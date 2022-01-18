Muscatine Assistant County attorney plans to run for Scott County Attorney in 2022

"Quite honestly, one of my goals has always been to seek the office of the Scott County Attorney ... The climate here in Scott County is one of those climates where people are close. There's a strong sense of family in this professional setting, but there has always been a respect for the work that law enforcement has performed for this community," Haan said.

"One of my areas of expertise was narcotics. I did gang prosecutions back in the day before we were able to shut down that issue, so I've had the benefit of working with officers who work in those specialized capacities ... I feel that within the last year and a half or so, the dialogue that's going on currently here in the United States relative to law enforcement, discussions about defunding the police, or the lack of regard for our officers who go out and put their lives on the line every day," Haan said. "There is not a recognition or understanding of the issues that they face. As a community, if we want to have a community where we are safe and free from crime taking over, we need to have those officers there who are protecting us, and I think that they need a strong voice to back them."