Scott County turnout dips, Rock Island County turnout steady

Turnout dipped in Scott County for the 2022 midterm election, unofficial vote tallies show. In Rock Island County, turnout was similar to 2018.

According to figures from the Scott County Auditor's Office, 48% of registered Scott County voters cast ballots in the 2022 election, down from 54.68% in the 2018 midterm election.

Early voting was also down in Scott County. As of unofficial figures Tuesday night, 23,396 early votes by mail and in-person were cast.

In 2018, 32,235 people cast early votes.

Across party, the biggest dip in early votes cast was among no party voters. In 2022, 4,636 independent voters cast an early ballot, down 43%. Democrats: 11,688 early votes, down 14%. Republicans: 7,006 early votes, down 32%.

In two election law changes, Republicans shortened the window for early voting from 40 days to 19.

Records from Tuesday’s election in Rock Island County show a vote total of 48,448, representing a 57.6% turnout, which is nearly identical to the voter-turnout numbers in the 2018 midterm.

Early and absentee votes are included in the final numbers and represent nearly half of all votes cast.

The county clerk’s office received nearly 500 mail-in ballots on election day, and midnight Tuesday was the deadline for counting those votes.

While the turnout total has been in close alignment with the previous midterm, County Clerk Karen Kinney said, early vote totals exceeded the 2018 pace.

Barb Ickes contributed to this report.