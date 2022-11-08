Scott Webster takes Iowa Senate District 47 seat

Bettendorf City Council member Scott Webster won the Iowa Senate District 47 seat, defeating Bettendorf physician Mary Kathleen Figaro by 3,461 votes.

Webster received 15,481 votes, or 56.24%. Figaro received 12,020 votes, or 43.67%.

Senate District 47 covers Bettendorf, Eldridge, LeClaire, and parts of Davenport.

No incumbent ran for the district. State Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, who represented most of the newly drawn district, opted to run for state treasurer instead.

Webster has pitched his experience as a home builder, Bettendorf City Council member, and as a member of state policy boards as evidence he could hit the ground running in Des Moines. He supports reducing taxes and red tape for businesses. He supports the 2019 fetal heartbeat bill currently under litigation that bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy.

Figaro, a physician, has made health care a central focus of her campaign. She said she supports codifying Roe v. Wade, upping Iowa's Medicaid rates, and improving access to mental-health care. Figaro is a member of the American Medical Association, and said she's advocated for lowering the price of insulin at the national level and reducing red tape physicians face.

The two candidates differed on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal to allow 10,000 families use per-pupil taxpayer funds to send their child to a private school.

Webster said he thinks it is a "reasonable policy for parents to have the ability to use their tax dollars to find the best educational fit for their children." He added that he would support "reliable increases in funding for public schools."

Figaro opposed such a plan, saying "public dollars belong in public schools."

The new district is a conglomeration of other previous districts, a result of the decennial redrawing of political lines. Smith represented much of the district, but opted to run for state treasurer this year instead of seeking another term in the senate. Eldridge was previously represented by Mark Lofgren, a Muscatine Republican.

The Senate District 47 race attracted some of the most funds raised among legislative races in the state, meaning Republicans and Democrats saw the race as one of the most competitive.

Reviewing state fundraising data from Nov. 5, 2020, to Oct. 15, 2022, Figaro had raised about $209,000 in contributions and in-kind donations, and Webster, about $349,000.