Questions raised over wife of Scott County sheriff seeking election to county board

Concerns over conflicts of interest have raised questions about whether a candidate running for the Scott County Board of Supervisors could fully perform the job.

Jennifer McAndrew Lane, wife of Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, will appear on the ballot in the June 7 primary as one of four Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination to run for three seats on the county board.

Though Iowa law does not explicitly prohibit Jennifer Lane from holding office on the county board — which oversees the budgets of all county offices, including the Sheriff's Office — "it is possible that conflicts of interest may routinely arise in the administration of your duties," according to an attorney from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

Meaning if elected, there may be portions of the position Jennifer Lane may be unable to perform due to her husband's position with Scott County, according to a statement from legal counsel with the Secretary of State's Office.

It would be up to the county attorney to resolve questions of possible conflicts that would arise, Kevin Hall, communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State, responded in an email.

"It is possible that the Scott County Attorney's Office may advise she abstain from certain votes, which is why we provided the candidate with that warning," Hall wrote.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Walton plans to retire at the end of the year and is not running for re-election, meaning any questions surrounding possible conflicts of interest would fall to a new county attorney, should Jennifer Lane be elected.

Two are running to succeed Walton: Democrat and Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley, who Walton has endorsed, and Republican and Assistant Muscatine County Attorney Kelly Cunningham Haan.

Jennifer McAndrew Lane said she does not foresee her husband's position interfering with or affecting her decisions as a county supervisor, and that the question is one for voters to decide. She added that as one of five members of the county board she would not have a monopoly on decisions affecting her husband's job.

Jennifer Lane said the only situation where she foresaw a conflict arising would be voting on a pay raise for her husband.

Scott County supervisors recently voted to approve pay raises for county elected officials, including Sheriff Tim Lane, based on recommendations from a compensation board.

"I think I would actually be harder on Tim than the other four supervisors," Jennifer McAndrew Lane said, adding she would vote with Scott County residents' best interests in mind and not her husband's.

Jennifer Lane said public safety would be her top priority if elected, including updating roads to improve emergency vehicle access to crashes and bolster county correctional staff.

She said high staff turnover in the jail represents a safety risk to inmates, employees, and visitors, and if elected, wants to prioritize an incentive structure for workers in those high-stress jobs to stay.

"Public safety is an issue for all Scott County residents," she said, adding she would bring a new perspective and empathy to the Board of Supervisors as a parole and probation officer working with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Jennifer McAndrew Lane said she believed she could still be an effective supervisor if she needed to recuse herself from some votes.

She pointed to sitting supervisor John Maxwell, who also serves on the North Scott school board. A judge in March 2021 overruled a party-line panel decision that Maxwell couldn't serve on both boards, noting that the county and school administer separate taxes.

Jennifer McAndrew Lane said if elected she would take into consideration the county attorney's advice on whether to recuse herself for votes beyond the sheriff's pay. Whether she would heed the county attorney's advice, she said, would depend on the county attorney and the vote in question, noting she would be more favorable to heeding the advice of fellow Republican Haan, should she be elected.

She said she would respect Copley's opinion, should the Democrat become the new Scott County Attorney. But depending on the issue at hand she may seek a second opinion.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Sheriff Tim Lane said it was his wife's decision to run for the board and supported her choice.

"I cannot say that I expect any particular actions to be taken at this point to avoid a conflict," he said.

Sheriff Lane noted that in smaller counties in Iowa it may not be uncommon to see relatives of county employees serving in elected county roles.

"Although it is not something that Scott County has seen, I don't think it would be uncommon for many small counties in Iowa," Lane said. "I do not see any known conflict just based on the fact that she's my wife."

