Scott County turnout dips, Rock Island County turnout steady

Turnout dipped in Scott County for the 2022 midterm election, unofficial vote tallies show. In Rock Island County, turnout was similar to 2018.
According to figures from the Scott County Auditor's Office, 48% of registered Scott County voters cast ballots in the 2022 election, down from 54.68% in the 2018 midterm election.
Early voting was also down in Scott County. As of unofficial figures Tuesday night, 23,396 early votes by mail and in-person were cast.
In 2018, 32,235 people cast early votes.
Across party, the biggest dip in early votes cast was among no party voters. In 2022, 4,636 independent voters cast an early ballot, down 43%. Democrats: 11,688 early votes, down 14%. Republicans: 7,006 early votes, down 32%.
In two election law changes, Republicans shortened the window for early voting from 40 days to 19.
Records from Tuesday’s election in Rock Island County show a vote total of 48,448, representing a 57.6% turnout, which is nearly identical to the voter-turnout numbers in the 2018 midterm.
Early and absentee votes are included in the final numbers and represent nearly half of all votes cast.
The county clerk’s office received nearly 500 mail-in ballots on election day, and midnight Tuesday was the deadline for counting those votes.
While the turnout total has been in close alignment with the previous midterm, County Clerk Karen Kinney said, early vote totals exceeded the 2018 pace.
Barb Ickes contributed to this report.
Photos: Election Day 2022
Voters queue for the polls to open at Christ's Family Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters queue to receive their ballot at Christ's Family Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters queue for the polls to open at Christ's Family Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters file into Christ's Family Church to vote, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters cast their ballots at Christ's Family Church on Tuesday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters queue for the polls to open at Christ's Family Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters cast their ballots at Christ's Family Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter casts their ballots at Christ's Family Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters file into Christ's Family Church to vote, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters cast their ballots at Christ's Family Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters queue for the polls to open at Christ's Family Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Poll workers at the United Steel Workers Local 105 hall help a voter check in to vote, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter walks up the stairs of the Bettendorf Public Library to vote, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter casts their ballot at the Teamsters Local 371 polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter casts his ballot at LeClaire Fire Station, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in LeClaire.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter casts his ballot at the Bettendorf Surrey Heights Fire Station, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter casts her ballot at the Bettendorf Surrey Heights Fire Station on Tuesday in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters walk into the LeClaire Fire Station polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in LeClaire.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter casts their ballot at the Teamsters Local 371 polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter walks into the Martin Luther King Center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter walks into Western Illinois University Quad Cities to vote, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
"I Voted" stickers are placed on a table at the United Steel Workers Local 105 hall for voters, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters walk into the Christ the King Catholic Church polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zelly Muhammad, 15, watches her mother, Rebecca Muhammad cast her ballot at Davenport North High School, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A "Vote Here" sign is illuminated outside the Davenport Public Works polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A "Vote Here" sign is displayed at Christ the King Catholic Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter casts their ballot at the Teamsters Local 371 polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters cast their ballots at the 4-H building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to cast their ballots, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A voter casts their ballot at the Teamsters Local 371 polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters cast their ballots at Davenport North High School, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pair of voters cast their ballots at Christ the King Catholic Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters walk into the 4-H building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to cast their ballots, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Voters walk into the Christ the King Catholic Church polling location on Tuesday in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
