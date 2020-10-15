Partisan battle over Illinois Supreme Court race could exceed $6 million in spending

They also donated to campaigns opposed to the graduated income tax constitutional amendment set to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. The constitutional amendment, if passed, would eliminate the state’s flat income tax requirement and increase tax rates for individuals in higher income brackets.

In an interview with CNI, Kilbride said the politicization of the court is not something he started.

“There would be no contributions at all if the other side were not attacking me,” he said.

“There's no question in my mind that I can still maintain fairness and balance. And I'm afraid that the opposition wants to imbalance things on the court to get somebody into the seat that I occupy that would agree with their view on everything,” he added. “The notion that contributions have somehow swayed the court is just wrong.”

Kent Redfield, emeritus professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Springfield, said he isn’t surprised by the influx of money into this year’s retention campaign, especially given the large amount of spending in recent past judicial elections.

In 2010, Kilbride’s campaign raised about $2.8 million for his retention effort.