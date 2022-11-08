Republican Kerri Tompkins elected as Scott County Auditor

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Ashley Schimanski Tuesday evening to keep her seat.

Tompkins won with 34,203 votes, or 55% of the vote, in her first time running for the role. She has held the Scott County auditor position since May 2021, when she was appointed by the County Board of Supervisors on a party-line vote.

Schimanski received 27,551 votes.

The Scott County Auditor's Office organizes all elections in the county alongside taking care of some financial and record-keeping duties. The auditor administers elections, handles payroll for all county offices and departments, publishes records and legal notices and oversees certain contracts and financial disclosure documents.

Before previously served for six years on the Davenport City Council and was most recently a business manager at MindFire Communications, an advertising agency based out of LeClaire. She has administered the 2021 city and school elections and the June 2022 primary election during her tenure as county auditor.

Tompkins said in a previous interview that her highest priority if reelected would be to utilize technology in the County Auditor's Office to create better customer service and efficiency.

Changes Tompkins has made during her time in office include forming of a management team, implementing cross-training and providing a full-time election security staff. Tompkins said she would continue to treat voting accessibility and security as key issues for the County Auditor's Office if she remained in her role.

In an effort to inform voters of the election process, Tompkins worked to create new methods of communication, including postcards and QR codes, to reach different demographics of voters. She said Scott County had satellite sites for the primary election in a general election year for the first time in over a decade in 2021.