Mike Vondran unseats six-term lawmaker Phyllis Thede

Davenport business owner Mike Vondran has unseated Democratic lawmaker Phyllis Thede according to preliminary election results released in Scott County Tuesday.

Those tallies showed Vondran garnered 56.46% of the vote to Thede's 43.47%.

It was the second match-up between the two — this year, in a newly drawn, more rural district.

Vondran, CEO and owner of TAG Communications, has said his priorities are economic development and workforce readiness. Vondran serves as the spokesperson for the Davenport Community School District, and is involved with area nonprofits including HAVlife Foundation, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, and member of the Mississippi Valley Fair board.

Thede, who was reelected to the statehouse since 2008, has focused on pushing for more funding for public education and has been fiercely critical of Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal to use taxpayer money to subsidize private schools. Thede retired as an employee with the Davenport School District, where she was a paraeducator, secretary, and served various roles in the district's employee union, including president.

Thede beat Vondran by double-digit percentage points in 2020. At that time, the district squarely covered Davenport and Bettendorf. Now, the district has narrowed in Davenport and Bettendorf and reaches up to include Eldridge and rural parts of Scott County.

In responses to the Quad-City Times survey, Vondran noted the rural areas District 94 included, and said with representing rural Scott County, Eldridge, Bettendorf, and Davenport, the district "is truly a slice of Iowa pie and far more representative of the entire state."

Vondran said he wanted to continue what he called Iowa's sound fiscal management, and believes the state can work toward eliminating personal income tax.

"It is within reach due to the hard work and sound financial management of the current administration," Vondran wrote in response to the survey.

Iowa passed taxcuts in 2021 to lower Iowans' income taxes to a flat 3.9% by 2026, meaning higher-income earners will pay the same rate as lower-income Iowans. The cuts also eliminated income on retirement income, such as 401k plans, pensions, and IRAs.

When asked about the proposal to allow 10,000 families to use per-pupil taxpayer funds for private school expenses, Vondran said he believes in "parental control of their child's education" and applauded parental involvement. But he did not outright endorse Reynolds' plan.

Thede pointed to other areas where the state supports families sending their children to non-public schools, including state grants fro books, technology, and transportation. Thede has campaigned against sending further state funds to private schools.

On abortion, Vondran said he believes "the overall question of a right to an abortion should go to the voters of Iowa." Thede said abortion "should not be considered in the Legislature. Let doctors and patients/family work through this extremely tough issue."

Among races for statehouse, the race ranked near the top for contributions and in-kind donations in the state, signaling it was seen as a competitive race by donors and the political parties.

From Nov. 5, 2020, to Oct. 15, 2022, Vondran significantly outraised Thede, raising nearly $280,000 to Thede's nearly $80,000.