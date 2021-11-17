Republican state Sen. Neil Anderson running for reelection in 47th District

Remapping isn't going to keep Republican state Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, from running for office again.
Anderson, 39, announced Wednesday that he is running for the 47th District state Senate seat. The two-term senator was drawn out of the 36th District by less than a mile when new legislative maps were approved Oct. 29 by the Democrat-majority Illinois General Assembly.
"It's a completely new district; it's a new challenge. It's a lot bigger. I'll go from representing two counties geographically to 16," Anderson said. "I grew up in the rural Quad-Cities. The new district is so big because it's based on population and it's a very rural district. I think I have a lot to bring to the table having grown up out in the country and on a farm."
The mostly-rural 47th District is the largest district in Illinois with all of Hancock, Henderson, Mason, Menard, Mercer, Schuyler and Warren counties, and parts of Adams, Fulton, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark, and Tazewell counties.
Anderson has worked 15 years as a firefighter and paramedic for the city of Moline, where he holds the rank of engineer. He lives in Andalusia with his wife, Brandi, and their two children, Steel and Sophia.
"There was a lot of thought and a lot of praying with the family that went into deciding to run again," he said. "I was encouraged by a lot of my colleagues and others from Congress to maybe run for higher office. That was something I thought about as well. But at the end of the day, I think I can best serve the constituents in the state of Illinois being there in the Senate."
Anderson was first elected to the 36th state Senate district in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He has long been a supporter of term limits, suggesting 10-year limits.
"A couple of years ago, I filed Constitutional Amendment 4, and that (included) term limits for everybody," Anderson said. "I do believe in term limits, but it has to apply to everyone. As (U.S. Senator) Rand Paul has said, we can't force the good people out if we're not applying it to everybody. That's something I'm going to keep fighting for, and I'll refile it and see if we can get a hearing on it."
If elected again, Anderson said public safety also will remain a priority.
"We have to make sure we are fighting for our law enforcement and first responders and make sure they can do their jobs to keep our community safe," he said. "That is going to take some convincing of the (Democrats) that we need to invest in law enforcement rather than de-invest in them."
Anderson recently founded the 2APatriot PAC, a political action committee focused on recruiting, supporting and electing candidates who support issues that support the Second Amendment.
Anderson is the only candidate to announce at this time for the 47th state Senate district. The primary election is June 28, 2022, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.