (Sept. 27), which devoted two hours to budget. Without a doubt, before making recommendations, on-boarding and education is paramount. Any evaluation must include: Is this a want or a need? What information substantiates the need? Is an independent source helpful to evaluate that need? How does this budget item impact taxpayer cost/benefit? Is this a mandate or an unfunded mandate? The best outcome in determining the priorities will come through skillful collaborative deliberation.

Kinzer: The budget is revenue-driven. Every supervisor prior to and including myself, has made and kept Scott County solvent. Every dollar that is allocated is vetted by staff and the Scott County Board. Public safety, roads, bridges, facilities, and funding of our offices is imperative to providing safety and services to the citizens of Scott County.

The elected officials that serve Scott County are autonomous to the Board except for their individual budgets. It has always been my belief; it is incumbent the Board fully fund the offices the elected officials hold. By virtue of an election, each has laid out a plan to help enhance Scott County and the voters endorse said plan by whom they elect.

Maxwell: Starting in September of each year, the budget process starts. Each department is asked about their needs. The process continues through the next six months and eventually ends up in front of the supervisors for discussion and eventual approval. This process works very well, and I do not propose any changes.

Miller: I find myself mainly aligned with the medium and long-range budget planning statement put out by the county for FY23. I believe our county’s stated goals of financial responsibility, managed growth, service focus and making Scott County a great place to live is the right tact. What concerns me is what I perceive as an hesitance to allow our very citizens to be a part of the process in their own governance. We’re going to have to make a lot of big decisions as our economic and social sphere enters a new post-pandemic era.

Newton: Crime continues to be a serious issue within Scott County. The county has allocated a significant amount of funds for a juvenile detention center yet continues to maintain inadequate funding for crime prevention programs. An expansion in funding of crime prevention programs and mental health programs should be evaluated at both the adult and juvenile level.

Do you think county residents are taxed appropriately? If not, what would you propose changing?

Dickson: To clarify, as with my service on the Pleasant Valley school board, the board of supervisors does not increase or decrease taxes. Rather, property taxes are determined by the levy. When property values go up by way of assessed value, the levy results in higher taxes even if the levy does not change.

With property values increasing, a downward adjustment to the levy is likely. Any adjustment is gauged by staffing needs, wage and benefit increases already negotiated in union contracts (as well as non-union staff doing the same job), and estimates of costs (supplies, vehicles, equipment). The state also provides a roll back applied to the residential tax base to determine the revenues from property taxes based on the new assessments and using the current levy. That said, for fiscal year 2021, Scott County’s urban property tax rate and rural property tax rate were both the third lowest of the eight largest counties in Iowa – evidence of prudent management by the board.

Kinzer: Yes and no. I believe Scott County has held the line on taxes. Keep in mind, demand of services, or expansion of existing, require funding which equates to tax dollars. However, I would like to see our seniors pay less as they have paid a lifetime.

Maxwell: Scott County is the 3rd lowest taxed county of the eight largest counties. That indicates to me that tax rates are in line with similar sized counties in Iowa. Therefore, I do not propose any changes in taxation.

Miller: If Scott County is doing anything in an abnormal or out-sized manner with property tax assessment and collection in this county, I am unaware of it.

Newton: The county continues to maintain fiscal responsibility with the current tax base. It is important to note that taxes increased in 2020 and the greatest portion of revenue is derived from property taxes. The residents of incorporated Scott County contribute the largest portion of revenue to fund the county. It should be a priority for the Board of Supervisors to analyze whether the level of services provided for residents of incorporated Scott County is proportional to their revenue contribution. An example of this is the level of service the Scott County Sheriff’s Office provides to the residents within Davenport. Several members of the Board of Supervisors have indicated that the Sheriff’s Office should only prioritize service to the rural areas and smaller municipalities. The Sheriff’s Office should be encouraged to continue providing the same level of services for all residents of Scott County.

Paustian: The Iowa Legislature eliminated the mental health levy on property taxes. That should have been passed on to taxpayers but wasn’t in Scott County.

Do you think the county is appropriately allocating its $33 million of American Rescue Plan funds? If not, what would you have changed?

Dickson: Overall, yes. Decisions were made based on input from constituents as well as staff, and based on impact on the county and taxpayers. Selected projects included funds for support housing services, road/drainage improvements, new trails in our parks, and improvements to HVAC systems – expenses which otherwise would have come out of a future budget. The support housing project provided funding for housing which in turn helps residents to support themselves and to lessen their need for assistance from the county and other agencies. The board discussed several of these projects in detail at its Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 27. Overall, the board has supported projects that will improve the financial condition of the county and, in the end, reduce the burden on the taxpayers.

Kinzer: Yes, I believe the dollars allocated to the projects are appropriate. When these onetime dollars were awarded, it came with a blueprint. The U.S. Treasury was very clear on how these dollars could and could not be used. After researching, your County Board, which I sit on, gave input as to how to spend these dollars. All the projects Scott County proposed were vetted and met the guidelines of the federal government. I personally wanted to make sure the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was taken care of. The concern with one-time funding dollars was, how would this impact a future budget? I fought for, and the Sheriff’s Office received, funding in the regular budget. I asked for funding for the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) and was not successful. I will continue to advocate for more funding for CASI. I believe the dollars allocated to the projects are appropriate.

Maxwell: The $33 million of American Rescue Plan funds was a gift to the citizens of Scott County. It is my belief that it should benefit as many citizens as possible. Therefore, the projects we have allocated the money towards help citizens in a variety of needs (Humility Homes and Services, Salvation Army housing project, trail system, air quality in the administration center, Locust Street improvement project, Visit Quad Cities, to name a few.) I do not feel it would be appropriate for individuals to receive any money directly from Scott County’s ARPA funds.

Miller: I do not believe that it was a responsible use of ARPA funding to allocate $7M to build the Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center. I do not find it to be in alignment with the intent of the program. I think it’s very unfortunate to see any defense of building such a facility when so many families were struggling throughout the COVID pandemic. To be frank, the irony of some individuals claiming that they are pro-freedom and against irresponsible spending to find their way to building an even-larger facility to imprison our children and spending ARPA money to do so shouldn’t be lost on any half-conscious resident of Scott County. ARPA money wasn’t just gifted to our county, the county had to apply for those funds, and the entire time they saw fit to make a claim about using those funds to help our county recover from the effects of the pandemic, and instead advanced their plans to appeal to our more dismal instincts. That youth detention center represents the single largest line item of all the ARPA spending, and less than half of the money spent on that detention center was spent on affordable housing. It’s not right.

Newton: No. Unfortunately, the county had made plans to use a significant portion of the funds to build a new and larger juvenile detention center which garnered attention from many critics. A major outcry from the public was the board’s intended use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds towards this project. I personally believe that we should utilize a portion of the ARPA funds to invest in crime prevention and community outreach programs which includes programs like the Coordinated Assessment Program (CAP) for at-risk youth and Group Violence Intervention (GVI).

Other counties in Iowa have allocated a large amount of ARPA funds for community programs which include food assistance, small business assistance, homeowner assistance, non-profit assistance, behavioral health assistance and childcare assistance. These types of allocations help stabilize communities that are still recovering from the effects of the worldwide pandemic and assist in promoting future prosperity. Scott County has decided to spend the largest portion of the ARPA funds on infrastructure improvements rather than take a more balanced approach.

Paustian: I support the new juvenile justice building but don’t support adding a second floor to the building.

What do you think the county can/should do to attract and retain residents?

Dickson: We want new residents to come here, and we want our residents to stay. Because Scott County has a comprehensive plan and proactive planning and zoning, the county has stayed consistent with its mission of controlled and planned growth. The county has partnered with the QC Chamber on the 2030 initiative to help attract and retain residents. The county has collaborated with the Visit Quad Cities campaign, "QC, that’s where….” A strong tourism base is key to attracting newcomers. We also should continue to collaborate through intergovernmental efforts and provide adequate funding of services that keep our county safe (e.g., sheriff, ambulance (Medic), and Scott Emergency Communications Center). Finally, also need to keep our infrastructure (bridges, secondary roads) intact.

Kinzer: Several things come to mind. Continue working with our Quad City Chamber, Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, and our rural communities to increase opportunities for employment and housing. Promote our local schools. Help identify what attractions are traveled to and implement them here. Create a safe environment for our county. Identify high crime areas and help communities reduce or eliminate that crime.

Maxwell: A few years ago, the county joined forces with the QC Chamber to move forward with the Q2030 initiative. The 2030 initiative brought our community leaders together to figure out ways to attract people to our community. I believe that initiative is working today and needs to be continued. Another great initiative is Visit Quad Cities. Our visitor’s bureau is amazing in the numbers of visitors we see in the Quad Cities every year. Studies have shown if a family has a positive experience during their visit, they are more likely to move there if they relocate.

Miller: To attract residents, people need to feel as if this county has a sense of place. To do that, we need to make investments in more quality-of-life adjustments, such as bike lanes on county roads, making our areas more walkable, and making investments in public art. Also, I strongly believe that we have to encourage and incentivize our community and neighborly collaboration to make our county seem even more welcoming.

Newton: Scott County should embrace Q2030 and its mission. As a board member of Q2030, I understand firsthand its core function to transform the bi-state region by 2030 into a prosperous and equitable community which provides a high quality of life for all residents.

Scott County needs to be a leader in the region by driving the economy through workforce development and infrastructure improvement while collaborating with public and business sector partners. A thriving and vibrant community will attract new businesses and residents to our area.

Paustian: To attract residents, Scott County should continue to work on infrastructure and public safety while working to lower taxes.

What should the county do to protect its land, air, and water?

Dickson: The county has a long-standing commitment to agricultural preservation, as evidenced by the ordinance addressing utility-scale solar farms in rural areas. The county has stated its opposition to the Canadian Pacific merger. The county should continue to stay proactive as similar environmental issues arise. For example, the county partially funds the Partners of Scott County Watershed, which has provided water quality assessments of many creeks throughout the county. I would encourage the county to continue to engage in similar-type partnerships which benefit our citizens and natural resources.

Kinzer: I believe Scott County does a great job in protecting all three. Regarding land, we are one of the few counties that have an ag preservation policy that protects our prime farm ground.

Regarding land and water, every year Scott County adopts the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Master Matrix for animal confinement operations. This is an important tool that makes the landowner lay out a more detailed plan on how they will limit pollution and other effects on the community during the screening process.

The state will retain full power to decide where confinements are located and regulated. As a Scott County Board member, I represent the county on a long-standing organization Partners of Scott County Watersheds. This volunteer group is made up of folks with different backgrounds with the same common goal of water quality and flood reduction. More emphasis on land management needs to be focused on developers in all of Scott County.

Maxwell: The data from the Scott County Watershed Partnership shows the protection of our air and water must be a partnership between both rural and urban citizens. To achieve our goals, both groups need to work together to improve both air and water quality. Any citizen can get involved in many ways including recycling, joining Scott County Watershed or River Action. Farmers use the NRCS as a resource on their farm ground. Any way we all can protect our land, air and water is a good thing and should be a priority to all in the county.

Miller: Our county governance has to think about our policy and regulation of natural resources from a longer-term orientation.

Newton: To protect its land, air and water, the county needs to embrace renewable energy. Solar and renewable energy is the future of our county and of our nation. Recently, the current majority on the board approved restrictions that effectively eliminate utility-scale solar farms in the rural county. The ordinance that passed by a 4 to 1 vote on Sept. 15, contains two provisions that are restrictive to farmers: the CSR rating >60 and the 1,000-foot setback. I believe such provisions should have been modified prior to passing the ordinance to allow farmers more flexibility if they wanted to pursue solar farming. While I agree we must protect the high-quality farmland in Scott County, I also trust our farmers to make the right decisions regarding their property.

Paustian: Promote soil conservation to hold our soil in place.

A group of Scott County residents are asking the county to begin offering a community ID card for those who may not have a traditional state ID (such as a driver’s license), an idea endorsed by Quad-Cities Interfaith and the Catholic Diocese. Johnson County and a nonprofit coalition in Story and Marshall counties offer such a card, which can be used to confirm a person’s identity when interacting with school, city, and county agencies and law enforcement officials, as well as participating banks. Would you support/advocate for bringing a community ID program to Scott County? Why or why not?

Dickson: The county needs to determine if this is a want or a need. If a need, the need should be verified by data. If a verified need, more research regarding the logistics of such a program is required to determine how and whether it would work. For example, how would the county vet those applying? Would the county attorney support the project? Also, I would not support a program which broadly required certain entities to accept the ID. Rather, I would advocate that acceptance of the community ID by private and public entities be voluntary. If the logistical concerns are addressed, I would support the program if funded by nonprofits or state or federal grants. I do not support the use of taxpayer dollars for this program. That said, I do support further investigation of the potential for bringing a community ID program to Scott County under a cost-benefit analysis.

Kinzer: I believe in the concept. However, I can’t advocate for an idea if I do not have all the facts. I believe many discussions need to be had. These discussions need to be with local law enforcement agencies, each community that makes up Scott County, community services agencies, the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and the citizens. These discussions would pertain to why it is needed, costs, and who would implement it.

Looking at the Johnson County model; “without such identification, thousands of residents often face obstacles cashing paychecks, using debit cards, renting an apartment, purchasing medication or reporting a crime to a police officer.”

“In addition to undocumented immigrants, the list of potential beneficiaries includes senior citizens who no longer drive, spouses and dependents of international students, and people who have been suddenly displaced from their homes during disasters or domestic violence situations.”

“The Community ID cannot be used for a driver’s license, board an airplane, purchase alcohol, employment eligibility, or vote.”

Finally, the Johnson County model appears you must have an ID to get a Community ID. Many questions need to be answered.

Maxwell: Before I decide, I would want to look further into a community ID. Some questions that I would ask:

Is it widely accepted by places of service such as banks, transportation, the Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office, and Auditor’s Office?

Would there be a good acceptance rate because all non-social security people would be in a database for all to see?

What would this ID qualify these folks for? In other words, what are they getting that they don’t have now?

What kind of burden does it put on the Scott County taxpayer? What department would administer this and is this an ongoing expense?

Does this allow them to legally work? What would the employer need to do? Are they subject to federal and state payroll taxes?

Miller: I would support the development of such a program in our county. It’s critically important that we find ways to grant full access of county services to our citizens who do not possess a state ID - particularly with regard to accessing our schools, libraries, LEOs and emergency services. I think that the program in Johnson County provides a very good model for what we could…and should do here in Scott County. The ultimate truth is that our community is a shared enterprise, and responsible county governance will ensure that every individual can fully partake in it.

Newton: A community ID program requires a broad base of support within the community. I would be open to further discussing the matter including the cost of the program, the vetting process for ID issuance and its validity with our community partners including law enforcement. Any program which can improve the lives of our community members is one I think is worth exploring. As stated in the question, a community ID can serve multiple functions for a cardholder when interacting with school, city and county agencies along with some private entities.

Paustian: I don’t support this. This would be a waste of money. You can get a driver's license or a state ID card.

What steps have you taken to learn more about the job?

Dickson: Since before the primary, I have not only reviewed the packets (“Tentative Agenda with Enclosures” found online) but also regularly attended the Committee of the Whole meetings in person. Nothing better prepares a board member than attending the meetings. I also attended the Iowa Utilities Board, Public Informational Meeting with Wolf Carbon Solutions regarding its proposed carbon capture pipeline – as constituents have specifically asked about that project. I have introduced myself to all five current board members, several former board members, and the county administrator. Also important, I have door knocked around the county and talked to many constituents in both parties firsthand about their priorities for the county. I look forward to taking this knowledge and background to service on the board.

Miller: I’m familiar with the pertinent decisions made by the county board, I’m rather comfortable speaking about our county’s budget priorities, and in spite of myself, the years of peer-pressure applied to me to follow Robert’s Rules of Order has left me a changed man.

Newton: I began learning and preparing for a position on the Board of Supervisors well before I initially ran for a seat in 2020. Over the course of the last several years I have regularly met with current members of the Board of Supervisors and other elected officials in the bi-state region. I have also met with employees of Scott County to obtain their unique viewpoint. I have attended Board of Supervisor meetings and City Council meetings. As an attorney, I think it is important to have an understanding of the codes and ordinances which govern Scott County, so I have spent time becoming familiar with them. I have also kept abreast of the issues facing the residents of Scott County and the issues which are facing the Board of Supervisors.

Paustian: Paying property taxes helps me learn more about the job.