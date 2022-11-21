Scott County Auditor '100% confident' in county's election results

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins told supervisors her office is "100% confident" in the accuracy of the county's election results after multiple recounts.

"We are confident ... every legal ballot has been counted," Tompkins said.

Supervisors canvassed the election on Monday, with four of the five supervisors voting to accept the results. Democrat Ken Croken voted "nay," because he didn't think the supervisors had enough information.

The procedural vote on the canvas sets the clock for candidates in close races to ask for a recount within three business days. With the Thanksgiving holiday, Tompkins said, that deadline will be Monday at 5 p.m. In Scott County's closest race between Democrat Craig Cooper and Luana Stoltenberg in House District 81, Cooper leads by six vote.

The result flipped after multiple reviews of the ballots, and Stoltenberg said she plans to ask for a recount.

The board's second canvass comes after a week and a half of administrative recounts, which are those called by the auditor's office, rather than by a candidate.

Some political observers of both parties, however, are still skeptical all the numbers have been completely reconciled.

On Nov. 10, it was discovered 470 absentee ballots weren't counted, and Tompkins scheduled a partial recount for Nov. 15. During that recount, machines counting the absentee ballots frequently jammed, and by the end, the totals didn't match, according to calculations shared with observers.

Election workers conducted a hand count of the ballots on Nov. 17, and Tompkins held a final machine recount on Nov. 18.

She told supervisors the hand recounts matched those counted by machine, giving her office confidence in the results.

Tompkins later clarified to reporters that she meant that a combination of hand counting and machine counting on the final, Nov. 18 recount verified the results. She said the totals reached during the Nov. 17 hand count and the combination hand and machine recount Nov. 18 were "similar" but did not match.

"There's human error when you go through, and when you have 22 people touching over 23,000 ballots," Tompkins said of the Nov. 17 hand recount. "And that's why we did that, and now it is accurate."

On Nov. 18, ballots were separated into batches of 100 and run through the machine by Democrat and Republican election workers, Tompkins said. If a machine reported a stack had 98 or 101 ballots, workers would cancel that batch, hand-count the stack, and run it back through with 100 ballots and confirm with the machine to identify where a human error might have occurred.

A public report on the recounts will be prepared within 18 days and filed with the Secretary of State's Office, Tompkins said. The Quad-City Times has requested totals from the Auditor's Office from each recount.

Asked by County Supervisor Tony Knobbe what she learned to do differently for the next election, Tompkins said her staff now knows how best to prepare ballots to prevent jamming in the bigger counting machines, which can count more ballots more quickly, compared to the counting machines used at polling places.

The Secretary of State ordered partial recounts in two other counties the week of the election. Warren and Des Moines counties both "experienced issues with reporting complete results on election night," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wrote on Twitter. According to Pate, there were about 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and 800 in Des Moines County. Those recounts were completed Nov. 10.