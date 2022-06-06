Primary Day is June 7. What to know ahead of the election in Scott County.

Polls open Tuesday, June 7, starting at 7 a.m. for primary voters to cast their ballots in several statewide and local races in Scott County.

The primary is the first statewide election since lawmakers in Des Moines passed major changes to election laws in 2021 that shortened windows to absentee vote and closed polls an hour earlier. Proponents say the changes add more security to the voting system, but critics say the new laws unnecessarily disenfranchise voters.

Early voting ends on Monday — the Scott County Auditor's Office is open for in-person early voting until 4:30 p.m.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday.

You can find your polling location online with Scott County's precinct finder, at www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/precinct-finder.

Because of the decennial redistricting process, precincts and voting locations may have changed. The Auditor's Office sent out updated polling location information to Scott County voters.

The general election will be Nov. 8.

Who's running in local races?

In Scott County, three local legislative seats feature competitive primaries, and one of those has a competitive race for both parties. County Board of Supervisors — for both Democrats and Republicans — will be the only competitive county races.

County supervisors

For county supervisors, voters will winnow a field of four Republicans and five Democrats to three of each party to appear on the November general election ballot.

A departing supervisor leaving an open seat and a key decision on American Rescue Plan funds to go toward an expanded juvenile detention center has spurred a competitive race for the board.

For Democrats, voters will choose pick three among:

Karl Drapeaux, a business representative for Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers and Blue Grass resident

Brinson Kinzer, an electrician, trainer, and union member from Blue Grass. Kinzer, an incumbent, is running for his third term as a supervisor and previously was mayor of Blue Grass.

Joseph Miller, a St. Ambrose University business professor from Davenport who previously served as an appointed Davenport City Council member

Jazmin Newton, a Davenport attorney, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce board member, and LULAC leader

Dawson Shea VanWinkle a 22-year-old criminal-justice graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Republican voters will choose among:

Jean Dickson, an attorney, Bettendorf civil service commission member, and former Pleasant Valley school board member

Jennifer McAndrew Lane, a probation and parole officer for the U.S. District Court serving Scott County and wife of Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane

John Maxwell, a dairy farm owner from Donahue who is running for reelection to his second term to the board and is also a North Scott School Board member

Ross Paustian, a farmer and retiring state lawmaker from Walcott

Republican primary for Senate District 47

In local legislative races, Republican voters eastern Scott County will decide between two city council members to face Bettendorf doctor Mary Kathleen Figaro, a Democrat, to be elected to represent Senate District 47.

The seat includes Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and parts of LeClaire and Davenport.

Barry Long, a LeClaire city council member and Republican union member who was inspired to run for city council 13 years ago by Sarah Palin said he's with Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' agenda "100%".

Scott Webster, a home-builder and business owner who has experience in recommending state policy as part of associations and advisory groups, said he supported many of the causes Iowa Republicans and Reynolds have championed over the last year similar to Long — lower taxes, taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school expenses, and abortion restrictions — but differed on how far he'd go.

On taxpayer-funded educational savings accounts, a sticking point in the last legislative session, Webster said he was concerned about a proposal to send left over per-pupil aid to rural schools instead of staying in the district. Long said he'd support the proposal whether or not that provision was included.

Republican primary in House District 81

Two Republicans are running for the nomination of a northwest Davenport Iowa House seat, District 81. The winner would face former Genesis spokesperson Craig Cooper, a Democrat.

Davenport Realtor Sean Hanley, who ran unsuccessfully for Iowa House in 2020, said upon announcing his candidacy he would focus on education, public safety, and economic growth if elected, and he would work in a bipartisan manner.

Davenport author and speaker Luana Stoltenberg has made abortion and social conservative issues central tenants of her campaign. Endorsed by the Iowa Family Leader, a religious and socially conservative advocacy group, Stoltenberg volunteers for several anti-abortion nonprofits and is a board member of the Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders.

Two primaries in Senate District 41, covering northwest Scott County

Two Democrats are vying for the party nomination in Senate District 41, which covers all of Cedar County, and rural northwestern Scott County.

Nikole Tutton, of Mechanicsville, is a human resources consultant in diversity and inclusion. Deb VanderGaast, of Tipton, is a registered nurse and child care center director.

The two have different philosophies on how the Democrats should operate if they continue to be the minority party.

Tutton said she thought the Democratic Party could do a better job emphasizing harms of Republican policies and if elected, she was going to "shake some bushes" and "stick an amendment into every bill I can and just be a thorn in the side of these Republicans who want to be mean and nasty."

VanderGaast pitched herself as a pragmatic lawmaker if elected. She's advocated for changes to Iowa's child care system to keep child care centers afloat, and said she already has legislation she can work with lawmakers to enact a payroll tax on employers to expand eligibility for a child care grant.

Two Republicans are also competing for their party nomination in the district, Kerry Gruenhagen, a Walcott farmer, and Alan Weets, a Mechanicsville farmer.

Gruenhagen said his top priorities included supporting law enforcement, "giving more power to parents in education," anti-abortion restrictions, and further tax reductions.

Weets said his top priorities included preventing Iowa teachers from "indoctrinating" students, implement a different tax bracket for out-of-state property owners to incentivize in-state owners, and support policies that curb drug addiction and crime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.