Scott County auditor: redistricting may have changed your polling location

Voting photo

A voter takes part in the 2019 city primary in Davenport.

 FILE PHOTO

Some polling places for Scott County voters in the June 7 primary and future elections may be different because of post-census redistricting across the state. 

The Scott County Auditor's Office is mailing notices of polling place changes to registered Scott County voters, according to a news release. Every 10 years after the census, new legislative district boundaries are drawn to account for population shifts.  

"The cities of Bettendorf, Davenport, and Eldridge have redrawn their precinct maps and there are various changes in precinct boundaries for each city. This is especially the case for Bettendorf, which added four new precincts due to population growth," Tompkins said. 

Voters can look up their polling place on the Iowa Secretary of State's website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx

Specific maps of each precinct are also available at the auditor's website, www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor.

Voters will vote in the new precinct locations starting in the state's primary elections June 7, and the general election, Nov. 8. Tompkins said a second mailer would be sent to voters ahead of the general election. 

To check your voter registration status, register to vote, or update your information, visit voterready.iowa.gov. Early voting for Iowa's primary election is already underway.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

