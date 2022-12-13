Scott County Supervisors certify election results again, amid ongoing confusion

Scott County Supervisors certified a recount board's results Monday of a close Davenport House race, as the tabulation of the county's absentee ballots has been a subject of controversy and confusion.

But the confusion continues, and some are calling for further investigation.

The candidate-picked recount board's hand-counted results showed 5,073 votes for Republican Luana Stoltenberg, just 11 votes ahead of Democrat Craig Cooper, who had 5,062 votes.

That count is 45 votes fewer than the county auditor had counted in the week following the election. The administrative recount, prompted by absentee ballots discovered to have been missing from election night tallies, showed Cooper in the lead by six.

In forming a candidate-picked board to do a recount, which Stoltenberg requested, Cooper selected a Democrat, Bill Davis, to serve as his representative. Stoltenberg picked Republican Diane Holst, a former supervisor, and the two candidates settled on Jim Hancock, a Democrat, as the third.

Beginning Nov. 29, the recount board conducted a machine tabulation of absentee ballots, then counted each box's tabulated ballots by hand and cross-checked the tallies box-by-box, according to the three recount board members.

The recount board decided before they began counting they would sign off on the hand-count if there was a discrepancy the board couldn't resolve, Hancock told Scott County Supervisors Monday.

Recount board signs off on hand-count

According to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins and documents reviewed by the Quad-City Times that showed the recount board's machine totals, the machine tabulations were close to the auditor's, confirming Cooper as the winner.

But the recount board's hand count produced a different result, with 45 fewer votes and with Stoltenberg winning. Hancock emphasized that the recount board had agreed early in the process that they'd certify the hand-recount result.

"It is up to the recount board to determine which results they want to certify. And they chose the hand-count results" Tompkins said.

All three of the board members signed off on the results. State law requires at least two members to do so for the results to be finalized.

The recount board members confirmed that the machine count differed from their hand count but couldn't immediately confirm by how much.

All expressed confidence in their hand-count tallies.

"We counted some of them nine times," Holst said of some of the absentee ballots cast in the race. "When we were not right on with the machine, we would go back and count again and check the uncounted ballots. When we couldn't reconcile, we went with the hand count."

Davis said he was "very certain" of the recount board's numbers.

"There's no way we missed votes," Davis said. "I'm convinced that's not the case unless a forensic auditor would tell me differently."

Both members declined to speculate why the recount board's machine tabulations differed from the hand count.

Tompkins and elections manager James Martin said in an interview that it appeared from their staff's accounts that the recount board did not cross-check the machine count with the hand count on the last couple of boxes. Martin and Tompkins did not attend the candidate-requested recounts all day each day, and relied on another staffer to help as needed.

"Certain boxes they compared the machine and the hand count, and if they differed, they went back and re-hand counted," Martin said. "I think they stopped doing that at a certain point."

Davis disputed that, saying he believed the recount board did double check the hand count each time if it didn't match the machine's count.

"I thought we tried to check everyday," Davis said. "But we were interested in the hand-count numbers."

"I'm having a difficult time understanding why they didn't produce the ballots visibly," Davis continued. "Because they were counted."

Calls for further investigation

Davis, Hancock and at least one Scott County supervisor would like an outside, independent audit of the county's handling of counting the 2022 absentee ballots.

Outgoing Democratic Supervisor Ken Croken said the county needed outside help to account for how discrepancies came to be in the absentee-ballot count on election night and in subsequent recounts.

"Every time we counted these ballots, we came up with a different number," Croken said at Monday's supervisor meeting. "There is something fundamentally wrong with our process. We need a forensic audit of what happened here. You can wave your hand and say it's the machine's fault, or whatever else you choose to do to exonerate your own mismanagement of the process. It doesn't matter. We have violated the constitutional right of people to vote."

According to a report Tompkins released last week, the reason nearly 500 absentee ballots were not included in election night tallies remains a mystery. The report notes that a subsequent machine and hand count produced different results each time. A final machine and hand count, where election workers counted in bundles of 100 to pinpoint where the count was off, allowed Tompkins to report the results with confidence, according to the report.

Tompkins said she had received a letter of inquiry from the Iowa Secretary of State, which she said asked questions of the administrative recount process. Tompkins said she was preparing a report for the Secretary of State's Office to be submitted this week.

Each supervisor thanked the recount board Monday for their work.

Supervisor John Maxwell, a Republican, said he applauded Tompkins for conducting the administrative recount. He added that since this is her first election — she was confirmed in 2021 under a controversial process — she would learn from the experience.

"I applaud Kerri Tompkins for coming forward and saying 'this is not right. I want right. I don't feel comfortable.' And I would say kudos to her rather than criticizing her," Maxwell said.

Maxwell added that he's confident in the results and the integrity of the vote because after the recount conducted by Tompkins, a Republican, the Democrat in the race took the lead. And the recount board, composed of two Democrats and one Republican, found the Republican to have won.

"This whole thing is a lot harder than people think," Maxwell said.

Fellow Republican Supervisor Tony Knobbe said he likewise was confident in Tompkins' and the recount board's abilities and their integrity.

"I've got some questions, not doubts or concerns at this point," Knobbe said. "The high-speed machines seem to be troublesome on counting. That they produced varying results leads one to wonder: What's causing that? What's the solution?"

Asked what she would've done differently in the administrative recount, Tompkins said she would've counted by bundles of 100 the first time, rather than on a third try at recounting ballots.

Iowa elections board to re-certify results for three races

House District 81 was the final race to finish its recount. The state board of canvassers will meet on Friday to certify the election results from the three remaining counties that had recounts for House races, according to spokesperson for the Iowa Secretary of State's Office, Kevin Hall. The other races were House District 59 in Cerro Gordo County and House District 73 in Linn County.

Hall said in an emailed statement, the office thanked the bipartisan recount board, which he noted publicly expressed confidence in the recount.

“Our goal is to ensure accuracy in every election, which is why we have checks and balances in place. The Secretary of State’s office appreciates the work of the bipartisan recount board and the steps they took to verify ballot totals that were cast in House District 81. The bipartisan recount board members, which include two Democrats and one Republican, have publicly stated they are confident in the results of their recount, and we thank them for their efforts.” Hall said.