New Scott County electeds to take office on Tuesday

The board that governs Scott County's myriad departments and hundred-million-dollar budget is getting new members this week.

Two supervisors elected in November — Republicans Ross Paustian and Jean Dickson — will begin their roles on the board on Tuesday.

They replace Democrats Ken Croken, who won a statehouse seat, and Brinson Kinzer, who lost his reelection bid.

The board may be all-Republican this term, a rarity for the supervisors, which has seen bipartisan representation for decades. The GOP sweep depends on who is picked to fill a vacancy left by Tony Knobbe, who was elected county treasurer.

His successor will be selected either by special election or by a three-member panel of the county treasurer, auditor, and recorder, two of the three of which are Republicans. Since Knobbe and county Auditor Kerri Tompkins are Republicans, it's possible they will pick someone from the GOP. The panel plans to meet Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss filling the vacancy.

Republicans last controlled all county board seats in 1994, when Republicans won big in federal and state races too.

Despite the partisan makeup, Board Chairman Ken Beck said the county supervisors' work generally is nonpartisan.

"Everyone looks out for what's best for the county." Beck said. "In the past, the board's decisions haven't tended to be partisan. Some members have tried to make it that way."

New supervisors backed Beck's comments.

Dickson served on the Pleasant Valley School Board and is an attorney representing employers in worker compensation cases.

"I'm proud to be Republican. I ran as a Republican, but my prior leadership experience from school board is non-partisan," Dickson said. "So that's what I'm used to."

Paustian is a long-time Republican lawmaker and farmer from Walcott. He garnered the most votes in November's election in a six-candidate field with two incumbents.

In separate interviews, Paustian and Dickson both highlighted transitioning MEDIC into a county department and the potential carbon pipeline as two important developments the county would need to address in the new year. Both topics saw consensus from Democrats and Republicans in past decisions.

Wolf Carbon Solutions wants to route a carbon pipeline carrying liquid carbon dioxide waste from ADM plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to store it deep underground in central Illinois.

The company is going through the permit-application process with the Iowa Utilities Board, arguing it will reduce carbon emissions as the country transitions away from fossil fuels.

But rural residents and environmental advocates alike have expressed concerns about possible ruptures and whether the technology can effectively combat climate change.

Some counties, such as Linn County, have looked at possible ordinances to require pipelines to be located a minimum distance away from homes, schools, and other dwellings. Paustian said he'd like the county board to look at something similar.

"We have to look at an ordinance to try to slow it up or stop it," Paustian said. "We need to throw anything we can at them. This pipeline, in my opinion, is not about saving ethanol plants. This is all about money and federal tax credits. Private companies will take private land and make billions from it."

Dickson said she's supported the county's position so far. Beck wrote a letter to the utilities board that said the county couldn't support the pipeline until the company could make further assurances on resident safety and pledge not to use eminent domain.

On MEDIC, Dickson said ambulance services are critical to the county's residents and that she supported the county's plans to bring an ambulance service under its umbrella in order to preserve consistent access to EMS.

Paustian said he too supported bringing MEDIC on, but said he still has questions on county funding for it.

"I have concerns about raising property taxes," Paustian said. "Can the county afford to pay for it with the revenue we have?"

The two underwent a three-day training where they learned about the makeup of county government, functions of departments, and met county employees.

Other newly elected county officials that will take office on Tuesday include:

Knobbe, who replaces single-term treasurer Mike Fennely. Fennely did not seek reelection this year.

County Attorney Kelly Cunningham Haan, who defeated Democrat Caleb Copley to replace retiring long-time county attorney Mike Walton.

This is also the first election in which County Auditor Kerri Tompkins, who was appointed in 2021, was elected.