See the three candidates named for vacant Bettendorf city council seat

Bettendorf aldermen will interview three candidates for the vacant 5th Ward position next week, with a decision on whom to appoint expected to come the following week.

The three candidates for the seat, vacated by Scott Webster when he was elected to the state senate, are:

Beth Aronson, owner of Bettendorf coffee shop Coffee Hound, 3451 Devils Glen Rd., and the Cheesy Cow, 5133 Competition Drive.

Austin Blunk, who owns landscaping business Valley Outdoor, 6980 Forest Grove Drive, and volunteered as a Bettendorf firefighter for 10 years between 2011 and 2021, according to his LinkedIn page.

Nick Palczynski. According to his Linkedin page, Palczynski is part of the parish council at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf and works as a salesperson for a warehouse logistics software company called OneTrack, based in Chicago.

Webster resigned his Ward 5 seat after being elected to the state senate in the November midterm elections. All but one of the council members favored an appointment to fill his spot as opposed to a special election.

Bettendorf aldermen will hear presentations from each of the candidates and discuss the choices at a public meeting in council chambers at 5 p.m. Jan. 24. The following Tuesday, Jan. 31, the council plans to discuss and make a decision on the appointment.

Voters in Bettendorf’s 5th Ward still can petition for a special election. It would require 61 signatures from residents of the ward, which is 15% of 404 voters in the last election. Petitioners would need to file within 14 days of the new council member's appointment.

The seat will again be up for grabs in another nine months, during the November city and school elections.