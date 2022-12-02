More ballot-count problems in Scott County election

Another ballot discrepancy in Scott County is leaving one Iowa House race hanging in the balance.

Recounting will continue into early next week as the race between Luana Stoltenberg and Craig Cooper remains officially undecided.

A bi-partisan recount board selected by the two House District 81 candidates finished sorting through and counting absentee ballots for each candidate on Friday, but their numbers were not a match for those already approved by county officials.

The three members of the board ran ballots through machines, then verified them with a hand count.

Once tallied, the recount board's numbers showed 47 fewer absentee ballots than the county auditor's final accounting of the race — 31 fewer for Cooper and 16 fewer for Stoltenberg.

"All of a sudden there were just fewer votes," Cooper said. "In an election this close, it's definitely important."

The auditor's count, which was canvassed by the county, showed Cooper leading Stoltenberg by just six votes in a race in which 10,190 votes were cast.

A discrepancy found on election night amounting to hundreds of absentee ballots unaccounted for in Scott County spurred the auditor and secretary of state to conduct a recount, which took several days and at least three ballot-counts.

"The count has been different every single time," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg and Cooper both said they believed the recount board they selected was doing a good job, verifying results with machines and remaining attentive to the process.

"It's important who wins, but it's more important that people who voted can trust the system," Stoltenberg said. "I don't want to blame. I don't want to finger-point. We all want a system that works."

The candidates chose the three members of the recount board. Cooper selected Bill Davis, former Scott County attorney. Stoltenberg chose Diane Holst, former Scott County supervisor, and another former supervisor, Jim Hancock, will be the third.

In another recount case in 2020, Scott County Supervisors certified the county's recount in the narrow race between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks despite an unexplained absentee ballot total, with the candidate-picked recount board tallying 131 more absentee ballots than the Scott County Auditor's post-election canvass.

Cooper, as the current representative-elect, will be traveling to Des Moines for a freshman lawmaker orientation Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

"I've been told I'm expected," Cooper said.