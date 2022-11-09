Republicans win big in Scott County

Republicans won nearly every competitive race on the ballot in Scott County Tuesday night.

The results are still unofficial and some races are close. But while a GOP wave didn't appear to materialize across the county, a red tide seems to have washed over Iowa, especially in the state's third largest county.

Scott County voters preferred Republicans for every statewide race on the ballot. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won Scott County after losing it in 2020 and prior bids for Congress.

GOP candidates swept seats on the county board of supervisors, competitive legislative races, and all but one county elected position, according to preliminary election night tallies.

Democrat Rita Vargas, county recorder of 20 years, won her race, leading her Republican challenger by 270 votes.

In the past, Scott County has maintained its purple hue as Iowa trended red by voting for Democrats at the top of the ticket in recent years — Scott County went for Joe Biden, Fred Hubbell, and Hillary Clinton.

In 2022, however, GOP top-of-ticket candidates carried the county.

While Democrat Mike Franken won in Polk, Johnson, Story, Linn, and Black Hawk counties, he trailed Grassley in Scott County (51.88% to 47.97%). Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, won the county comfortably (54.43% to 43.03%) against Democrat Deidre DeJear. In 2018 Hubbell took the county 50.47% to Reynolds' 47.95%.

Democrat incumbents that had previously won the most votes in Scott County— Attorney General Tom Miller, Auditor of State Rob Sand, and Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald — likewise did not win more votes over Republican challengers in Scott County on Tuesday.

It should be noted that Republican candidate for Treasurer, Roby Smith, has the homefield advantage in Scott County as a Republican lawmaker representing Davenport for 12 years.

University of Northern Iowa politics Professor Chris Larimer said his research on Iowa politics has identified Scott County as a sort-of "bellwether for the state."

Like in Scott County, Republicans appeared poised to pull off a near sweep of statewide offices on Tuesday. Just Democrat Rob Sand has a slight lead over his opponent, Republican Todd Halbur, and votes are being recounted in two counties that could affect the final results of the race.

"It's not necessarily always gonna predict who wins the state but a margin in Scott County can tell you something about what's going to happen," Larimer said. In the past at times when the margin has been somewhat close, we look at 2020, that can mean that's going to be pretty competitive year for Democrats or maybe Democrats are in trouble. Other years where Democrats are out in front in Scott County, that bodes well for them statewide."

Larimer, however, said the county will likely still be competitive in statewide races, pointing to the difference between Grassley's and Reynolds's percentages in Scott County.

"To me, that suggests there's still a little bit of variability there," Larimer said. "So I think at least in the immediate future is just going to be a very competitive county."

In legislative races, too, Scott County Republicans fared well.

Republican Mike Vondran unseated six-term lawmaker Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, in a redrawn, more rural district. Scott Webster, a Republican and Bettendorf city council member, garnered 15,481 votes, besting Democrat Mary Kathleen Figaro's 12,020 for an open, previously Republican-held seat. In a very narrow House race, Republican Luana Stoltenberg leads by 29 votes against Democrat Craig Cooper for a seat representing northwest Davenport.

Republican incumbent lawmakers Gary Mohr, Norlin Mommsen, and Chris Cournoyer handily won reelection bids.

Unopposed Democrats Monica Kurth and Cindy Winckler will return to Des Moines. Democrat Ken Croken won easily over a Libertarian opponent for a central Davenport statehouse seat.

With Republicans sweeping three seats on the Scott County Board of Supervisors, the five-member Scott County Board of Supervisors will most likely be all red come 2023 in what was previously a 3-2 split. Croken ran instead for the Iowa House and two-term incumbent Democrat Brinson Kinzer lost his reelection bid Tuesday night. Republican Tony Knobbe ran unopposed for county treasurer, and an appointment or special election will fill Knobbe's seat after Jan. 1.

Republicans Jean Dickson, John Maxwell, and Ross Paustian won election to the board.

"All three Republicans made it, isn't that an awesome thing?" said Maxwell, an incumbent, at Mariannette Miller-Meeks' campaign party in Davenport on Tuesday. "We don't have to worry about giving $3,000 to illegal immigrants or putting snow in Lost Grove Lake or anything else."

Scott County GOP Chair Jeanita McNulty credited GOP wins in Scott County to the caliber of candidates running in the county and statewide. She added that she thought messaging on inflation and crime also helped boost candidates.

"They really worked together," McNulty said of the Scott County candidates. "They supported each other. They would carry each other's literature, they would help each other doorknock, whatever they could do for another candidate. They did it. It truly was a family. And I've been doing this for a long time and I've never seen a teamwork and what seemed like a family like it was this cycle."

Democrat Christina Bohannan, who came up short to Miller-Meeks in the 1st District race on Tuesday, pointed to fundraising advantages Republicans had to put ads on the airwaves in the 1st District, including in Scott County, and said national Democrats did not invest heavily in the eastern Iowa races to counter Republicans' message.

From January 2021 to Oct. 19, Miller-Meeks raised about $4 million in her reelection bid, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Bohannan during that time period raised $2.9 million.

"What we saw here is that all of that money was coming in from the Republican side, and we did not see the same kind of investment on the Democratic side," Bohannan said. "... In other districts around the country where the spending was more balanced, you saw a much closer outcome. So, you know, I think it's something that that the national Democrats are really going to have to think about."