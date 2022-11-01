Rita Vargas and Michele Darland running for Scott County recorder

Meet Michele Darland

Party: Republican

Residence: Davenport

Age: 55

Occupation: development director for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.

What experience do you have that qualifies you for the duties of this office?

Earlier in my career, I was the festival manager for the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival where I had to collaborate and bring together the city government, the convention and visitors bureau, and all area nonprofits and corporations and get them to all work together to promote and be a part of the festival. It was not always easy but with a professional attitude and people skills, I made it happen.

As the communications specialist for Sedona Technologies, I had to manage technical projects for John Deere clients. I had to sell and market workflow software to John Deere Dealers which gave me a broader view of IT solutions and efficiencies and how they benefit the end user which would be beneficial to the Recorder’s office. I was later promoted to Corporate Communications which marketed all divisions within the Sedona Group.

I have a bachelor's in Communication Studies from the University of Iowa. I’m an avid volunteer in the community, having served on several boards such as the Child Abuse Council (now EveryChild), Ballet Quad Cities, Association of Fundraising Professionals. I have served as president of the Junior League of the Quad Cities and was Chair of Riverssance Festival of Fine Art. I currently serve as president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Quad Cities, and I am on the board for TEDxDavenport.