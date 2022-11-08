Rita Vargas reelected as Scott County Recorder

Democrat Rita Vargas was reelected as Scott County recorder Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Michele Darland.

Vargas received 31,003 votes, compared to Darland's 30,830.

Vargas has logged nearly 20 years at the helm of the Scott County Recorder's Office, which maintains birth, death, and marriage records. She began her career at the county in 2003.

She holds a master’s degree in public administration from Drake University and is a certified recorder through the Iowa County Recorders Association. Vagas serves on the Vital Records Liaison Committee (VLC), and is the vice president of the Recorders Association District 6.

In the event of a win, Vargas said, her top priority is continuing to preserve historical documentation and make it more accessible. She hopes to continue converting historical real estate books to an online format soon as the office wraps up a project converting 40 years of real estate documentation.

While there is always room for improvement, Vargas said she doesn't see a need to change office operations. Rotating schedules for clerks allows for cross-training, increased collaboration and efficiency.

The Recorder's Office also is responsible for maintaining real estate records, issuing hunting and fishing licenses, and registering recreational vehicles, such as boats, ATVs and snowmobiles.

The Recorder is elected every four years.