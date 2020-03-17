Rock Island County Board Chairman Brunk barely wins primary. Incumbents hold onto seats in contested races

Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk barely held onto his seat in Tuesday's Democratic primary election, defeating opponent Will Tolmie by a mere 10 votes in District 13.

Brunk earned 187 votes, or 51.3%, to 177 votes for Tolmie, or 48.6%. Brunk has faced ongoing criticism for voting with other board members to demolish the historic Rock Island County Courthouse and sell Hope Creek Care Center, the county-owned nursing home in East Moline, to Aperion Care Inc.

Tolmie is an accountant for the city of Moline. Neither Tolmie nor Brunk could be reached for comment Tuesday night.

In District 9, incumbent Jeff Deppe held onto his seat, besting opponent Brad Beeding with 65% of the votes, earning 440 votes to 237 for Beeding. Both men supported downsizing the county board, but differed on whether the county should have sold Hope Creek Care Center, a decision that has stoked strong emotions in employees, residents and their families. Deppe voted to sell the facility, while Beeding said he would have voted to keep it.

Deppe could not be reached for comment.