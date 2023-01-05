Scott County asking for applications to fill vacant supervisors seat

Scott County residents interested in filling the vacant Scott County Board of Supervisors seat may submit applications this month.

Under Iowa law, the county treasurer, county recorder, and county auditor decide how and with whom to fill the vacancy.

If the panel opted for a special election, County Auditor Kerri Tompkins estimated the county-wide election would cost about $125,000.

At a meeting of the three Thursday, County Recorder Rita Vargas suggested the panel accept applications and appoint for the vacancy.

Newly elected Treasurer Tony Knobbe, who vacated the supervisor seat, and Tompkins agreed.

The three agreed to ask applicants to email a resume and cover letter to auditor@scottcountyiowa.gov by the end of business day Jan. 24.

The three plan to meet again at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 to discuss and decide on an appointment.

Two of the three panel members are Republicans, but Knobbe in an interview said he wouldn't dismiss a Democratic candidate.

If the panel does pick a Republican, it would make for the first all-Republican board since 1994.