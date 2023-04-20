Perry Johnson, a Republican Michigan businessman, is visiting Davenport on Thursday as he campaigns in a long-shot bid for the presidency.

Johnson attempted to run for Michigan governor in 2022 but was disqualified from the primary ballot along with four other Republicans for failing to file enough valid nomination signatures. Michigan's election bureau said they tossed close 10,000 signatures Johnson's campaign submitted; nearly 7,000 they said were fraudulent, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson will be a featured speaker at a Scott County Republicans Pints and Politics event 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Bay Grille, 6511 N. Brady St., Davenport.

Johnson first appeared in the state in February after launching an ad in Iowa TV markets during the Super Bowl. Johnson formally announced a bid for the White House in early March.

Core to Johnson's campaign is a "two-cent plan" where he proposes cutting 2% of discretionary spending from the federal budget each year.

Johnson made his money in logistics and quality control, according to his campaign.

"If Washington cuts the budget just 2% a year, problem solved," the ad said.

He's also advocated for pardoning former President Donald Trump, so the government can focus on cutting spending, saying in a recent video: "I think it's a sin to start weaponizing our legal system for political reasons."

Who else will be close by?

Republican businessman and author Vivek Ramaswamy will be at the Jackson County GOP spring dinner at 5 p.m. Friday in Maquoketa.

Ramaswamy, known for his appearances on cable news and opposition to "wokeism" is set to speak at Timber Lanes Event Center, 1005 E Platt St, Maquoketa.

It's one of several stops this month in the state from Ramaswamy, who announced in February he'd make a run for the presidency.