Seven candidates running for three Bettendorf school board seats

Smithson

There have been safety issues brought up at the middle and high schools and Smithson said the district community has an obligation to meet students where they are and make sure they are getting the support they need.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the students have faced a lot of change and some have had trouble adjusting, Smithson said. They need help learning how to handle things like confrontation. When students have trouble with math, they get that help. The same needs to be done with behavior.

The district does already have things in place to assist with this, including Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, and Smithson said she wants to make sure they are being implemented with fidelity.

Zumdome

Zumdome said school safety is an important issue — making sure that students walk into an environment where they feel accepted and the focus is education and nothing else.

Based on conversations with other parents, bullying is a huge problem and those parents do not feel like anything is getting done, Zumdome said.