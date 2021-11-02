Pleasant Valley voters select board members for three open districts

“I feel that I am a great leader within our community and have been for the last 23 years and I feel that I am the best candidate for district number two,” Ayers said of why he wants another term. “I also feel that people in our community need someone that is approachable, that’s able to listen to, truly, the good, the bad and the ugly and I’ve been able to do so for the last four years.”

He said he did not back down when times got tough, citing the district’s efforts to weather COVID-19 as an example.

The board had to sometimes make tough and quick decisions, including on what instruction model to use and how to get devices to children so they could participate in online learning, Ayers said.

He also voted for a masking requirement earlier in the pandemic.

“I did vote for a mask mandate at the time because of the numbers that we were exhibiting and had within our community,” Ayer said. “We felt and I felt that we needed to protect as many students — and their family members that they were going home to after school — as possible.”