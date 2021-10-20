Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle running for 17th Congressional District

Democrat Angie Normoyle has announced her candidacy for Illinois' 17th Congressional District.

Normoyle, 55, is a Rock Island County board member. She was elected in 2019 to represent District 14.

Current U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced in April that she would not seek a sixth term in Congress.

A native of Roscoe, Ill., Normoyle said she was inspired to run for Congress so she could make a difference in the lives of working and middle-class families. She wants to ensure that if Americans are willing to work hard, they should be able to get a great education, buy a home, raise a family, and retire with dignity in their own community.

"Things have changed. My parents are worried if they're going to outlive their savings," Normoyle said. "Even though my dad had a good job, it didn't come with a pension. It was on them to save money. I talk to my students at Augustana and they are worried about student debt. My own kids don't necessarily see a path forward where they're going to be able to buy a house or afford to have kids. The cost of child care is insane; child care is eating up a huge portion of take-home pay.