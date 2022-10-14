Scott County state representative candidate forum happening Saturday

The public can hear from area candidates for the Iowa House of Representatives Saturday, Oct. 15, ahead of the November election.

The forum will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr., and will feature all candidates aiming to represent Scott County in the Iowa House, according to a news release.

The public can talk with candidates during an informal social period from 10 a.m. until the forum starts at 10:30 a.m., according to a release.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/scottcountyforums