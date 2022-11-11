Secretary of State orders recount of Scott County's absentee ballots, more information coming next week

Because government offices closed for the holiday Friday, more information is expected on a recount of Scott County's absentee ballots Monday.

Thursday at about 5:30 p.m., Secretary of State Paul Pate wrote on Twitter that his office had discovered a tabulation error in Scott County's absentee ballot numbers, and ordered an administrative recount.

"Thanks to the checks and balances we have in place, we discovered an error in the tabulation of Scott County's absentee ballot numbers," Pate wrote on Twitter. "I'm calling on the county to conduct an administrative recount ASAP. We will ensure the integrity of Iowa's elections is maintained."

It's unclear exactly the scope of the tabulation error, and county government offices closed Friday for Veterans Day.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins declined to comment Friday, and said more information would be released next week. A Secretary of State spokesperson referred questions to the county auditor.

It's still unknown how a recount could affect results reported, but in at least two local races, unofficial results released Tuesday night showed candidates were separated by a slim margin.

In House District 81, representing the northwest quadrant of Davenport, Republican Luana Stoltenberg leads Democrat Craig Cooper by 29 votes, according to election night tallies. Neither are incumbent lawmakers.

For Scott County Recorder, 20-year Recorder Rita Vargas, a Democrat, is 173 votes ahead of her Republican challenger Michele Darland.

Vargas was the only Democrat to prevail in a competitive race in Scott County, according to unofficial election night results.

Routine post-election audit verified in-person precinct result

Wednesday afternoon, the Scott County Auditor's Office conducted the typical post-election audit, which verified the result in one Election Day precinct.

The Secretary of State requires that each county in Iowa conduct an audit of the election results from an Election Day precinct randomly drawn by the Secretary of State's Office.

This year's was B22, Hope Baptist Church in Bettendorf.

New this year, the Secretary of State required a hand count of two races instead of just one.

A board of five election officials who did not work at B22 hand counted the races for governor and the constitutional amendment and compared the result to the machine count of the same ballots.

The hand counted results confirmed the vote totals for each candidate were the same as the totals counted by machine on election night, according to the Scott County Auditor's Office.