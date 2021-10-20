Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle running for 17th Congressional District

Democrat Angie Normoyle has announced her candidacy for Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
Normoyle, 55, is a Rock Island County board member. She was elected in 2019 to represent District 14.
Current U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced in April that she would not seek a sixth term in Congress.
A native of Roscoe, Ill., Normoyle said she was inspired to run for Congress so she could make a difference in the lives of working and middle-class families. She wants to ensure that if Americans are willing to work hard, they should be able to get a great education, buy a home, raise a family, and retire with dignity in their own community.
"Things have changed. My parents are worried if they're going to outlive their savings," Normoyle said. "Even though my dad had a good job, it didn't come with a pension. It was on them to save money. I talk to my students at Augustana and they are worried about student debt. My own kids don't necessarily see a path forward where they're going to be able to buy a house or afford to have kids. The cost of child care is insane; child care is eating up a huge portion of take-home pay.
"Those are the reasons why I am interested in running for Congress," she said. "I would like to make those milestones attainable for people — that we have good jobs in the Quad-Cities, that we have quality schools and that we have great child care and access to health care. That's what is going to make people want to stay in this community.
"I want my kids to come back here. We need all those pieces in place so they can see a healthy future here."
Normoyle graduated from Augustana College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and went on to earn master's and doctorate degrees in communications from Northwestern University.
She is married to Dr. Don Normoyle, an anesthesiologist with UnityPoint Health. Together they have three children, ages 25 and 22-year-old twins.
Normoyle has worked part-time as an assistant professor at Augustana College teaching communications for 19 years. She also has been active as a volunteer in the community, having served on the Moline school board from 2007 to 2011, volunteering for The Junior League and for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.
She also home-schooled her children for 12 years with support from the Moline School District. As a mother and longtime educator herself, Normoyle said education is an important issue for her.
"I am super-passionate about education. As a teacher myself, I see the dividends that pays over and over again.
"Infrastructure is important; there is so much more to do, including the (Interstate) 280 bridge, and roads are in need of repair," she said. "Water infrastructure and repairs to pipes is also needed. During the pandemic, we've seen the need for broadband infrastructure; access is very spotty in rural areas.
"If we are going to be a community where people can build families, careers and futures, having that digital infrastructure is going to make a huge difference."
Normoyle will face Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann in the June 28 primary. She said she was the better candidate because she had connections in the northern and the western part of the 17th District.
"My parents lived in Rockford for about 40 years; it's still home," she said. "I think I have a community-focused perspective that is really all about putting the pieces in place to strengthen the community. That's what we need in the communities of Rockford, Peoria and the Quad-Cities.
"I'm well-positioned geographically and through my experience, to really listen to what the communities need and work to put those pieces in place."