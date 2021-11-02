North Scott voters Tuesday night fill open seats on their school board

North Scott voters on Tuesday night kept two incumbents and chose one challenger to fill three open school board seats.
Three incumbents — Tracy Lindaman, Mark Pratt and Donn Wilmott — faced challengers Stephanie Eckhardt, Nick Hansel and Frank Wood.
Results showed Lindaman in the lead with 2,459 votes. Next was Wood with 1,702 while Pratt had 1,257.
Here is the number of votes the other three candidates had as of late Tuesday.
Eckhardt: 1,215
Hansel 1,135
Wilmott: 1,128
The total number of ballots cast was 8,950 across 16 precincts. There were 54 write-in votes.
Here are the most important issues the three winners see the district facing.
Lindaman: “Our growing enrollment is an issue that is starting and will continue as our communities grow. I also feel like communication and trust are issues we have worked on during the last year.”
Wood: “I feel that North Scott community schools are growing and are more diverse. We need to meet the needs of ALL students and staff and make sure that we provide a welcoming, respectful and safe environment. The growth will become more of an issue in the next few years and the school board should be looking at how they plan on facing these issues.”
Pratt: “The most important issue facing any school district is how to ensure that every child feels safe at school and that students are taught to think critically about any topic in this ever-changing world.”