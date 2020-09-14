People for the American Way ad hits Joni Ernst for votes on judicial appointments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Joni Ernst says it’s important to protect people with preexisting conditions, but a progressive advocacy group says her votes say otherwise.

In a television ad launching today, People for the American Way blasts the Republican incumbent for “hypocrisy” on health care coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

“Joni Ernst has given lip service to the importance of protecting people with preexisting conditions while her actions have accomplished the opposite,” People for the American Way President Ben Jealous said.

Ernst, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has repeatedly voted to confirm anti-health care federal judges whose rulings are actively undermining this coverage, according to Jealous.

“Judges who ... struck down coverage for preexisting conditions in the Affordable Care Act ... said protections for preexisting conditions are unconstitutional ... and ruled insurance companies can deny coverage to people with preexisting conditions,” according to the 30-second digital ad.