Quad Cities Chamber expresses 'cautious optimism' in Wolf carbon pipeline; Scott County Supervisors, property owners remain opposed

The Quad-Cities Chamber is encouraging the Iowa Utilities Board to move forward with "cautious optimism" on the carbon pipeline Wolf Carbon Solutions is hoping to route through Scott and Clinton counties.

"A carbon sequestration option can be an asset for business attraction and expansion; however, our first priority must always be safety," Rhonda Ludwig, the Chamber's director of government affairs wrote in a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board in November.

But on Tuesday at a second Scott County public meeting, nearly all residents who spoke were opposed or skeptical of Wolf's proposed pipeline, including representatives from Scott County government, Eldridge, and Long Grove city governments.

Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck and Eldridge Council Member Brian Dockery told Wolf representatives at the public meeting Tuesday they remain opposed to the pipeline until concerns over safety in case of a rupture are addressed and the company can make further assurances that they don't plan to use eminent domain.

"We believe the project serves private interests and does not serve a public purpose," Beck said.

The pipeline, backed by ethanol producer Archer Daniel Midland, would ship liquid carbon dioxide through a pipeline from ADM facilities in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to store more than 7,000 feet underground in Decatur, Illinois.

Wolf hopes to attract other industrial businesses to plug in to the pipeline.

"As Iowa's regulatory expert, we ask you to move forward with cautious optimism, ensuring the development of safe, sustainable, and responsible energy production for the Quad Cities region," Ludwig wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board.

Ludwig added that the Chamber "is a steadfast supporter of landowner rights and does not advocate for the use of eminent domain" and that Wolf should use local labor available in the Quad-Cities region.

Eminent domain, if granted by the Iowa Utilities Board, allows utilities to force landowners to grant easements for payment.

Wolf's vice president of engineering Pat Brierley said during Tuesday's meeting that Wolf would not apply for eminent domain with the Iowa Utilities Board, and that in Wolf employees' collective careers, they had never used eminent domain before. Brierley added that in Canada and other states he's worked in, haven't had eminent domain as an available tool.

"Eminent domain is crutch I've never had," Brierley said.

Wolf representative Nick Noppinger told the audience on Tuesday of more than a hundred people that Wolf also operated a carbon pipeline in Canada called the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line. He said the company did not use eminent domain for that carbon pipeline and hadn't had any safety incidents.

This is the second round of meetings in four counties because Wolf did not notify all potentially impacted landowners before the August round of meetings.

Brian Payne, a the coordinator and deputy director of the Scott County Emergency Management on Tuesday asked Wolf representatives what information on plume modeling could be released so Scott County could model the effects of a rupture to better emergency response.

Payne said currently the emergency management hasn't been able to access dispersion modeling for a carbon dioxide pipeline, and if it can't, it could hinder the county's emergency response in the case of a rupture.

Brierley said the company is conducting dispersion modeling, but will only share what they deemed to likely to happen with emergency responders once the modeling is completed.

Brierley said some of what is required to be released is currently under litigation.

Opponents of the pipeline point to a rupture of a CO2 pipeline in Mississippi, which caused 45 people to seek medical attention and 200 people to evacuate, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. There were no deaths.

Brierley discounted the risk of a rupture, saying that he didn't think the Mississippi case was a "repeatable incident."

"Between the fact that it was a sequence of a lot of events that are highly unlikely and the fact that it was operator error or deficiency, I don't see that as repeatable," Brierley said.

What happens next?

After Tuesday's meeting, Wolf representatives can begin contacting landowners and surveying land. The company then has a window of between 30 days and two years after the meeting to apply for a permit to build and operate the pipeline.

The company will also have to apply for a permit to the Corps of Engineers to cross the Mississippi River and other navigable waterways as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.