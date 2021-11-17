Republican state Sen. Neil Anderson running for reelection in 47th District

Anderson has worked 15 years as a firefighter and paramedic for the city of Moline, where he holds the rank of engineer. He lives in Andalusia with his wife, Brandi, and their two children, Steel and Sophia.

"There was a lot of thought and a lot of praying with the family that went into deciding to run again," he said. "I was encouraged by a lot of my colleagues and others from Congress to maybe run for higher office. That was something I thought about as well. But at the end of the day, I think I can best serve the constituents in the state of Illinois being there in the Senate."

Anderson was first elected to the 36th state Senate district in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He has long been a supporter of term limits, suggesting 10-year limits.

"A couple of years ago, I filed Constitutional Amendment 4, and that (included) term limits for everybody," Anderson said. "I do believe in term limits, but it has to apply to everyone. As (U.S. Senator) Rand Paul has said, we can't force the good people out if we're not applying it to everybody. That's something I'm going to keep fighting for, and I'll refile it and see if we can get a hearing on it."

If elected again, Anderson said public safety also will remain a priority.