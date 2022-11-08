Republican candidates sweep the 2022 Scott County Board of Supervisors election

Republican candidates Jean Dickson, Ross Paustian and incumbent John Maxwell won the 2022 Scott County Board of Supervisors election, defeating Democratic candidates Joseph Miller, Jazmin Newton and incumbent Brinson Kinzer to fill the three available seats.

Candidates vying for a Scott County Board of Supervisors seat are elected at large, meaning the top three vote-getters won the spots.

The Scott County Auditor's Office reported the vote totals as follows:

Paustian: 31,737

Maxwell: 31,288

Dickson: 30,513

Newton: 28,415

Kinzer: 27,377

Miller: 26,089

Write-in: 94

Dickson, of Bettendorf, worked as a partner of Davenport law firm Betty Neuman & McMahon PLC before her successful run for local office.

In a Quad-City Times candidate survey, Dickson said her top priority is: “Keeping property taxes as low as possible while continuing to provide high-level quality services.”

Paustian, a farmer from Walcott, served in the Iowa Legislature for 10 years before running for Scott County Supervisors.

Responding to the candidate survey, Paustian said his No. 1 priority would be to “find ways to lower the property tax burden on Scott County property owners."

Previously serving as vice-chair of the board, incumbent John Maxwell — a Donahue dairy farm owner — will embark on his second term as a Scott County Supervisor.

He's supported the county's priorities in building the Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center, a new and expanded juvenile detention facility with a second floor for flexible training space.

“Every five years, all the department heads and elected officials get together to decide the county's strategic goals,” he said in the survey. “In 2019, we all decided our priorities would be the Youth, Justice, and Rehabilitation Center, space for Continuity of Government/Continuity of Operations and cyber security as the top leading candidates.”

Chairman Ken Beck will remain in his seat, since his second term began in January 2021. Supervisor Ken Croken, a Democrat, did not run for reelection, opting instead to run for Iowa House. Republican Supervisor Tony Knobbe is running unopposed for county treasurer. His seat, however, is not up for reelection until 2024, meaning if he's sworn into the county treasurer's office in January, he'll leave a supervisors seat vacant to be filled by appointment or special election.