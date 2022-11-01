Rita Vargas and Michele Darland running for Scott County recorder

Rita Vargas has spent nearly 20 years as Scott County Recorder, maintaining birth, death and marriage records, among others.
Challenging the Democrat for the seat is Michele Darland, a Republican from Davenport, who is a former event organizer and communications employee.
The Recorder's Office also is responsible for maintaining real estate records, issuing hunting and fishing licenses, and registering recreational vehicles, such as boats, ATVs and snowmobiles.
The Recorder is elected every four years.
What do you see as the purpose and mission of the Recorder’s Office? How can the Recorder’s Office better meet that mission over the next four years? (Written responses follow)
Darland:
- Purpose: Document the most valued life records for the citizens of Scott County.
- Mission Statement: To provide unparalleled customer service to the residents of Scott County who entrust their most valued life documents to our office, and to collaborate with other city and county offices who require access to these records.
- Vision: The Office of the Recorder of Scott County will become a place of great morale for the employees and a pleasant experience for all residents and other government agencies, who are our customers. The vital records department, especially, is often accompanied by a time of great stress for the resident that we are serving. Be it happy stress, or sad stress, it is still often a trying time. By having friendly staff, who like their job, and who provide efficient and unsurpassed services, we can do our part to make everyone’s life a little easier.
Vargas: To serve the people of Scott County, the real estate, legal, and lending industries, and provide the highest quality of service. By providing 40 years of high-quality images we will allow end users to have high-quality abstract and title work in a timely manner.
My proven leadership, commitment, and vision for the Recorder’s Office have been put into action and these technological advancements were possible due to my knowledgeable, dedicated, and exceptional staff.
What is your No. 1 priority if elected this term?
Darland: ... to provide unmatched service to the residents of Scott County. In order to provide these services, I vow to be present, in the office, accountable and a leader for my team eight hours a day, five days a week.
It is important for the taxpayers of Scott County to be able to apply for and renew passports, once again, five days a week during the full eight-hour workday. Also, I would not inconvenience the citizens of Scott County by having them come in person to have any questions answered and instead allow the experienced staff to answer questions over the phone and not require them to do their research on their own. We are a resource for the people, we must be accessible.
Vargas: We are near completion of a four-year project of converting our film to an electronic data format dating back to 1971, which will provide our end users with 40 years of real estate documents for abstract and title work. The import of the data to our current Cott System will be coinciding with our vendor contract agreement, so negotiations for the hosting cost will be held between Cott, IT Department, and my management team. The next priority will be the preservation and accessibility of our historical real estate books with a 2023-2026 plan to employ Online Digital Books application (OIB), a convenient platform for viewing historical books.
What, if anything, should be changed to how the Recorder’s Office operates?
Darland: I would implement or continue the following:
- Cross training: it is important that each member knows the tasks of their teammates. Cross training is key so that if someone is on vacation or sick, we can cover each other or surge resources to an area of high demand.
- Consistent training methods; each staff member should train the same way for consistent methods of problem-solving which makes for a well-run office. Standard operating procedures will ensure consistent delivery and act as a training aid and refresher resource to all staff.
- Promote from within. The experience is there, why seek outside candidates first? Promoting from within the office lends to better morale, a positive work atmosphere and no loss of experienced talent.
- Lead by example. I would bring a positive, healthy work environment to the Recorder’s Office. My work ethic is about teamwork and accountability – showing up and caring about my staff and the people we serve. There is nothing I would expect from my staff that I would not do myself. There is a difference between being a leader and being a boss. I am a leader; we serve the people together.
Vargas: Following the recommendations of a workflow study, the office has been operating on a rotation schedule for our multi-purpose clerks, which gives the office cross-training and retention of the three departments' operational functions. This has led to a teamwork atmosphere, improved efficiencies, and fostered positive working relationships and collaboration between departments. In a few departments, training is provided by the state office that governs said department, and staff must pass the web-based training module. There is always room for improvement, but currently, I see no need to make changes to our office operations.