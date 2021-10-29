Seven candidates running for three Bettendorf school board seats

Watch now: Bettendorf school board candidates
Watch Now: Bettendorf Community School District school board candidate Richard Lynch discusses his candidacy
Watch Now: Bettendorf Community School District school board candidate Traci Huskey discusses her candidacy
Watch Now: Bettendorf Community School District school board candidate Melissa Zumdome discusses her candidacy
Watch Now: Bettendorf Community School District school board candidate Linda Smithson discusses her candidacy
Watch Now: Bettendorf Community School District school board candidate Analicia Gomes discusses her candidacy
Watch Now: Bettendorf Community School District school board candidate Adam Holland discusses his candidacy
Watch Now: Bettendorf Community School District school board candidate Andrew Champion discusses the race
Seven candidates are vying for three open seats on the Bettendorf Community School District Board.
Three -- Andrew Champion, Adam Holland and Richard Lynch -- are incumbents. The challengers are Analicia Gomes, Traci Huskey, Linda Smithson and Melissa Zumdome. An eighth candidate, Stacey Willey, withdrew from the race, according to the Scott County Auditor’s Office.
The seven recently discussed their candidacies with the Quad-City Times editorial board in individual interviews. The discussions covered a number of issues, including capital needs, safety and pandemic-related challenges.
The candidates have also provided candidate profiles published on the school district website.
On Facilities
Champion
When he ran the first time, addressing capital needs at the elementary schools was a goal -- one that the district has largely finished.
He would like to continue to improve the buildings, including the alternative high school, high school and middle school. Physical improvements could alleviate some of the behavioral issues the district is seeing at its crowded middle school. The hallways and the classrooms aren’t big, meaning the students are on top of each other.
Gomes
The middle school is a major problem, Gomes said. Space is tight and those close quarters can definitely influence behavior. There are also issues with the layout of the parking lot and how students are brought onto the campus.
The middle school needs to be addressed sooner than later, Gomes said. How quickly, though, would depend on the district’s finances.
Her assessment of the elementary schools and the high school was generally positive, though she was sure there was room for improvement.
Holland
A possible option to address the district’s facility issues is a new building that could include the Edison Academy and an expanded Pre-K service.
Building that facility could free up space at the elementary schools that would allow the district to consider moving the 6th Grade to those buildings, easing some of the crowding at the middle school.
There are also geographical constraints that would make finding a site challenging. A new Pre-K building would be more feasible than a new middle school, which would probably cost close to $30- or $40 million.
Huskey
The district has made a lot of improvements at the elementary schools, Huskey said.
She has wondered whether upper floors could be added to the middle school and the high school and it would be a question she would ask as a board member.
Lynch
On the middle school, his gut instinct is that the physical facility with its crowding of students is contributing to the behavioral issues reported there.
One of the district’s challenges will be meeting the overall needs of its middle school students, Lynch said. Doing so will take some big picture thinking and will likely require multiple years to accomplish.
Smithson
When considering how to address the large number of students at the middle school, Smithson said she would want to review any existing plans the district has, but she does think there are some options the district could explore.
A separate campus for one of the middle school grades was one example, though Smithson said she did not know yet if that would work.
Zumdome
To deal with the large number of students at the middle school, the district would have to do some expanding -- restructure the building, Zumdome said. The project would have to be evaluated to make sure the funds are available but the middle school is a huge priority.
She does not want to raise taxes -- in the end it might be what has to happen to fund the project -- but it would not be her favored choice. She would first want to look at where the district was spending its money to see if funds could be shifted around.
Safety
Champion
Though crowding and other issues contribute to behavioral problems, the district’s response to behavioral issues has been piecemeal -- distinct to the buildings rather than a consistent, district-wide approach.
The district is implementing more consistent, district-wide strategies, he said. A single solution, however, is not going to fix the overall problem. Not every student is the same, so the solutions will vary, but the expectations are meant to be consistent.
Gomes
Based on conversations she has had with teachers and students, she is concerned there have been inconsistencies in discipline at the middle school and high school in previous years, though she pointed out that both now have new administrations.
Disciplinary actions need to be consistent across the board and valid concerns from families need to be addressed.
Holland
He did not know if shifting the 6th Grade to the elementary schools would help alleviate the behavioral issues at the middle school.
He thought the perception of those issues was worse than the reality -- though that did not mean any amount of violence was acceptable.
Huskey
She does not think the district has been properly following through when it comes to safety. It is slow in responding to discipline issues parents want resolved, for example.
Part of the solution would involve ensuring the board hears from all of the areas it represents, she said. It would make it easier to identify strengths and weaknesses.
Addressing the behavioral issues at the middle school would begin at the elementary schools, where the educational approach is not consistent among buildings. That leads to challenges at the middle school.
To be prepared for the higher grades, students need an elementary school foundation where they are taught and held accountable in the same way.
Lynch
Lynch was reluctant to draw conclusions about what is driving behavioral problems at the middle school because he believes there is rumor circulating about events there, and accounts of problems are partial or exaggerated.
He thinks there are a variety of social and emotional challenges, but none unique to Bettendorf or the middle school. COVID-19’s impact on social interaction has also left students with a lot to relearn about appropriate behavior and their studies.
Smithson
There have been safety issues brought up at the middle and high schools and Smithson said the district community has an obligation to meet students where they are and make sure they are getting the support they need.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the students have faced a lot of change and some have had trouble adjusting, Smithson said. They need help learning how to handle things like confrontation. When students have trouble with math, they get that help. The same needs to be done with behavior.
The district does already have things in place to assist with this, including Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, and Smithson said she wants to make sure they are being implemented with fidelity.
Zumdome
Zumdome said school safety is an important issue — making sure that students walk into an environment where they feel accepted and the focus is education and nothing else.
Based on conversations with other parents, bullying is a huge problem and those parents do not feel like anything is getting done, Zumdome said.
She wants to evaluate the situation; hear from everyone; learn what’s already being done and what is not working before determining the best approach. Any approach would need the support of the larger board and the administration.
On COVID-19 or masking requirements in schools
Background: The district does not have a masking requirement, though a federal judge has blocked Iowa’s ban on implementing them in schools.
Champion
He supported the district’s initial masking requirement before the state ban, basing his decision on the information he had at the time, both from the district and the public -- which was more supportive or tolerant of masking at the time.
When the court case got underway, he said his concern was back-and-forth shifts in whether masking would be allowed based on the proceedings at the time.
Based on his conversations with the public since the federal decision, he did not think there was support for a requirement for face coverings and his observations of classes show little voluntary use of face coverings.
Gomes
She would have voted for masking choice had she been on the school board.
Going into the buildings or visiting when students are getting picked up or dropped off would show more than half of the students unmasked, happy, thriving and learning in person, she said.
Holland
Holland voted against extending the district’s masking mandate in May. After the state’s ban was blocked, a proposal for a limited masking requirement from fellow board member Richard Lynch failed to gain support.
Holland claimed the data from Illinois is proving to be no better with a mandate, so he feels requiring masks has become a more of a fear-based decision.
Huskey
As of the time she spoke with the editorial board, she would support choice on masking should she win a seat and it came to a vote, Huskey said. She would have supported choice when the school board took action on masking in December as well.
Lynch
Lynch said he wrestles with balancing what is educationally optimal with what provides the best chance for safety. There are reasons why face coverings are not ideal -- he said it was fair to say they make it harder for younger students practicing speech skills.
But the coronavirus is a public health emergency of the highest order, Lynch said. Vaccination is the best tool for dealing with the pandemic, but in its absence there are two others -- social distancing and universal masking.
Lynch recently proposed an indoor mandate for elementary schools that would be in place only until a vaccine was available for children under age 12. The measure did not get a second.
With younger students ineligible for the vaccine, it was a reasonable compromise to require face coverings in the buildings with those younger students, Lynch said.
Smithson
She would have voted for a masking requirement, Smithson said. The school district has a responsibility to keep all the students safe. She also thinks the district needs to consult with its lawyers about the legal risk of not enacting a masking requirement.
Smithson said she would rather err on the side of safety.
She, however, probably would not bring a masking proposal up for a vote again in the current climate, Smithson said.
Zumdome
Zumdome said the decision to wear face coverings should be up to the parents, not the schools.