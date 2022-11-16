Scott County ballot recount continues

The counting of Scott County's absentee ballots continues Wednesday morning.

The Scott County Auditor's Office began a recount of more than 23,000 absentee votes, including early in-person and mail-in ballots, at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Auditor Kerri Tompkins said Tuesday she'd hoped to finish the recount and reconcile numbers in time for a Scott County Supervisors meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, so supervisors could decide whether to accept any possible changes to election results.

That meeting was postponed.

Tompkins declined to comment Wednesday morning but said the auditor's office was working on the recount and would convey new information and results as soon as possible.

The recount was prompted by a 470-vote discrepancy in early vote counts. Tompkins told supervisors Tuesday that while the office is unsure the reason for the discrepancy, it appears that a stack of ballots weren't counted by the machines or were left out during a machine jam.

Two narrow local races could be affected by the recount — a Davenport Iowa House district and county recorder.