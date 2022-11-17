Scott County to do third and 'final' recount of absentee numbers Friday

Scott County will conduct a third recount of the county's absentee ballots Friday, according to a news release from the county auditor.

Friday's count will be a "final machine recount," according to Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It'll be at 8:30 a.m. at the Scott County Administrative Building and open to the public.

"Thank you for your patience and the tireless efforts of our poll workers," Tompkins said in the release. "I am truly grateful for their work."

More than a week removed from election night, candidates in two close local races do not have finality in the results of their races.

Thursday morning, 22 election workers hand-counted the number of physical absentee ballots in Scott County after a discrepancy found last week was not resolved by a machine recount.

According to tallies from observers, by the time the counting was done midday Thursday, the numbers tallied on the boxes didn't match any previous totals.

Tompkins declined to share the totals immediately upon wrapping up the recount, saying she wanted to be certain in tabulating the number of ballots, and did not immediately respond to messages Thursday evening asking about specific numbers.

After finding a 470-ballot discrepancy last week, Tompkins called for an administrative recount via machines of the county's early votes. Tompkins said in the release that her office discovered a discrepancy when reconciling the early voting numbers.

Tompkins said at the time, the number of ballots delivered to the Absentee and Special Voting Precinct Board, didn't line up with the total counted ballots on the machines Nov. 8. Tompkins told supervisors earlier this week it could've been that a stack of ballots wasn't run through machines or a machine jammed. Tompkins said she called the Iowa Secretary of State's office Nov. 10 to ask for an administrative recount, which happened the following Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, three elections workers fed more than 23,000 early ballots through the county's elections machines, which repeatedly jammed, delaying the process. By the end of the evening, a 19-ballot discrepancy still remained, according to observers of both parties, prompting the auditor to call the by-hand ballot count on Thursday.

Tompkins wrote in the news release that every legal ballot has been within the auditor's office custody "under lock, seal and camera during this process."

"It is very important to us to count every ballot and to count it correctly," Tompkins wrote.

Candidates in narrow races have until three days after the canvass to ask for a recount, according to Iowa law. Election night totals from Scott County showed Republican House candidate Luana Stoltenberg ahead of Democrat Craig Cooper by 29 votes. The race for county recorder was within a 200-vote margin on election night.

Democrats in the county have been critical of Tompkins, a Republican, and her handling of the election and transparency with irregularities that arose.

Roxanna Moritz, the previous Scott County auditor who resigned in 2021 after conducting a general election during a pandemic, said during her tenure her office hadn’t experienced similar discrepancies.

The only recounts conducted, she said, were those asked for by the candidates. Certain methods of organization and training can help prevent situations where an administrative recount is needed, Moritz said, such as checking secrecy envelopes to make sure no ballots got stuck and cleaning the machines frequently to prevent jams. Still, she said, "It's not an easy job."

In 2020, in one of the closest congressional races in the country between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an elections board called for by the candidates composed of representatives from each campaign and another picked by a judge, conducted a recount of ballots in that race. Moritz only oversaw the handling of ballots, she said, and didn't administer the recount. That recount by the elections board came up with a total more than 100 ballots from the auditor's total at the time.

Tompkins called for this year's recounts.

Moritz said she didn't know how Tompkins ran the office and couldn't comment on what procedures she would do differently but said she would've done a news conference after a separate incident when 47 voters were given the wrong ballots from a stack with incorrect ballots delivered to a polling place.

"It's these teensy things that you have to follow. It's not an easy job. I feel for her. I missed one sentence, and I feel like I was bullied out of office," Moritz said, referring to when she overpaid poll workers without supervisor authorization, which Moritz said she thought she had the authority to do.

Tompkins on Tuesday defended her handling of the election, saying she called for the recounts to make absolutely sure every vote was counted.

"It's unfortunate, but I'm here to make sure that things are done correctly. That's again why I called the recounts. I found it ourselves. I'm calling it ourselves. I'm calling it on ourselves. So that would hopefully put people at ease that I chose this. ... It's important to me to make sure that we No. 1 do the right thing and No. 2 that we have accurate numbers."