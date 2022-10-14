 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scott County state representative candidate forum happening Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

The public can hear from area candidates for the Iowa House of Representatives Saturday, Oct. 15, ahead of the November election.

The forum will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr., and will feature all candidates aiming to represent Scott County in the Iowa House, according to a news release.

The public can talk with candidates during an informal social period from 10 a.m. until the forum starts at 10:30 a.m., according to a release. 

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/scottcountyforums

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News