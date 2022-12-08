Scott County auditor 'still unclear' on ballot confusion

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins says in a report that, "it's still unclear" why nearly 500 absentee ballots were not included in Scott County's tallies on election night.

The two-page report details the process of a week-long administrative recount Tompkins conducted after the error was found. The auditor conducted a machine recount, a hand recount, and a combination machine and hand recount. Each produced a different total number of ballots.

The final total after the administrative recount was completed — 23,362 absentee ballots — was very close to the county absentee board's initial count of accepted envelopes — 23,351. According to the report, that same board later reviewed the ballots and rejected or accepted some that were not included in the initial count of envelopes.

At issue is why the county's election-night total of absentee ballots was nearly 500 short of the number of ballot envelopes that were counted.

Tompkins said the reason for that miscount remains a mystery.

"At this time, it is still unclear if the original discrepancy was due to the machines or human error. Videos have been reviewed and nothing stands out via our process from Election Day," Tompkins wrote in the report. "However, we will review our processes with ES&S (maker of counting machines) and other stakeholders for additional clarity. We will modify our internal practices as necessary."

Complicating matters is the fact a candidate-requested recount in the House District 81 race, conducted by a bipartisan board selected by the candidates, found 45 fewer absentee ballots cast in that race than the auditor's count.

Members of the recount board and Tompkins both say they are confident in their tallies.

Former auditor, Democrat Roxanna Moritz, was critical after reading Tompkins' report.

"Every time, it is never the same number," Moritz said of the multiple recounts. "With the number of discrepancies each and every day that a recount occurred, we, including Auditor Tompkins, may never know why there were all these discrepancies."

Mistakes in processing results aren't unprecedented, said University of Iowa law Professor Derek Muller. Jasper and Lucas counties had mistakes in 2020 of hundreds of votes on election night, due to a processing error that was caught and audited.

"The administrative recount was essentially a way to clarify mistakes in the Election Day totals," Muller said after reviewing Scott County's report. "You can see there was a machine count, a hand count, and a final count (trying to reconcile these things)."

In Scott County in 2020, a candidate-picked recount board's totals in the close race between Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart was 131 votes off from the county auditor's. Moritz has said comparing that recount to ballot-counting issues in 2022 is an apples-and-oranges comparison, because the discrepancy arose in the board-conducted recount in 2020, not the auditor's.

Also, the board decided to count only a portion of the absentee ballots, not all of them.

Under election law passed in 2021, an auditor or election official could face a fine of up to $10,000 for a technical infraction of state election code or failing to follow the Secretary of State's guidance.

But throughout the process, Tompkins has heavily emphasized her office has been in communication with the state office and has been following its directives.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said no letters of technical infraction and instruction have been issued to any county auditors in the state at this time.